WEKU

How stores ended up with too many (wrong) clothes

Remember when we couldn't get enough athleisure? Or pajamas? Now, the hottest question for clothing retailers is whether they've got an "inventory glut." For shoppers, this means discounts.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Furniture Store is Permanently Closing Its Doors

Photo byWeekends Only Springfield Sign (Yelp) The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Joel Eisenberg

Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently Closes

The decision was reportedly not expected by the store’s longtime customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RetailDive.com, CNBC.com, andStarTribune.com.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
PYMNTS

Restaurants Lead 8.1% Rise in Retail Sales in November

Consumers spent more in the restaurant, fuel and convenience, and grocery sectors in November. Those sectors were the big winners during a month in which U.S. retail sales — excluding automotive — rose 8.1% year over year, according to a press release about the latest Mastercard SpendingPulse, a report that measures both in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment.
CNN

Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s

New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...

