Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
Binance boss says Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm tried to undermine key token Tether — risking a crypto rout
Binance boss Changpeng Zhao accused Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research of trying to drive down the price of Tether, according to the New York Times. Tether's price is supposed to be fixed at $1 but it has slipped below that several times in 2022. The stablecoin’s collapse would likely trigger a...
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
Will Ripple Lose Lawsuit? Crypto Lawyer Shares Factors That Might Determine This
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, ADA, CREAM, ALGO
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market continued its recovery, but low-cap crypto tokens like SHIB, DOGE, ADA, and ALGO witnessed sell-offs. However, Cream Finance’s CREAM token started 2022’s last month on a high note. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price ended Nov after closing above $17,000 after nearly three...
216 Billion SHIB Grabbed By These Whales as SHIB Transaction Volume Soars
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Epic Rally to $350,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse in May 2021 is predicting a meteoric ascent for the crypto king in the coming years. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 130,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could ascend to $350,000 by December 2027 based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model.
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin's in the Doldrums as Investors Eye FTX Hearing, FOMC Meeting
After last month’s extreme market plunge as Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange collapsed, some traders might be grateful for a bit of respite – in the form of a sideways-trading market. Both bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) were essentially flat over the last week, with the two largest...
FTX Fallout: Mastercard Chief Sees Crypto Market ‘Resetting’ After Exchange’s Collapse
FTX, the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange platform founded by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), may have done more than just wipe the entire crypto market with billions worth of capitalization in just a matter of few days. In the wake of one of the worst and most bemusing digital currency-related company implosions to...
Cardano Ecosystem Ends Week With Strong Growth, Here Are Key Achievements
The past week has seen tangible success for Cardano and its ecosystem. No, it is not about the native token, ADA, which is still trading at two-year lows, but about life within the ecosystem itself. This week, pleasure to the Cardano community was brought by the weekly development report, according...
Where Is Ethereum Heading After Massive Burn Rate Drop? Crypto Market Review, Dec. 12
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
One Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as Coin Prints Long Green Candle
Ripple Key Partner Bitso Shifts Dozens of Millions of XRP – What's Happening?
Goldman Sachs bargain-shops for crypto firms amid crypto winter, FTX worries
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly,” McDermott said. The collapse of the...
Astonishing 300 Million XRP Moved from Binance, Here's Why and Where To
Bitcoin Just Surged to $18K. Here’s Why
According to the most recent consumer price index (CPI) data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation rose 7.1% in November on a year-over-year basis. This is lower than analysts' forecast of 7.3%. The price of Bitcoin briefly spiked to as much as $18,106 on the Bitstamp exchange...
Trust Wallet (TWT) Token Suddenly Dumps 20%, Here's Why
