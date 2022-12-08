ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
u.today

Will Ripple Lose Lawsuit? Crypto Lawyer Shares Factors That Might Determine This

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
coinchapter.com

Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, ADA, CREAM, ALGO

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market continued its recovery, but low-cap crypto tokens like SHIB, DOGE, ADA, and ALGO witnessed sell-offs. However, Cream Finance’s CREAM token started 2022’s last month on a high note. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price ended Nov after closing above $17,000 after nearly three...
u.today

216 Billion SHIB Grabbed By These Whales as SHIB Transaction Volume Soars

u.today

Cardano Ecosystem Ends Week With Strong Growth, Here Are Key Achievements

The past week has seen tangible success for Cardano and its ecosystem. No, it is not about the native token, ADA, which is still trading at two-year lows, but about life within the ecosystem itself. This week, pleasure to the Cardano community was brought by the weekly development report, according...
u.today

Where Is Ethereum Heading After Massive Burn Rate Drop? Crypto Market Review, Dec. 12

u.today

One Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as Coin Prints Long Green Candle

u.today

Ripple Key Partner Bitso Shifts Dozens of Millions of XRP – What's Happening?

kitco.com

Goldman Sachs bargain-shops for crypto firms amid crypto winter, FTX worries

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly,” McDermott said. The collapse of the...
u.today

Astonishing 300 Million XRP Moved from Binance, Here's Why and Where To

u.today

Bitcoin Just Surged to $18K. Here’s Why

According to the most recent consumer price index (CPI) data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation rose 7.1% in November on a year-over-year basis. This is lower than analysts' forecast of 7.3%. The price of Bitcoin briefly spiked to as much as $18,106 on the Bitstamp exchange...
u.today

Trust Wallet (TWT) Token Suddenly Dumps 20%, Here's Why

