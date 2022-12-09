Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SCSO: Truck goes airborne, crashing into tree
One Bluff City man is injured after police say a 2017 Ram 2500 left the roadway, ran through a ditch line, hit a culvert and went airborne before crashing into a tree.
supertalk929.com
“Narcotic Round Up” operation leads to 19 arrests in Russell County, Virginia
Nineteen individuals were arrested last week as part of a “Narcotics Round Up” operation in Russell County, VA. The Holston River Regional Drug Task Force and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests, which ranged from drug offenses to firearm violations. Officials with the operation say...
Washington Co., Virginia authorities share new details on ‘Catfish Killer’ home search
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia deputies searched the home of Austin Lee Edwards — the alleged killer of three members of a family in California — on Nov. 25, and officials say the action was ordered after they were contacted by Riverside California Police Department investigators. According to a release from the Washington […]
Court docs: Both victims of Bristol shooting were shot in head
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The suspect in a Bristol, Virginia shooting Thursday allegedly shot both victims in the head, court documents provided to News Channel 11 reveal. A criminal complaint against Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, states that officers were called to the 100 block of Harvey Lane on around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 8 after […]
Southwest Va. task force arrests 19 on drug & weapons charges
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Multiple drug and firearm arrests were made on Thursday, Dec. 8 by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) and the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, a narcotics round-up operation was conducted after 62 charges were issued through indictments from the Russell […]
vincennespbs.org
Auto Theft Arrest in Sullivan County
A Bloomington man is facing auto theft charges after his arrest in Sullivan County. On Saturday morning at 2-am a Sullivan County Deputy made a traffic stop on State Road 54 near the city of Sullivan. Upon investigation the vehicle was discovered to have been reported stolen from Bloomington. A...
Inmate killed after alleged attack at Wallens Ridge identified
The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has identified an inmate who died after an alleged attack inside Wallens Ridge State Prison.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan school board to mull selling white farm house, other land near West Ridge
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school board members are pondering the sale or maybe even trade of land adjoining Henry Harr Road on the northern-most end of the West Ridge High School site. That discussion, in turn, has shed some light on the 15 school buses the county is to...
VOTE: Best Steak in the Tri-Cities
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-driven segment of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Nominees are written in, and winners are chosen by popular vote. (WJHL) – We’re one step closer to crowning the best steak in the Tri-Cities, but we need your help to do so. After hundreds of nominations, these finalists […]
Police: Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Virginia man has been arrested after a deadly shooting that occurred on Harvey Lane in Bristol on Thursday, according to police. A release from the Bristol, Virginia Police Department states Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, has been arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of malicious […]
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Johnson City
Likely you are seeking for a sort list of hospital in the Johnson City local area. In this page, I’m going to give the top quality hospital sort list with in the Johnson City local area. Also, a directional link from your place, with Web info, Support Hotline, area,...
Abingdon woman accused of cutting man’s throat
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – An Abingdon woman was arrested Friday after police say she cut a man’s throat. According to a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies and officers with the Abingdon Police Department were called to a home on Shelton Drive shortly after midnight. When they arrived, deputies met with […]
TDOT: Traffic flowing after I-26 E crash
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 caused delays in the eastbound lanes Friday night, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map reports the multivehicle crash occurred at mile marker 21 and was reported around 6:08 p.m. As of 6:45 p.m., the eastbound lanes were flowing […]
Kingsport Police investigating shooting at apartment complex
Kingsport police are investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night at an apartment complex.
Police: Johnson City dad holding child threatens to fight adult club workers
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An intoxicated Johnson City man brought his 1-year-old child into an adult nightclub early Friday morning and threatened to fight employees when they denied him alcohol, police say. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports that Craig Waverek entered The Mouse’s Ear after midnight and had a child in his […]
Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle collision block I-26 near interchange
UPDATE 7:25 p.m.: According to TDOT’s live SmartWay map, all lanes and congestion has been cleared. GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A flipped tractor-trailer closed all eastbound lanes of I-26 near Boones Creek on Thursday. At 5:51 p.m., the Kingsport Police Department issued an alert stating that the westbound lanes of the interstate heading toward Kingsport […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office investigating drug incident at Volunteer High School
CHURCH HILL — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at Volunteer High School involving students ingesting drug-laced cookies.
Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a fugitive who authorities had been searching for Friday has been captured in Cocke County
993thex.com
UPDATE: Victims of double shooting in Bristol Virginia identified
Bristol Virginia police have secured warrants for a shooting suspect that killed one and injured another Thursday night on Harvey Lane. Christopher D. Carter, 29, of Bristol, Virginia died at an area hospital while D’Quares D. Carter, 24, also of Bristol, remains in critical condition. Preliminary details say the...
wcyb.com
Over 40 people indicted by Lee County Grand Jury in major drug roundup
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Over 40 defendants have been indicted by a Lee County Grand Jury in a major drug roundup. This comes after a nearly year-long investigation. Cleaning up the streets in Lee County, that was the goal of the roundup, which took place Friday. "These are...
