Readers pick hoopers from CBHS, St. George's as players of the week

The voters have spoken. And they have selected Jack Pender and Aaliyah Converse as the Daily Memphian’s boys and girl basketball players of the week.

Pender, from CBHS, captured 58 percent of the vote for his performance in a victory over FACS on Dec. 2. He finished with 20 points, four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and three steals as the Brothers won, 54-48. The victory prevented the defending Division 2-AA state champions from a second straight loss after Germantown had ended their state-long 33-game winning streak earlier in the week.

Second place went to White Station’s Porter Kelly, with Jamarion Harvey of East in third. Rounding out the vote were Marcus Gray of St. Benedict, Houston’s Brock Vice and Xavier Alexander of Overton.

Aaliyah Converse of St. George’s turned in one of her best performances against St. Agnes on Nov. 28, scoring 40 points in a 60-57 win. (Courtesy St. George’s Indpendent School)

Converse has been a huge contributor for St. George’s since her eighth-grade year and turned in one of her best performances against St. Agnes on Nov. 28, scoring 40 points in a 60-57 win. She won 49 percent of the vote to outpace Tyneequa Gilchrease of Fayette-Ware.

The rest of the field included White Station’s Demi Gentry, Allie Carroll of Lewisburg, Reniya Brigance of Westwood and Northpoint’s Nailah Herrera.

A new round of voting begins Monday.