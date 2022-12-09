ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Dispensaries apply to sell recreational marijuana

By Monica Dunn News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2izuz9_0jcQ3W6E00

Missouri Amendment 3 is in effect, giving medical marijuana dispensaries in the state the opportunity to apply for comprehensive licenses.

Vertical Dispensary in St. Joseph submitted its application to sell recreational marijuana first thing on Thursday. One of the company’s founders, Chief Compliance Officer Andrew Goodwin, said he was both nervous and excited when the application was in.

Comments / 2

Related
stlpublicradio.org

Recreational marijuana is legal in Missouri, but medical users still have advantages

Missourians can possess cannabis after a law legalizing recreational marijuana took effect this week. But even though adults can legally use marijuana, dispensary operators say some marijuana users may choose to keep their medical cards, which will allow them to take advantage of lower taxes and other benefits over customers who use marijuana recreationally.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Recreational marijuana legal in Missouri, buying from dispensaries will begin in at least two months

Thursday marked the first day of legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri, but a few asterisks have followed. Missourians first approved Amendment 3 in last month's midterm election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday and Missouri residents 21 years old and older can now legally possess up to The post Recreational marijuana legal in Missouri, buying from dispensaries will begin in at least two months appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

MO state’s timeline to purchase recreational marijuana

MISSOURI — Recreational marijuana is now officially legal in Missouri, but the odds are it can’t be legally purchased just yet. Amendment 3 has officially taken effect — which gives permission to any adult 21 and up. What hasn’t yet changed is buying marijuana. Dispensaries that have...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

What legal marijuana in Missouri means for Kansas

KANSAS — On November 8th, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis the green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal in Kansas […]
KANSAS STATE
KYTV

Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
MISSOURI STATE
WIBW

Special committee meets to hear discussions on Medical Marijuana legislation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Kansas lawmakers resumed discussions about the possibility of drafting Medical Marijuana legislation in the state of Kansas. A special committee presented its research discoveries on Friday, December 9, as well as other states’ marijuana policies. Several neighboring states have legalized marijuana at varying levels, like Missouri voters who just passed a ballot measure legalizing recreational use.
KANSAS STATE
ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible

Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WIBW

Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri attorney has been suspended from practicing law in the State of Kansas following an explosive conversation with his client. The Kansas Supreme Court says in Case No. 125,417: In the Matter of Troy J. Leavitt, an original proceeding in attorney discipline, that Leavitt - a lawyer out of Blue Springs, Mo., - “stipulated” to violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional conduct.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Marijuana now legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — As of Thursday, it’s lawful for adults to possess and use marijuana in Missouri. That doesn’t mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere. Medical marijuana has been legal in the state since a ballot measure passed in 2018, but voters went a step further this November by approving a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug for anyone 21 or older. The new law makes Missouri the 21st state to allow recreational use. The change comes with some confusion. For one thing, dispensaries can’t yet sell for recreational use. People will eventually be able to grow their own, but applications to do so won’t be taken until next month. And places such as schools and businesses can still prohibit the drug. John Mueller, co-founder of Greenlight Dispensaries, said the company’s 15 Missouri shops are getting calls from people confused about the new law and why they can’t yet buy it from the dispensaries.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
2K+
Followers
228
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy