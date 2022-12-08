ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Bobby Frances
4d ago

Be nice if u would let taxpayers vote on it. We stil have people from floods & storms that should be taken care of first foremost

wdrb.com

Gov. Andy Beshear hopeful for future after successes, challenges in 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians have dealt with two natural disasters in the last year while recovering from the pandemic. Gov. Andy Beshear's first-term in office has been defined by responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, western Kentucky tornadoes and eastern Kentucky flooding. Beshear reflected on the successes and challenges in 2022 with WDRB News on Monday.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

LIHEAP helping thousands in Louisville with past due energy bills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Appointments for energy bill assistance are all booked up in Louisville Metro for the week. This fall, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has helped about 10,000 low-income households. Program Supervisor Brandon O'Neal said before the COVID-19 pandemic, they helped between 7,000-8,000 on average....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Grants announced for county fair upgrades in five KY counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Five Kentucky county fairs’ boards were awarded almost $500,000 from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) for new construction projects, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced. “County fairs are at the heart of our agriculture communities. Each year I get the unique honor of...
KENTUCKY STATE
coingeek.com

Kentucky probes electricity discounts to block reward miners

Kentucky has become one of the leading destinations for block reward miners in the U.S., but the state is now reconsidering its electricity rates which have been its key attraction. The Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) has reportedly opened a probe into discounts offered to two BTC miners, even as local environmental groups call for the discounts to be canceled.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Louisville Fire Department unveils new all-hazard response boat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Fire Department unveiled a new boat on Monday to help with emergency situations. The 42-foot long, 29,000-pound all-hazard response boat can be used to help fight fires and hazmat situations, for medical responses, mass casualty evacuations, rescues and towing for stranded boaters. The boat...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday in Eastern Kentucky. According to our sister station, WYMT, officials with the Pikeville Police Department said they received complaints about Thompson earlier in the week in their region. ‘The Bogus Beggar’ is facing...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky utility sales tax can be avoided: Here’s how

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Utility customers around Kentucky will soon see another tax tacked onto their bill — unless they fill out an exemption form. At the start of next year, only a person’s primary residence will be exempt from sales tax on utility services, including electric bills. Kenergy, one of the Commonwealth’s large electric […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wvih.com

Sound Barrier Construction Begins

Construction was scheduled to start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from the Mount...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - At the beginning of the new year, changes to Kentucky’s sales tax will go into effect on more than 30 services, one of which includes utilities. Some Kentuckians will see a tax on their sewer, water, and fuel starting January 1, but exemptions are out there.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

South Central Neighborhood Place to close for renovations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The South Central Neighborhood Place on Hazelwood Avenue will temporarily close for several months of renovations starting Dec. 19. South Central is one of eight Neighborhood Place sites across Jefferson County and one of the largest volume Neighborhood Place sites. It serves around 30,000 residents each year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

3 people honored with Louisville award for efforts in sustainability

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville honored three people Monday morning for their efforts in sustainability. Russ Barnett, Margaret Carreiro and David Wicks received the Joan Riehm Environmental Leadership Award, which honors the memory of former Deputy Mayor Joan Riehm, a lifelong advocate of making the city more green.
LOUISVILLE, KY

