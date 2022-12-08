Read full article on original website
One dead after Monday courtroom violence in Franklin
FRANKLIN -- One person died Monday morning in a what the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office called a shooing in a Parish Courthouse courtroom. Little is yet known about the incident. Louisiana State Police have been called in to investigate, a routine step in officer-involved incidents, and witnesses were being interviewed in the courthouse by 11 a.m., a little more than two hours after the incident. The courthouse was under lockdown at noontime Monday.
Baton Rouge woman arrested after speeding episode in Assumption school zone, officials say
A Baton Rouge woman was arrested after an Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputy stopped her from speeding through a school zone during morning student drop-offs; when the officer ordered her to pull off the road, the woman sped off, endangering the officer, the Sheriff's Office said. The officer was directing morning...
Lafayette firefighters extinguish apartment fire
Lafayette firefighters responded to an apartment fire on Sunday.
New Iberia Senior High Locked Down, Weapon Recovered During Incident
NISH will remain on lockdown for the rest of the school day Monday.
Man accused of raping child arrested by deputies
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of raping a child. Deric Marcell Causey, 37, is charged with first-degree rape and domestic battery, according to deputies. Investigators said Causey was charged with battery for hitting another adult. Causey was booked into...
Inmate shot, killed after struggle with sheriff's deputy in St. Mary courthouse
FRANKLIN - An inmate was shot and killed during a confrontation involving a sheriff's deputy inside a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police, which is typically called in to investigate officer-involved shootings, said the detainee died at a hospital.
Man killed in Baton Rouge neighborhood Saturday, police investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 8800 block of Edwin Street around 5:50 p.m. and found Deandre Duncan, 37, who had been shot. The police say Duncan died at the scene.
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. December 9 Kasey Paul Perron, 48, 500 Patty Street, Elton. Careless operation, hit and run, simple assault, two counts. Logan A. Hargrave, 29, 200 block of Mamie, Eunice. Criminal trespass, theft, one count. Dustin Cole Bourque, 34, 300 block of North East, Eunice. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, entry on or remaining in places or land…
New Iberia resident arrested following suspicious person report
A New Iberia resident has been arrested after reports of a suspicious person in St. Martinville.
Acadia Parish contractor arrested on fraud and writing bad checks
A residential contractor was arrested on charges stemming back to work he was contracted to do back in 2021.
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases booking report
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases their booking report for 11/28/3033 – 12/04/2022. Results are shown below. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S) BALLARD, LATRAKUS DONANTE MANTEL, 32, 318 KERMIT ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/04/2022, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE. BELL, MILTON...
Lafayette police investigating suspicious deaths of man, woman found in Woodrow Street home
Two people were found dead inside a Woodrow Street home by Lafayette police officers conducting a wellness check on Thursday. Lafayette police officers were contacted for a wellness check and responded to a residence in the 200 block of Woodrow Street at 4:44 p.m. Thursday. Inside the home, officers found a man and woman dead from undetermined circumstances, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Person shot at apartment complex on Perkins Road, taken to hospital in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being reportedly shot at an apartment complex on Perkins Road. Officials are responding to a reported shooting at Oakleigh Apartments on Perkins Road just after 8 a.m. Friday morning. One person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police: Man found shot to death off Veterans Memorial Boulevard Saturday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating after finding a man shot to death off Veterans Memorial Boulevard Saturday evening. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 37-year-old Deandre Duncan was found with an apparent gunshot wound on Edwin Street, off Veterans Memorial Boulevard, around 5:50 p.m. Saturday. Officers said he died at the scene.
Opelousas woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash, state police say
A 25-year-old Opelousas woman has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash. Following an investigation, a felony arrest warrant was issued for Ariana Walker, who was arrestedSaturday, according to a spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop I. Walker was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges: hit and driving; death or serious bodily injury and operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Sandbag information in anticipation of severe weather
Here's what we know about sandbags available across Acadiana as governments look toward forecasted severe weather
Carjackers jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car & groceries at gunpoint
BATON ROUGE - Armed carjackers attacked an elderly woman in her driveway after she returned home from a grocery store trip, stealing her car and her groceries at gunpoint. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the 81-year-old was robbed around noon Friday outside her home on La Margie Drive, just off S Choctaw Drive. Police said the at least one attacker took off in her car, which still contained the groceries she had just bought.
Sprinkler malfunction forced evacuation at Baton Rouge Walmart
BATON ROUGE - A faulty sprinkler system triggered a response from firefighters and forced holiday shoppers to clear out of a Walmart in Baton Rouge on Thursday. The St. George Fire Department said the malfunction prompted fire crews and law enforcement to swarm the store at the corner of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard sometime around 2 p.m.
Arrest made in hit-and-run on Hwy 190
Hit-and-run crash in St. Landry Parish leaves an Opelousas man dead.
Coroner identifies person found dead in bushes near Airline Highway Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead in bushes near a residential area off Airline Highway early Thursday morning. Officials told WBRZ a body was found in bushes at the intersection of Hanks and Victoria Drives. Friday morning, the coroner's office identified the man to be 35-year-old Jeremy Gnagie.
