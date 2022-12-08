Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
SD Supreme Court sends divorce decision back
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has found that a circuit judge didn’t properly consider finances in a Lyman County divorce. The justices said in a decision publicly released Thursday that the amount Vernon Roy Cook was supposed to pay to Alice Marie Cook had been miscalculated.
Missouri Executes Man Convicted of Murdering Police Sergeant Who Was ‘Crawling on His Hands and Knees out of His Wrecked Squad Car’
The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police sergeant in 2005 in what’s been described as an ambush coupled with an execution-style murder. Kevin Johnson, also known as “KJ,” “Rock Head,” and “Red Devil,” according to prison records, was convicted of ambushing and shooting Sgt. Bill McEntee as the latter responded to a call in Johnson’s neighborhood.
Fourth Judicial District Court judges threatening legal action against Police Jury for lack of funding
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 7, 2022, reports confirmed that the Fourth Judicial District Court officials are close to taking legal action against the Ouachita Parish Police Jury due to the Police Jury declining to dedicate taxpayer funding to assist with revenue shortcomings. According to the Ouachita Citizen, neither Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve […]
Questions raised over Lewis County judge’s dismissal of 41 cases on the same day
Lewis County General Sessions Judge Michael Hinson, who has been disciplined in the past by the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct and who has a history of unusual behavior inside and outside the courtroom, is back in the news again.
WIBW
Kansas High Court to hear meth distribution conviction appeal from Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will hear the case of a methamphetamine distribution conviction appeal that stems from Shawnee Co. The Kansas Supreme Court says on its Dec. 12 - 14 docket, it will hear an appeal from Shawnee Co. in the case of State of Kansas v. Matthew Paul Slusser.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father's execution in Missouri
A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father's death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution.
Louisiana Supreme Court Denies to Hear Case Involving Lafayette Drainage Project, Upholds Lower Court Ruling for LCG
There have been many battles lately involving drainage issues in Lafayette. Court battles, more specifically. Judge Valerie Gotch-Garrett ruled against them earlier this year and said LCG's taking of the Bendel Family's property "was made arbitrarily, capriciously, or in bad faith." This involves 372 acres of land on Homewood Drive owned by Bendel Partnership that is on the Vermilion River at its confluence with Coulee Ile Des Cannes, as pointed out by Claire Taylor of The Advocate..
Missouri Supreme Court to decide if Kevin Johnson’s execution should be halted
One week from Tuesday, a St. Louis man will be executed for the 2005 murder of a police officer, but the day before he is set to die by lethal injection, the state's highest court will hear arguments on why they should halt the execution.
Teachers with history of problems have moved district to district. Will KY make changes?
Two Kentucky high school teachers had previously been accused of inappropriate behavior. They moved to new jobs in new school districts. The complaints continued.
KY Court of Appeals Issues Stinging Rebuke: City of Bardstown Acted Improperly In Historic District Matter
City Attorney Audrey Haydon and Mayor Heaton Prior To A Council MeetingPhoto bySource One. December 2nd, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Don Thrasher. In a lengthy 46 page legal opinion issued today by the KY Court of Appeals in Donna Molyneaux vs. City of Bardstown, the court found the city acted improperly and reversed Judge Charles Simms III's decision. One local legal watcher stated today's decision is a rebuke of the entire City of Bardstown Historic Review Board process, including the city council.
Lewisburg native confirmed as U.S. District Court judge
Elizabeth Wilson Hanes was confirmed as a United States District Court judge for the Eastern District of Virginia on August 2, 2022. She will be based in Norfolk, Va. Hanes is the daughter of Dr. John R. Wilson and Vicki Wilson, of Lewisburg. Hanes attended public school in Greenbrier County and is a 1996 graduate […] The post Lewisburg native confirmed as U.S. District Court judge appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Comments / 0