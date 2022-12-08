ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shavano Park, TX

KTSA

BCSO investigating after body found in a ditch

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a body found in a ditch Monday morning. Investigators say the man’s body was found by a person walking in the area around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Kearney and Quintana Roads. Sheriff...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

3 injured in mulit-vehicle crash on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a crash on the city’s South Side Saturday afternoon, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Gillette Boulevard and Moursund Boulevard. Police said a 52-year-old man was driving a Toyota Sienna when...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Body of man found in ditch in southwest Bexar County

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was discovered in a ditch in the southwest part of the county. Sheriff Javier Salazar said a passerby found the body at about 9 a.m. in the 14000 block of Quintana Road near Kinney Road. The victim...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio police clears up allegations regarding a serial killer targeting women

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department posted on their social media to clear up some recent allegations of a serial killer in San Antonio targeting female victims. They said that they are aware of the recent social media posts that have been circulating but there is no factual basis for these claims, and they want to reassure the public to not be alarmed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Woman displaced, temporarily homeless after explosion on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is left with nowhere to go more than 72 hours after a deadly explosion on the far Southeast Side near K-Bar construction company. “It’s not doing me no good to be out here with no place to stay or sleep. I can’t take a bath. I can’t change my clothes. My shoes have been wet for two days because I didn’t have extra shoes. I have all my stuff in my RV. They just won’t let me get it,” said the woman, who chose not to be identified.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

