FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Safeeullah, Wallin commit to Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a big weekend of official visitors, Matt Rhule received verbal commitments from a pair of prospects on Monday. Syncere Safeeullah and Kai Wallin both pledged to Nebraska, joining the 2023 recruiting class. The NCAA early signing period is Wednesday, December 21st. Safeeullah is a 3-star...
Shelley earns Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll spot
Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley earned a spot on the Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll for her performances that helped the Husker women’s basketball team to a 2-0 record last week. The 5-9 guard from Moe, Australia, opened the week with a huge 31-point effort in Nebraska’s 82-54 pounding of Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Shelley connected on 7-of-12 threes against the Badgers to help the short-handed Huskers to a runaway victory in opening a five-game home stand.
Big second half lifts Huskers to 71-46 win over Samford
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Sophomores Alexis Markowski and Allison Weidner both produced double-doubles, as Nebraska used a huge second half on its way to a 71-46 women’s basketball win over Samford at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday night.Markowski, a 6-3 center from Lincoln, Neb., put up game highs of 16 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots to power the Huskers inside, while Weidner, a 5-10 guard from Humphrey, Neb., added 15 points and 11 boards to go along with a game-high five steals.
Nebraska Department of Transportation cautions drivers as major storm impacts state
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska looks to be in store for a major blizzard from Monday night into Thursday morning, impacting travelers in western Nebraska with potential closures anticipated throughout the state. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said that crews are prepared for the first major snow event of...
Two Nebraska officers recall Army-Navy football game history
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Army and Naval academies fought on the football field in Philadelphia this Saturday. The game has a rich history, one that two current officers in the Nebraska Army National Guard were part of. About two decades ago, the two men, who now call Lincoln home,...
No. 4 Boilermakers hold off Nebraska 65-62 in overtime
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Fletcher Loyer scored a season-high 22 points and Braden Smith made four free throws in the last 28 seconds of overtime to give No. 4 Purdue a hard-earned 65-62 victory over Nebraska on Saturday. The Boilermakers (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten) have won two straight to...
Monday Forecast: Cloudy, breezy with drizzle and rain
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our recently quiet weather pattern turns into a more active one thanks to a strong weather system moving in from the west. This system will bring cloudy and windy conditions plus the chance for measurable precipitation over the next several days. Monday will bring widespread fog,...
Facebook page shares best light displays in Lincoln during the holiday season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the holidays right around the corner, homeowners will decorate with thousands of lights across the Capital City. As in years past, there is an updated Facebook page that shares the best and brightest houses for the holidays. The page is called Phillip’s Lincoln Lights, which...
Troopers respond to over 150 weather-related incidents Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -As most of Nebraska received a dose of winter weather on Thursday, Nebraska State Troopers were busy throughout the state responding to weather-related incidents. Throughout the day, troopers investigated 46 crashes, performed 78 motorist assists, and assisted other agencies with 24 responses. Different areas of the...
Man tries stealing gasoline from northeast Lincoln construction business
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say was trying to steal gasoline from a northeast Lincoln construction business. Around 4:14 a.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to Walton Construction, off 48th and Superior Streets, on a report of a burglary in process. According to...
Latest from the Lied Center on 10/11 This Morning
Phillip’s Lincoln Lights: Facebook page shares best light displays during the holiday season. The page is called Phillip’s Lincoln Lights, which now has over 26,000 members. A Lincoln mother discusses her experience with medication shortages amid an increase in respiratory illnesses.
Three arrested after fight at west Lincoln Taco Bell
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to an assault and property destruction at a Taco Bell near NW 15th and West O Street on Saturday. According to LPD, officers were called to Taco Bell at 9 p.m. on the report of a weapons violation. The caller said a man broke the restaurant’s exterior door with a metal rod.
“It’s pretty scary”: Ongoing respiratory illness surge creates medication shortage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s being called a tripledemic: the flu, COVID, and RSV, and people are taking different medicines to help with their symptoms. But some need these drugs year-round. The sound of tiny, labored breaths and various alarms on equipment is a constant for Lincoln mom of...
State law aimed at reducing prison population causing Lancaster County jail population to grow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On average, 595 inmates are at the Lancaster County Jail each day. The average daily population has grown by 6.5% over the last year leaving the facility at 89.5% operational capacity. This has the jail, built in 2013 with expansion in mind, filling up faster than...
Love, the Locals hosts it’s 7th annual event at The Bay
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Those who haven’t finished all of their Christmas shopping and were in the mood to support local businesses were in luck on Sunday. The Bay held its seventh annual Love the Locals event, helping shoppers check off those Christmas lists. Each year, vendors, artists and shoppers...
Hickman daycare worker charged after spraying child in face with soap-water solution
A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool. According to federal data, it was the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years.
Arbor Day Foundation honors 50th year in downtown Lincoln with Santa’s Wonder-Full Woods
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Santa Claus, along with dozens of families, visited Lincoln’s town square on P Street Saturday afternoon. The Arbor Day Foundation held Santa’s Wonder-Full Woods in honor of the organization’s 50th year in Downtown Lincoln, sharing hot chocolate with the community. The Foundation said it’s...
Man facing charges for pawning stolen gold coins
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has identified a man they believe stole thousands of dollars worth of gold coins. According to LPD, 49-year-old David Fricke has been identified as the person responsible and was taken into custody on Saturday. Last week officers spoke with 82-year-old man who...
