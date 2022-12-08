Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Man grabs ex-girlfriend by the hair, throws her into pickup during kidnapping, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man is in jail after kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint. David Westbrook, 42, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, as well as illegal gun and drug charges. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday along Caddo near Palo Alto Road and Interstate 35 on...
KSAT 12
Feud between two men leads to shooting on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing feud led to a man being shot and hospitalized on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of San Judas. Police at the scene said a 42-year-old man crossed paths...
KSAT 12
Witness to suspected DWI crash recounts how he helped save driver, passenger
SAN ANTONIO – A family is devastated after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their Northwest Side home Sunday morning. The crash happened around 2:42 a.m. in the 4400 block of Chedder Drive. San Antonio police said the car was speeding down Babcock Road when it plowed through two...
#TwoYearsIsTooLong | Retired FBI agents find evidence Jason Landry may have been a crime victim
Landry is the Texas State student who disappeared near Luling on Dec. 13, 2020, on his way home to Missouri City for Christmas break. The reward is now $20,000. It was the night of Dec. 13, 2020, when Texas State student Jason Landry loaded up his car and headed home to the Houston area to spend time with his family for the holidays.
news4sanantonio.com
Police are investigating after 15-year-old girl was found shot inside a stolen vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound inside a stolen vehicle. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Texas Avenue for a shooting in progress. According to officials, a woman inside the home received a call that her daughter...
KTSA
Hays County inmate shot and killed by corrections officer during escape attempt
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Rangers are investigating after a Hays County inmate was shot during an escape attempt Monday. The inmate was receiving medical treatment at Seton Hospital in Kyle when he tried to run. He was shot by a Hays County corrections officer who was...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after attacking girlfriend for refusing to lend him $200, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 69-year-old man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he attacked his girlfriend at her South Side home for refusing to lend him $200. Albert Lazarine is charged with injury to elderly - bodily injury. He was arrested Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Bexar County court records.
KTSA
BCSO investigating after body found in a ditch
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a body found in a ditch Monday morning. Investigators say the man’s body was found by a person walking in the area around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Kearney and Quintana Roads. Sheriff...
Armed suspect barricaded inside apartment in far west Bexar County, BCSO says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — An armed suspect has barricaded himself inside an apartment on the far west side of Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). BCSO is on the scene at the Villages of Briggs Rand Apartments located in the 5000 block of Mansions Bluff.
KSAT 12
15-year-old girl found shot in the back inside stolen car, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage girl was found with a gunshot wound to the back inside a stolen car Saturday night, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the incident at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Texas Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a stolen vehicle...
KSAT 12
3 injured in mulit-vehicle crash on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a crash on the city’s South Side Saturday afternoon, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Gillette Boulevard and Moursund Boulevard. Police said a 52-year-old man was driving a Toyota Sienna when...
KSAT 12
Off-duty BCSO lieutenant found dead at West Bexar County home, officials say
An off-duty lieutenant with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was found dead at his home Sunday morning, according to officials. The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified the lieutenant as Jeremy Payne. He also previously served as the president of the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County. Deputies...
KSAT 12
Man shot while walking home in West Side, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – A 43-year-old man was shot while walking home on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at midnight at the intersection of Colima and Southwest 19th Street. Police said the man was walking home from a store when a silver...
San Antonio police deny online rumor of serial killer loose in the city
SAPD officials said they have found "no factual basis on these claims."
KSAT 12
Body of man found in ditch in southwest Bexar County
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was discovered in a ditch in the southwest part of the county. Sheriff Javier Salazar said a passerby found the body at about 9 a.m. in the 14000 block of Quintana Road near Kinney Road. The victim...
KSAT 12
Driver hospitalized after rollover crash onto I-10 on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a vehicle crash that sent a man to a hospital early Monday morning. The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. near Hausman Road and the frontage road of Interstate 10 on the city’s Northwest Side. According to police, the vehicle was...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Driver arrested for DWI after crashing into home, causing fire
SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he crashed his car into a home on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 2:42 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Chedder Drive. Police at the scene...
KSAT 12
Several teens arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in NE Side neighborhood, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple drive-by shootings targeting the same home on the Northeast Side led to several juveniles arrested this week, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were first alerted Friday, Dec. 2, to a KIA vehicle that was stolen and involved in a criminal incident...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police clears up allegations regarding a serial killer targeting women
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department posted on their social media to clear up some recent allegations of a serial killer in San Antonio targeting female victims. They said that they are aware of the recent social media posts that have been circulating but there is no factual basis for these claims, and they want to reassure the public to not be alarmed.
KSAT 12
Woman displaced, temporarily homeless after explosion on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is left with nowhere to go more than 72 hours after a deadly explosion on the far Southeast Side near K-Bar construction company. “It’s not doing me no good to be out here with no place to stay or sleep. I can’t take a bath. I can’t change my clothes. My shoes have been wet for two days because I didn’t have extra shoes. I have all my stuff in my RV. They just won’t let me get it,” said the woman, who chose not to be identified.
