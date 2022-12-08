FRANKLIN -- One person died Monday morning in a what the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office called a shooing in a Parish Courthouse courtroom. Little is yet known about the incident. Louisiana State Police have been called in to investigate, a routine step in officer-involved incidents, and witnesses were being interviewed in the courthouse by 11 a.m., a little more than two hours after the incident. The courthouse was under lockdown at noontime Monday.

FRANKLIN, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO