What we're watching: Power 25 national high school football games of the week: (Dec. 8-10)

Here’s a closer look at a few of the country's elite and who they'll take on with an emphasis on how the result could influence our final Power 25 rankings

We released our final regular season SBLive Power 25 last month — our weekly look at the top 25 high school football teams in the country. Once the football playoffs have wrapped up in every state, we will release our final end-of-season Power 25 rankings on Monday, Dec. 19.

This week, semifinal showdowns in Texas and state championships in California and Georgia take center stage.

Here’s a closer look at some of the country's elite and who they'll take on with an emphasis on how the result could influence our end-of-year Power 25 rankings.

THURSDAY

Chaminade-Madonna-Hollywood, Fla. (12-0) vs. Clearwater Central Catholic-Fla. (12-1) - 1M state championship at neutral site

This game feels like a mismatch. Chaminade-Madonna is a top five team in the country loaded with big time college football recruits. While Clearwater Central Catholic has had a great season, we expect it to end in defeat.

FRIDAY

Langston Hughes-Fairburn, Ga. (14-0) vs. Gainesville-Ga. (14-0) - 6A state championship at Center Parc Stadium

Hughes is led by 2023 Ohio State tight end commit Jelani Thurman, 2023 Georgia offensive lineman commit Bo Hughley and 2024 quarterback Air Noland. They've blown out all 14 opponents they've faced. If the Panthers make it 15 big wins in a row, they'll surely make our end-of-year Power 25.

SATURDAY

Serra-San Mateo, Calif. (13-0) vs. St. John Bosco-Bellflower, Calif. (12-1) - Open Division state championship at Saddleback College

This game is similar to Chaminade-Madonna's. St. John Bosco is loaded and should give Serra trouble. Read our game preview here .

Carrollton-Ga. (14-0) at Mill Creek-Hoschton, Ga. (13-1) - 7A state championship

This game will determine Georgia's top high school football team (although if Hughes wins in 6A, they'll be in the conversation too). On paper, Carrollton and Mill Creek come in with eerily similar numbers on offense. The Hawks are averaging 45.9 points-per-game while the Trojans are averaging 43.4. Read our game preview here. Both teams will most likely be ranked at the end of the season.

North Shore-Houston (14-0) vs. Westlake-Austin, Texas (14-0) - 6A Division 1 semifinal at Rice Stadium

Westlake comes into this game as winners of 54 in a row. Their closest game in that span of dominance came against North Shore two years ago in this same game , the 6A Division 1 semifinals, and Westlake won 24-21 that night. This year's edition has the chance to be a classic. Both teams will most likely be ranked at the end of the season.

Duncanville-Texas (13-0) vs. Prosper-Texas (13-1) - 6A Division 1 semifinal at Ford Stadium

Is Duncanville a true Power 25 team? If that answer is yes, then the Panthers will win this game. When Prosper took on Guyer, a Power 25 squad, earlier this season they fell 23-6.

Guyer-Denton, Texas (14-0) vs. DeSoto-Texas (12-2) - 6A Division 2 semifinal at the Ford Center

DeSoto is a tough opponent, but 2023 Oklahoma quarterback commit Jackson Arnold and his Guyer team have just been a level above in 2022. We expect Guyer to play in the 6A Division 2 state championship next week.

Katy-Texas (14-0) vs. Vandegrift-Austin, Texas (13-1) - 6A Division 2 semifinal at the Ford Center

In the other 6A Division 2 semifinal in Texas, Katy is the favorite. CalPreps ranks the Tigers as the No. 5 team in Texas and Vandegrift at No. 14. Katy's top senior football recruit is running back Seth Davis, a Mississippi State commit. Ian Reed, a senior Clemson commit on the offensive line, holds that title for Vandegrift.

Saguaro-Scottsdale, Ariz. (9-3) at Basha-Chandler, Ariz. (11-1) - Open Division state championship

Basha looks like the favorite here, but Saguaro shocked No. 1 seed Liberty 43-42 in the semifinals. This is anyone's game and the winner will have a strong chance at making our end of year Power 25.

St. Joseph’s Prep-Philadelphia (11-1) vs. Harrisburg-Pa. (11-2) - 6A state championship at Cumberland Valley HS, Mech.

St. Joseph's Prep has blown out every team they've faced in the postseason. Another big win may lead to an end-of-year Power 25 berth.