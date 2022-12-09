ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Armed men rob armored vehicle outside Chase Bank in Oak Park: FBI

OAK PARK, Ill. - Three men robbed an armored vehicle Monday morning outside a Chase Bank in suburban Chicago. Around 9 a.m., the FBI responded to the incident at 933 Madison Street in Oak Park. According to the FBI, three Black males verbally demanded money from the vehicle. At least...
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man shot by police charged with stabbing officer in Roseland

CHICAGO - A Chicago man who was shot by police over the weekend on the city's South Side has been charged with first-degree attempted murder for allegedly stabbing an officer. On Saturday, around 7:33 p.m. in the Roseland neighborhood, police responded to a disturbance in the 9900 block of S. Wentworth near 99th and found a man had broken into a home armed with a knife.
CHICAGO, IL
police1.com

Ill. county announces new search warrant policy after Anjanette Young raid

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — In the midst of a number of high-profile botched police raids, the Cook County state’s attorney’s office is requiring officers who ask a prosecutor to review search warrants for probable cause to report back on the outcome, a change meant to increase accountability for officers executing searches, the office announced Friday.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Bond denied for suspect who shot, killed Chicago Greyhound Bus employee

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man charged in the shooting death of an employee at the Chicago Greyhound Bus Station back in October is denied bond.Police said Rodnee Miller, 26, is charged in the shooting that happened on Oct. 24 that killed 30-year-old Greyhound employee Duwon Gaddis, of Palos Hills. Gaddis had just stepped out of his car at the bus station, located at 630 W. Harrison St., when a gunman came up and shot him multiple times, police said. The gunman had come on a bus from Minneapolis and had waited for the victim to arrive, police said.Miller was located and taken into custody in Alabama last month and extradited back to Chicago.  He is scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

‘He should’ve known better’; Former CPD Detectives Chief takes witness stand in whistleblower trial

CHICAGO — The former Chief of Detectives for the Chicago Police Department testified Monday that she transferred one of her former subordinates — a sergeant who eventually brought a whistleblower lawsuit against the city — because he failed to perform basic duties of a supervisor. Melissa Staples, who led the CPD’s Detective Division August 2016 until January […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn about burglars targeting elderly residents on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of the Northwest Side that burglars are tricking elderly residents and stealing from their homes. Chicago police said that the robbery team has struck four times in Portage Park and Irving Park. One distracts the victim with a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water while the other enters their home and steals jewelry.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman shoots robbery victim who tried to drive away on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot several times while trying to drive away from a robbery Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 40-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle with the engine running around 9 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Harper Avenue when two gunmen walked up and demanded his belongings, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man shot dead in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A 42-year-old man was gunned down Monday afternoon on Chicago's West Side. Around 4:11 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 4400 block of West Jackson when he was struck in the abdomen by gunfire. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: 7 people robbed at gunpoint within an hour

CHICAGO - Police are investigating after seven people were robbed at gunpoint within an hour across Chicago. "It's a scary thing that all this is happening," said a Ukrainian Village resident named Alec, who lives near two of the incidents. In each robbery, victims lost their phones, wallets, or personal...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person shot dead in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A person was fatally shot Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was outside just before midnight when he was shot at in the 8400 block of South Burley Avenue, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the body and...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

No Bail for Chicago Man Charged in Shootout With Lombard Police That Killed Alleged Accomplice

A South Side man has been charged with robbing a tobacco shop in Lombard, leading to a shootout with police that left one suspect dead and an officer wounded. Bail was denied Saturday for 31-year-old Anthony Brown, who faces felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an officer, armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.
LOMBARD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while riding in car in Ravenswood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized early Tuesday in the Ravenswood neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. The 23-year-old was traveling in the passenger seat of a car around 2:25 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Montrose Avenue when someone in a black SUV started shooting at him, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

