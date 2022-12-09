Read full article on original website
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
americanmilitarynews.com
JFK assassinated 59 years ago – here are the shocking news videos and pics from that day
On November 22, 1963, President John F. Kennedy was riding in his open-top motorcade in Dealey Plaza, in Dallas, Texas when he was assassinated. Former U.S. Marine Lee Harvey Oswald was believed, by the prevailing accounts, to have been responsible for firing the shots from the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository Building, which struck Kennedy in the neck and head as his motorcade passed through the plaza at 12:30 p.m. that day. According to History.com, Oswald is believed to have fired three shots, with two hitting and fatally wounding Kennedy and another shot hitting and wounding then-Texas Governor John Connally. Oswald was arrested in connection with the assassination but was shot and killed two days later.
Killer laughs, jokes during execution in Arizona
By all accounts, the 76-year-old was unusually upbeat during the execution, chuckling several times and smiling broadly while waving to the people who had gathered to witness his death.
Dozens dead and several serial killer suspects: The haunting reality of the Texas Killing Fields
The girls kept vanishing, the bodies kept surfacing, and the families who knew better kept getting told their loved ones were runaways. Just wait, police said. They’ll come back.They didn’t.It’s been decades since young women began turning up dead off stretches of I-45 between Houston and Galveston, a marshy, desolate region near the Gulf of Mexico. At least 30 bodies have been discovered there since the 1970s, most of them female, with very few cases solved; more women have gone missing from the area on top of that.The 80s and 90s tragically saw new waves of bodies, and some...
Feds raid home of an Area 51 enthusiast who runs a website dedicated to the secretive military base in Nevada: Claims he and his girlfriend were 'detained and treated in the most disrespectful way' by 20 agents
Agents from the FBI and the Air Force's Office of Special Investigations raided the homes of the operator of one of the world's most popular Area 51 websites. The raid on two properties owned by Joreg Arnu took place on November 3. One home is in the tiny Nevada town of Rachel and the other is in Las Vegas.
BBC
Missing daughter reunited with family after 51 years
A DNA test has reunited a Texas woman with her long-lost family and ended a mystery that lasted over 50 years. Melissa Highsmith, 53, was abducted by a babysitter from her home in Fort Worth in 1971 when she was just 22 months old. Years of searching by the family...
The Most Depraved Serial Killers in History
All crimes are aspects of antisocial behavior, but no crimes are more shocking or depraved than the acts of serial killers. A serial killer is someone who murders three or more people, usually because of some abnormal psychological gratification. The crimes may take place over a period of time and include a significant lapse between […]
Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
Heather Mack was 'directly involved' in mother’s murder, should stay in jail: feds
CHICAGO - Federal prosecutors opposing the release of onetime Chicago socialite Heather Mack said Monday that the 27-year-old not only conspired to have her mother killed overseas in 2014 — but that she "was directly involved in her mother’s murder." They said Mack and her onetime boyfriend, Tommy...
BBC
Samuel Bateman: Polygamous cult leader had 20 wives, FBI says
A self-proclaimed prophet in the US had more than 20 wives, some of them younger than 18, the FBI has said. Samuel Rappylee Bateman claimed it was God's will for him to engage in sexual acts with his wives, the FBI said. Bateman, 46, was charged in September with destroying...
Former Theranos COO 'Sunny' Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison
Former Theranos COO Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani was sentenced to 12 years and 11 months in federal prison Wednesday.
Search of alleged serial killer's land turns up no evidence; daughter says she'll take a polygraph
A woman who alleges her late father was a prolific Iowa serial killer said Friday she's frustrated a law enforcement team spent just two days this week digging and testing soil before declaring it found no evidence to support her claim that he had used the area behind the family's home to bury victims. ...
Houston Chronicle
Feds arrest Texas man charged with threats to Boston doctor who cares for transgender children
A Texas man was arrested Friday on a federal charge that he left a threatening voicemail message for one Boston doctor who provides care to transgender community, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Massachusetts. The man, Matthew Jordan Lindner, 38, of Comfort, Texas, was charged with one count...
US announces fusion energy success ‘that could revolutionize the world’ – live
Breakthrough came after experiment with 192 high-energy lasers, say US energy officials – follow all the latest news
dallasexpress.com
Murder Victim’s Mother Criticizes FBI
The mother of a college student who died under mysterious circumstances while vacationing in Mexico has criticized the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for its handling of the case. On October 29, Shanquella Robinson was found unresponsive in the living room of the villa that she and five other friends...
FTX Crypto King Sam Bankman-Fried Charged With Fraud: “Built A House Of Cards”, SEC Says – Update
UPDATED, 8:25 AM: The Securities and Exchange Commission today said FTX founder and ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried “built a house of cards” in charging him with fraud for cheating about 90 U.S. investors out of more than $1.1 billion in his cryptocurrency platform. The erstwhile crypto king, , whose wild story is a hot commodity in Hollywood, was arrested Monday in the Bahamas. Read details of the case below. Related Story Kevin Hart, Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna, Jimmy Fallon & Others Cuffed With "Insidious" NFT Endorsements Suit; Manager Guy Oseary & Universal TV Named As Defendants Too Related Story Russo Brothers & David Weil Set FTX...
