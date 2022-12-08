Read full article on original website
BBC
Two in hospital after Portsmouth terraced house collapses
Two people have been taken to hospital after a terraced house collapsed. Firefighters were called to Langford Road, Portsmouth, at 08:30 GMT along with an urban search and rescue adviser. Neighbouring properties were evacuated and police cordoned off the road in the Copnor area of the city. Engineers from Portsmouth...
Homeless man knocks on woman’s door for food, says “None of your neighbors would help me.”
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I would imagine that in some point in your life you have come across someone who is panhandling for money, whether it be with a sign on the edge of a highway, or while busking in the Subway, or loitering outside of stores and restaurants.
a-z-animals.com
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
Family tribute to ‘devoted dad’, 38, after ‘smoking body covered in white powder’ found by cops in Wigan chemical alert
A GRIEVING family has paid tribute to a "devoted dad" who was found dead at his home. Liam Smith, 38, was also described as kind-hearted and the "life and soul of the party" as murder cops still try to identify a potentially hazardous substance found on him. Cops launched a...
BBC
CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth
CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
BBC
Havant woman jailed over 'terrifying' dog attack on toddler
A woman whose dog seriously injured a toddler during a "terrifying" attack has been jailed for 10 months. Lisa Garner, 45, was walking her doberman in Havant, Hampshire, when it mauled a three-year-old girl on 8 August, leaving her with wounds that required surgery and permanent scars. Garner admitted being...
BBC
Ipswich stroke patient forced to take bus faces housing issue
A stroke patient forced to take a bus to hospital because no ambulances were available might no longer be able to live at home, according to his wife. Lauren Matthews said her husband Gavin was currently unable to walk and their flat was no longer fit for purpose. The East...
BBC
Old Hereford railway lines and canal beds could be repurposed
Former stretches of railway and disused canals may be given new life as walking and cycle paths under new proposals for Hereford. People's views are being sought on broad ideas for "greening" the city as part of the Hereford Masterplan. Work has recently began on the plan, which suggests repurposing...
BBC
Stannington: Major incident declared as homes still without gas
A council has declared a major incident as hundreds of homes in Sheffield wait for their gas supply to be restored. Residents in Stannington have been left without heating or cooking facilities since Friday when more than 400,000 litres of water from a burst pipe leaked into the gas main.
Warning after TikTok heater-hack fire caused tower block evacuation
Householders are being warned not to use home-made heaters which have gone viral on TikTok after one triggered a flat fire which caused the evacuation of a tower block.Firefighters from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews discovered the heating device when they were called to out to Prosperity House, Gower Street, Derby, at 7.25pm, on November 30.The brigade said it was lucky the fourth-floor flat’s occupant witnessed the failure of the heater, made of tea lights and terracotta pots, and so was able to quickly raise the alarm.However, about 50 other residents had to be evacuated while crews dealt...
BBC
Bedford: Family pays tribute to pedestrian killed by car
A 57-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car had "a heart of gold", her family said. Bedfordshire Police said Debra Swindle was struck by a Vauxhall convertible while crossing Kimbolton Road in Bedford at about 08:10 GMT on 29 November. Her family said she was a "loving...
BBC
East of England Ambulance Service: Inside a 999 control room
Faced with answering thousands of calls a day, often concerning life-or-death emergencies, what is it like to work in an ambulance control room?. "We've now got over 100 calls outstanding, waiting to be responded to," says Thomas Pont. It is Wednesday and the 30-year-old is on shift as duty manager...
BBC
Wiltshire: Lorries will not be re-routed down country lanes
Lorries will not be re-routed down small country lanes following safety concerns. Farming company P D Hook applied for a route change after it bought lorries which exceeded the height of a Wiltshire bridge on its current route. If they had been approved, the plans would have seen lorries over...
BBC
Herne Bay: Two injured as car crashes into barber shop
Two people were injured when a car crashed into a barber shop in Herne Bay. The crash happened at about 11:15 GMT on Wednesday at the Partners Barbers and Tattoo Studio on the High Street. Images show the vehicle inside the premises surrounded by debris, and with panels and lighting...
BBC
Basingstoke residents criticise 'pathetic' Christmas tree
A town centre Christmas tree has been branded "ridiculous" and "pathetic" due to its size. Dozens of residents have criticised the Christmas tree in Basingstoke Market Place. Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council said the tree was chosen for its shape and size to ensure it did not impede CCTV views so that visitors and residents were safe.
Choppy the Wallaby who found fame as he roamed around Gateshead dies of pneumonia just weeks after being captured and rehomed at a local zoo
A wallaby, who was rehomed at a zoo after roaming around Gateshead, has died of pneumonia. The marsupial, who was given the name Choppy by vets after being spotted in the Chopwell area in October, was taken to Northumberland College Zoo at Kirkley Hall where he was living alongside two female wallabies.
