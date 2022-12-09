ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

What we're watching: Power 25 national high school football games of the week: (Dec. 8-10)

By Connor Morrissette
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Es6Ip_0jcQ0qar00

Here’s a closer look at a few of the country's elite and who they'll take on with an emphasis on how the result could influence our final Power 25 rankings

We released our final regular season SBLive Power 25 last month — our weekly look at the top 25 high school football teams in the country. Once the football playoffs have wrapped up in every state, we will release our final end-of-season Power 25 rankings on Monday, Dec. 19.

This week, semifinal showdowns in Texas and state championships in California and Georgia take center stage.

Here’s a closer look at some of the country's elite and who they'll take on with an emphasis on how the result could influence our end-of-year Power 25 rankings.

THURSDAY

Chaminade-Madonna-Hollywood, Fla. (12-0) vs. Clearwater Central Catholic-Fla. (12-1) - 1M state championship at neutral site

This game feels like a mismatch. Chaminade-Madonna is a top five team in the country loaded with big time college football recruits. While Clearwater Central Catholic has had a great season, we expect it to end in defeat.

FRIDAY

Langston Hughes-Fairburn, Ga. (14-0) vs. Gainesville-Ga. (14-0) - 6A state championship at Center Parc Stadium

Hughes is led by 2023 Ohio State tight end commit Jelani Thurman, 2023 Georgia offensive lineman commit Bo Hughley and 2024 quarterback Air Noland. They've blown out all 14 opponents they've faced. If the Panthers make it 15 big wins in a row, they'll surely make our end-of-year Power 25.

SATURDAY

Serra-San Mateo, Calif. (13-0) vs. St. John Bosco-Bellflower, Calif. (12-1) - Open Division state championship at Saddleback College

This game is similar to Chaminade-Madonna's. St. John Bosco is loaded and should give Serra trouble. Read our game preview here .

Carrollton-Ga. (14-0) at Mill Creek-Hoschton, Ga. (13-1) - 7A state championship

This game will determine Georgia's top high school football team (although if Hughes wins in 6A, they'll be in the conversation too). On paper, Carrollton and Mill Creek come in with eerily similar numbers on offense. The Hawks are averaging 45.9 points-per-game while the Trojans are averaging 43.4. Read our game preview here. Both teams will most likely be ranked at the end of the season.

North Shore-Houston (14-0) vs. Westlake-Austin, Texas (14-0) - 6A Division 1 semifinal at Rice Stadium

Westlake comes into this game as winners of 54 in a row. Their closest game in that span of dominance came against North Shore two years ago in this same game , the 6A Division 1 semifinals, and Westlake won 24-21 that night. This year's edition has the chance to be a classic. Both teams will most likely be ranked at the end of the season.

Duncanville-Texas (13-0) vs. Prosper-Texas (13-1) - 6A Division 1 semifinal at Ford Stadium

Is Duncanville a true Power 25 team? If that answer is yes, then the Panthers will win this game. When Prosper took on Guyer, a Power 25 squad, earlier this season they fell 23-6.

Guyer-Denton, Texas (14-0) vs. DeSoto-Texas (12-2) - 6A Division 2 semifinal at the Ford Center

DeSoto is a tough opponent, but 2023 Oklahoma quarterback commit Jackson Arnold and his Guyer team have just been a level above in 2022. We expect Guyer to play in the 6A Division 2 state championship next week.

Katy-Texas (14-0) vs. Vandegrift-Austin, Texas (13-1) - 6A Division 2 semifinal at the Ford Center

In the other 6A Division 2 semifinal in Texas, Katy is the favorite. CalPreps ranks the Tigers as the No. 5 team in Texas and Vandegrift at No. 14. Katy's top senior football recruit is running back Seth Davis, a Mississippi State commit. Ian Reed, a senior Clemson commit on the offensive line, holds that title for Vandegrift.

Saguaro-Scottsdale, Ariz. (9-3) at Basha-Chandler, Ariz. (11-1) - Open Division state championship

Basha looks like the favorite here, but Saguaro shocked No. 1 seed Liberty 43-42 in the semifinals. This is anyone's game and the winner will have a strong chance at making our end of year Power 25.

St. Joseph’s Prep-Philadelphia (11-1) vs. Harrisburg-Pa. (11-2) - 6A state championship at Cumberland Valley HS, Mech.

St. Joseph's Prep has blown out every team they've faced in the postseason. Another big win may lead to an end-of-year Power 25 berth.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Longtime College Football Coach Fired Sunday

On Saturday, Army defeated Navy in overtime, as the Black Knights outlasted the Midshipmen in Philadelphia. On Sunday, Navy made a head coaching change. The Midshipmen announced that head coach Ken Niumatalolo will not return after 15 seasons leading the program. It's a pretty stunning move. The Navy head coach,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WFAA

South Oak Cliff looking to become 1st Dallas ISD school in history to win back-to-back state titles

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from before the UIL State semifinal game against Argyle. In 2021, South Oak Cliff (SOC) made history, becoming the the first Dallas ISD school to win a state title since 1958. Sixty-three long years for DISD to hoist a trophy. (Assuming you ignore Dallas Carter's 1988 title, which was stripped due to an ineligible player).
DALLAS, TX
People

Deion Sanders' 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Get to know Deion Sanders’ five kids: Deiondra, Deion Jr., Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi It seems like there's little Deion Sanders can't do. A legendary Hall of Fame football star and former Major League Baseball player, Sanders has also dabbled in rap, appeared on his own reality television show and worked as a long-running sports analyst for the NFL Network. His latest act, however, is launching a successful football coaching career, first at HBCU Jackson State University and, as of December 2022, at Colorado University. But in addition to...
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Here's Who Should Win The Heisman Trophy Tonight

Later this Saturday, the winner of this year's Heisman Trophy will be announced. The four finalists are Georgia's Stetson Bennett, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, TCU's Max Duggan and USC's Caleb Williams. All four quarterbacks have been outstanding for their respective programs this season. There's no denying it. That being said,...
GEORGIA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy