LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Sophomores Alexis Markowski and Allison Weidner both produced double-doubles, as Nebraska used a huge second half on its way to a 71-46 women’s basketball win over Samford at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday night.Markowski, a 6-3 center from Lincoln, Neb., put up game highs of 16 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots to power the Huskers inside, while Weidner, a 5-10 guard from Humphrey, Neb., added 15 points and 11 boards to go along with a game-high five steals.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO