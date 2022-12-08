ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

KELOLAND TV

SD Supreme Court sends divorce decision back

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has found that a circuit judge didn’t properly consider finances in a Lyman County divorce. The justices said in a decision publicly released Thursday that the amount Vernon Roy Cook was supposed to pay to Alice Marie Cook had been miscalculated.
LYMAN COUNTY, SD
Law & Crime

Missouri Executes Man Convicted of Murdering Police Sergeant Who Was ‘Crawling on His Hands and Knees out of His Wrecked Squad Car’

The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police sergeant in 2005 in what’s been described as an ambush coupled with an execution-style murder. Kevin Johnson, also known as “KJ,” “Rock Head,” and “Red Devil,” according to prison records, was convicted of ambushing and shooting Sgt. Bill McEntee as the latter responded to a call in Johnson’s neighborhood.
MISSOURI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Fourth Judicial District Court judges threatening legal action against Police Jury for lack of funding

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 7, 2022, reports confirmed that the Fourth Judicial District Court officials are close to taking legal action against the Ouachita Parish Police Jury due to the Police Jury declining to dedicate taxpayer funding to assist with revenue shortcomings. According to the Ouachita Citizen, neither Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Supreme Court Denies to Hear Case Involving Lafayette Drainage Project, Upholds Lower Court Ruling for LCG

There have been many battles lately involving drainage issues in Lafayette. Court battles, more specifically. Judge Valerie Gotch-Garrett ruled against them earlier this year and said LCG's taking of the Bendel Family's property "was made arbitrarily, capriciously, or in bad faith." This involves 372 acres of land on Homewood Drive owned by Bendel Partnership that is on the Vermilion River at its confluence with Coulee Ile Des Cannes, as pointed out by Claire Taylor of The Advocate..
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Kentucky News-Sentinel

KY Court of Appeals Issues Stinging Rebuke: City of Bardstown Acted Improperly In Historic District Matter

City Attorney Audrey Haydon and Mayor Heaton Prior To A Council MeetingPhoto bySource One. December 2nd, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Don Thrasher. In a lengthy 46 page legal opinion issued today by the KY Court of Appeals in Donna Molyneaux vs. City of Bardstown, the court found the city acted improperly and reversed Judge Charles Simms III's decision. One local legal watcher stated today's decision is a rebuke of the entire City of Bardstown Historic Review Board process, including the city council.
BARDSTOWN, KY
The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg native confirmed as U.S. District Court judge

Elizabeth Wilson Hanes was confirmed as a United States District Court judge for the Eastern District of Virginia on August 2, 2022. She will be based in Norfolk, Va. Hanes is the daughter of Dr. John R. Wilson and Vicki Wilson, of Lewisburg. Hanes attended public school in Greenbrier County and is a 1996 graduate […] The post Lewisburg native confirmed as U.S. District Court judge appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
LEWISBURG, WV

