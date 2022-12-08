ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

stmarynow.com

One dead after Monday courtroom violence in Franklin

FRANKLIN -- One person died Monday morning in a what the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office called a shooing in a Parish Courthouse courtroom. Little is yet known about the incident. Louisiana State Police have been called in to investigate, a routine step in officer-involved incidents, and witnesses were being interviewed in the courthouse by 11 a.m., a little more than two hours after the incident. The courthouse was under lockdown at noontime Monday.
FRANKLIN, LA
WAFB

Man accused of raping child arrested by deputies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of raping a child. Deric Marcell Causey, 37, is charged with first-degree rape and domestic battery, according to deputies. Investigators said Causey was charged with battery for hitting another adult. Causey was booked into...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Inmate shot, killed after struggle with sheriff's deputy in St. Mary courthouse

FRANKLIN - An inmate was shot and killed during a confrontation involving a sheriff's deputy inside a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police, which is typically called in to investigate officer-involved shootings, said the detainee died at a hospital.
FRANKLIN, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. December 9 Kasey Paul Perron, 48, 500 Patty Street, Elton. Careless operation, hit and run, simple assault, two counts. Logan A. Hargrave, 29, 200 block of Mamie, Eunice. Criminal trespass, theft, one count. Dustin Cole Bourque, 34, 300 block of North East, Eunice. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, entry on or remaining in places or land…
EUNICE, LA
cenlanow.com

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases booking report

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases their booking report for 11/28/3033 – 12/04/2022. Results are shown below. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S) BALLARD, LATRAKUS DONANTE MANTEL, 32, 318 KERMIT ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/04/2022, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE. BELL, MILTON...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette police investigating suspicious deaths of man, woman found in Woodrow Street home

Two people were found dead inside a Woodrow Street home by Lafayette police officers conducting a wellness check on Thursday. Lafayette police officers were contacted for a wellness check and responded to a residence in the 200 block of Woodrow Street at 4:44 p.m. Thursday. Inside the home, officers found a man and woman dead from undetermined circumstances, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash, state police say

A 25-year-old Opelousas woman has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash. Following an investigation, a felony arrest warrant was issued for Ariana Walker, who was arrestedSaturday, according to a spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop I. Walker was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges: hit and driving; death or serious bodily injury and operating vehicle while license is suspended.
OPELOUSAS, LA
wbrz.com

Carjackers jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car & groceries at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE - Armed carjackers attacked an elderly woman in her driveway after she returned home from a grocery store trip, stealing her car and her groceries at gunpoint. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the 81-year-old was robbed around noon Friday outside her home on La Margie Drive, just off S Choctaw Drive. Police said the at least one attacker took off in her car, which still contained the groceries she had just bought.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sprinkler malfunction forced evacuation at Baton Rouge Walmart

BATON ROUGE - A faulty sprinkler system triggered a response from firefighters and forced holiday shoppers to clear out of a Walmart in Baton Rouge on Thursday. The St. George Fire Department said the malfunction prompted fire crews and law enforcement to swarm the store at the corner of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard sometime around 2 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
