ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Westside’s Earley steps down

By Dan Vasko
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cLlji_0jcPzrq500

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Westside head football coach Scott Earley confirmed his resignation on Thursday.

Earley is stepping down to become the Executive Director of the SC Athletic Coaches Association, replacing longtime area head coach Shell Dula.

He took over the helm in 2014, leading the Rams to a 67-33 over that span that included eight trips to the postseason.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Shrine Bowl week underway

The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas returns for the first time since 2019 and while the all-star game is back in Spartanburg it has a new venue as the contest will be played at Spartanburg High’s Viking Stadium instead of Wofford’s Gibbs Stadium, where it took place since coming to the city in the early […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
laurenscountysports.com

James rushes for 41 yards, TD in North victory

Clinton High’s Bryson James was the game’s leading rusher and scored a touchdown in the North’s 22-14 victory over the South in Saturday’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach. James gained 41 yards in 7 carries and scored a 1-yard...
CLINTON, SC
WSPA 7News

Slawson shines with 25 points to lead Furman past Winthrop 82-67

Greenville, S.C. (Furman SID) – Jalen Slawson scored a game-high 25 points, including 19 in the second half, to lead Furman to an 82-67 victory over Winthrop in non-conference men’s basketball action Saturday afternoon at Timmons Arena.  The fifth-year senior from Summerville, S.C., connected on 7-of-9 second half shots and converted on 7-of-8 trips to the foul […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Furman’s Miller goes pro

Furman tight end Ryan Miller announced via social media Friday that he’s moving on from the Paladins with the hope to get drafted by an NFL team in the spring. Miller was again an FCS All-American (the first three-time All-American in program history) and had 72 receptions and 12 touchdowns this past season.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Friday high school basketball

Byrnes splits its doubleheader with Greer as the Byrnes boys and Greer boys won while the Greenville boys held off J.L. Mann and the Patriot girls won a thriller against the Red Raiders. BOYS PREP BASKETBALL A.C. Flora 48, Lower Richland 41 Academic Magnet 52, Hanahan 48 Aiken 45, Greenwood 33 Airport 52, Brookland-Cayce 48 […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy