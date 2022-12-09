ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

WJHL

Court docs: Both victims of Bristol shooting were shot in head

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The suspect in a Bristol, Virginia shooting Thursday allegedly shot both victims in the head, court documents provided to News Channel 11 reveal. A criminal complaint against Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, states that officers were called to the 100 block of Harvey Lane on around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 8 after […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Southwest Va. task force arrests 19 on drug & weapons charges

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Multiple drug and firearm arrests were made on Thursday, Dec. 8 by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) and the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, a narcotics round-up operation was conducted after 62 charges were issued through indictments from the Russell […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
vincennespbs.org

Auto Theft Arrest in Sullivan County

A Bloomington man is facing auto theft charges after his arrest in Sullivan County. On Saturday morning at 2-am a Sullivan County Deputy made a traffic stop on State Road 54 near the city of Sullivan. Upon investigation the vehicle was discovered to have been reported stolen from Bloomington. A...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

VOTE: Best Steak in the Tri-Cities

This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-driven segment of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Nominees are written in, and winners are chosen by popular vote. (WJHL) – We’re one step closer to crowning the best steak in the Tri-Cities, but we need your help to do so. After hundreds of nominations, these finalists […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Police: Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Virginia man has been arrested after a deadly shooting that occurred on Harvey Lane in Bristol on Thursday, according to police. A release from the Bristol, Virginia Police Department states Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, has been arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of malicious […]
BRISTOL, VA
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Johnson City

Likely you are seeking for a sort list of hospital in the Johnson City local area. In this page, I’m going to give the top quality hospital sort list with in the Johnson City local area. Also, a directional link from your place, with Web info, Support Hotline, area,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Abingdon woman accused of cutting man’s throat

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – An Abingdon woman was arrested Friday after police say she cut a man’s throat. According to a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies and officers with the Abingdon Police Department were called to a home on Shelton Drive shortly after midnight. When they arrived, deputies met with […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

TDOT: Traffic flowing after I-26 E crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 caused delays in the eastbound lanes Friday night, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map reports the multivehicle crash occurred at mile marker 21 and was reported around 6:08 p.m. As of 6:45 p.m., the eastbound lanes were flowing […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle collision block I-26 near interchange

UPDATE 7:25 p.m.: According to TDOT’s live SmartWay map, all lanes and congestion has been cleared. GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A flipped tractor-trailer closed all eastbound lanes of I-26 near Boones Creek on Thursday. At 5:51 p.m., the Kingsport Police Department issued an alert stating that the westbound lanes of the interstate heading toward Kingsport […]
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

UPDATE: Victims of double shooting in Bristol Virginia identified

Bristol Virginia police have secured warrants for a shooting suspect that killed one and injured another Thursday night on Harvey Lane. Christopher D. Carter, 29, of Bristol, Virginia died at an area hospital while D’Quares D. Carter, 24, also of Bristol, remains in critical condition. Preliminary details say the...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Over 40 people indicted by Lee County Grand Jury in major drug roundup

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Over 40 defendants have been indicted by a Lee County Grand Jury in a major drug roundup. This comes after a nearly year-long investigation. Cleaning up the streets in Lee County, that was the goal of the roundup, which took place Friday. "These are...

