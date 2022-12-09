Read full article on original website
geeksaroundglobe.com
These are the Slot Games Taking the US by Storm
The iGaming market has exploded in the US since 2018 when the Supreme Court voted to give each state the right to decide on whether they would legalize gambling. This has had a knock on effect that has led to an increase in popularity of online gaming, specifically across real money and sweepstake casinos.
fanthatracks.com
Strategies for Winning Progressive Slot Jackpots
Before we dive in to the strategies we must know what progressive slots jackpots are and how they work. As from the name progressive you can already understand its mean moving. Basically when a player plays a progressive jackpot and fails to win his amount is added to the total winnings. This makes the progressive jackpots limitless. In many casinos there are slot machines and video poker that offers progressive slot jackpots tempting players to try again and again hence increasing the total winnings of the game. Progressive jackpots was first introduced in 1986 and the first slot machine was the famous Megabucks which was developed by IGT.
CNET
Video Game Deals: Get Your PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Games for Less
Every holiday season new consoles will be bought as gifts, and they all need awesome games to play on them. While the latest releases may be full price, a lot of other games are heavily discounted at this time of year. We've pulled together a list of the best savings...
Oddee
Online Casino Games to Keep You Informed and Entertained
Online gaming can be fun, if played legally and responsibly... When you think of online gambling, the first things that come to mind are likely online casinos, roulette wheels, and slot machines. While these games are undoubtedly the most popular and well-known https://5gringos.com/hu/ games, there’s so much more to this world than meets the eye. Whether you like blackjack, poker, roulette, or slot machines, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on this platform, and the best part is that it’s all completely free.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
How to Take Advantage of Online Casino Bonuses
There are a few different ways to take advantage of online casino bonuses. Depending on the bonus, you can use it for any game you like or you can use it to play games that offer higher jackpots. However, it is important to read the bonus terms and conditions before using it. Some of the terms and conditions may require more steps or more deposits before you can make full use of the bonus.
dotesports.com
Walking oversight: Valve fixes error after reusing assets for Dota 2’s Wintry Treasure 2022 sets
It’s been a hectic couple of weeks at the Valve HQ after players discovered a major oversight in Wintry Treasure 2022: There were not one, but two sets in the chest that were already in the game, and a patch was deployed to fix the situation. The Cold Rage...
Polygon
The best cards in Genshin Impact’s TCG mini game
Good card games are all about playing the board, sure, but they’re also about crafting solid decks. Genshin Impact’s Genius Invokation TCG — a mini-game added as part of Genshin’s update 3.3 — is no different. As our local kitten-turned-card-dealer Prince can confirm, building the...
Xbox will join PlayStation in raising the price of games in 2023
MICROSOFT has announced it will raise the price of first-party Xbox games to the same price as those for Sony’s PlayStation. PlayStation kicked off the trend of selling games for £70 ($70) compared to £60 ($60) in 2020 with the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. While Sony can...
Engadget
Xbox will start charging $70 for some Series X/S games
Has confirmed it will increase the prices of some of its first-party games to $70 starting in 2023. Specifically, major games built for Xbox Series X/S will cost $10 more in the US, including , and . Regional price increases may vary. "This price reflects the content, scale, and technical...
heckhome.com
Newest Features Offered By Online Casinos
New technology developments, especially those in the online gambling sector, have had a substantial impact on a number of industries. Thanks to a multitude of excellent developments and high-tech solutions, gaming at online casinos have become more enjoyable than ever. It shouldn’t be a wonder that new casino sites continue...
Engadget
All 'League of Legends' and 'Valorant' characters will be free on Game Pass starting next week
In June’s Xbox showcase, Riot Games teased that the company’s biggest titles were heading to Xbox Game Pass — and now we know when. Ahead of tonight’s Game Awards, Riot has announced that League of Legends, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra and other titles (with bonuses) will arrive on Monday, December 12th.
progameguides.com
Fortnite Party Time augment, explained
In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, players get to select from a range of Reality Augments which are designed to give certain boosts. The Party Time is one of these Augments, classified under the mobility and scouting section. Players need to know how to use this Augment before selecting it in a match. Here's how to use the Party Time Augment in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
The Game Awards are an inaccurate reflection of the state of mobile gaming
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Game Awards 2022 crowned Marvel Snap as the winner of Best Mobile Game, but it's a hollow victory. Apart from Apex Legends, the rest of the nominees are anti-consumer money sinks that reinforce rather than break stereotypes. While we think Marvel Snap deserved victory, the list of nominees could have been a much better representation of mobile gaming in 2022.
dexerto.com
TimTheTatman reveals Warzone 2 sniper loadout fan paid him $50 to use
A chat member donated 50$ for TimTheTatman to try out their Warzone 2 sniper loadout. Miraculously, the donation did not lead him astray, so here’s the loadout free of charge. Sniper rifles currently sit in a precarious position for Warzone 2. The class has shades of potential, but as...
game-news24.com
Elden Ring introduces a new DLC adding PvP Colosseums
Bandai Namco has released a new DLC in Elden Ring today, now players are able to fight each other in the new PvP Colosseums. This mode will give you a chance to see exactly where you sit in the real world by taking all of your forces to fight other people at the same level. The DLC comes with a ton of cosmetics, so you can change up how your character looks by going into the trap of intimidation. Here’s more information regarding the story, and the latest trailer.
game-news24.com
The Witcher-inspired card came Gwent and was abandoned by devs
Gwent: The Witcher Card game will not receive a second support in 2024, a CD project-named version released today today said. The new video posted on the official YouTube channel of the games shows it up. The roadmap for Gwent: Witcher Card Game, which was released in October of 2023, also states that the game will receive three new expansions expected in April, July, and September next year. In total, the three sets will have 72 new cards.
game-news24.com
GTA Online puts ray-tracing into the PS5 and Xbox X Series with the final 2022 update
GTA Online fancy reflections are only the tip of the iceberg (pic: Rockstar Games). A meaty GTA Online update will also let the user demand a full collection of features and quality of life’s details be added and included as a digital ray study. If Microsoft’s claim is true,...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Run For The Money’ On Netflix, A Japanese Game Show Where Celebrities Run From ‘Hunters’ For A Sizeable Prize
The relatively simple format of the Japanese reality game show Run For The Money has been running in that country for years, and a version of the format ran on the old Sci Fi channel here in the States in 2008. Like we say below, the format is straightforward: The last contestant to be tagged by a large group of dark-suited “hunters” wins the pot at the end of the chase.
IGN
Xbox's Game Awards No-Show Is a Slap in the Face to Players
It's a bad sign when there were more Muppets at The Game Awards than Xbox world premieres. As someone who's been playing and covering Xbox for 20 years, I’m not sure I’ve ever been more baffled by the console-maker’s decision-making. I tweeted my frustration as soon as the industry's glitziest event of the year came to its awkward end, and if the hundreds of responses to that tweet told me anything, it's that this was no hot take. How could it be? Microsoft literally showed nothing for the year to come, despite promising us a huge 2023 at last summer's Xbox Showcase.
