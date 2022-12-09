ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Safeeullah, Wallin commit to Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a big weekend of official visitors, Matt Rhule received verbal commitments from a pair of prospects on Monday. Syncere Safeeullah and Kai Wallin both pledged to Nebraska, joining the 2023 recruiting class. The NCAA early signing period is Wednesday, December 21st. Safeeullah is a 3-star...
Shelley earns Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll spot

Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley earned a spot on the Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll for her performances that helped the Husker women’s basketball team to a 2-0 record last week. The 5-9 guard from Moe, Australia, opened the week with a huge 31-point effort in Nebraska’s 82-54 pounding of Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Shelley connected on 7-of-12 threes against the Badgers to help the short-handed Huskers to a runaway victory in opening a five-game home stand.
Big second half lifts Huskers to 71-46 win over Samford

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Sophomores Alexis Markowski and Allison Weidner both produced double-doubles, as Nebraska used a huge second half on its way to a 71-46 women’s basketball win over Samford at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday night.Markowski, a 6-3 center from Lincoln, Neb., put up game highs of 16 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots to power the Huskers inside, while Weidner, a 5-10 guard from Humphrey, Neb., added 15 points and 11 boards to go along with a game-high five steals.
Two Nebraska officers recall Army-Navy football game history

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Army and Naval academies fought on the football field in Philadelphia this Saturday. The game has a rich history, one that two current officers in the Nebraska Army National Guard were part of. About two decades ago, the two men, who now call Lincoln home,...
No. 4 Boilermakers hold off Nebraska 65-62 in overtime

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Fletcher Loyer scored a season-high 22 points and Braden Smith made four free throws in the last 28 seconds of overtime to give No. 4 Purdue a hard-earned 65-62 victory over Nebraska on Saturday. The Boilermakers (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten) have won two straight to...
Monday Forecast: Cloudy, breezy with drizzle and rain

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our recently quiet weather pattern turns into a more active one thanks to a strong weather system moving in from the west. This system will bring cloudy and windy conditions plus the chance for measurable precipitation over the next several days. Monday will bring widespread fog,...
Troopers respond to over 150 weather-related incidents Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -As most of Nebraska received a dose of winter weather on Thursday, Nebraska State Troopers were busy throughout the state responding to weather-related incidents. Throughout the day, troopers investigated 46 crashes, performed 78 motorist assists, and assisted other agencies with 24 responses. Different areas of the...
Man tries stealing gasoline from northeast Lincoln construction business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say was trying to steal gasoline from a northeast Lincoln construction business. Around 4:14 a.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to Walton Construction, off 48th and Superior Streets, on a report of a burglary in process. According to...
Latest from the Lied Center on 10/11 This Morning

Phillip’s Lincoln Lights: Facebook page shares best light displays during the holiday season. The page is called Phillip’s Lincoln Lights, which now has over 26,000 members. A Lincoln mother discusses her experience with medication shortages amid an increase in respiratory illnesses.
Three arrested after fight at west Lincoln Taco Bell

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to an assault and property destruction at a Taco Bell near NW 15th and West O Street on Saturday. According to LPD, officers were called to Taco Bell at 9 p.m. on the report of a weapons violation. The caller said a man broke the restaurant’s exterior door with a metal rod.
Love, the Locals hosts it’s 7th annual event at The Bay

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Those who haven’t finished all of their Christmas shopping and were in the mood to support local businesses were in luck on Sunday. The Bay held its seventh annual Love the Locals event, helping shoppers check off those Christmas lists. Each year, vendors, artists and shoppers...
Man facing charges for pawning stolen gold coins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has identified a man they believe stole thousands of dollars worth of gold coins. According to LPD, 49-year-old David Fricke has been identified as the person responsible and was taken into custody on Saturday. Last week officers spoke with 82-year-old man who...
