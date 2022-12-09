Westside’s Earley steps down

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Westside head football coach Scott Earley confirmed his resignation on Thursday.

Earley is stepping down to become the Executive Director of the SC Athletic Coaches Association, replacing longtime area head coach Shell Dula.

He took over the helm in 2014, leading the Rams to a 67-33 over that span that included eight trips to the postseason.

