Illinois State

KRMG

FOX23 Investigates: Tons of marijuana found through U.S. mail system

While medical marijuana is legal in Oklahoma, recreational marijuana is still off limits. Though some nearby states have legalized the drug, federal law prohibits sending marijuana through the mail system. Despite this, postal inspectors say they’ve seen tons of marijuana in the mail, which is a federal offense. “Often,...
Law & Crime

Missouri Executes Man Convicted of Murdering Police Sergeant Who Was ‘Crawling on His Hands and Knees out of His Wrecked Squad Car’

The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police sergeant in 2005 in what’s been described as an ambush coupled with an execution-style murder. Kevin Johnson, also known as “KJ,” “Rock Head,” and “Red Devil,” according to prison records, was convicted of ambushing and shooting Sgt. Bill McEntee as the latter responded to a call in Johnson’s neighborhood.
TheDailyBeast

Ohio 'Cupcake Mogul' Wants One Last Taste of Freedom Before Prison

An Ohio bakery owner—who for nearly 20 years lived a double life after stealing a dead baby’s identity—is on the hook for more than $1.5 million in ill-gotten gains and will soon head off to prison, though she’s asking for one last taste of freedom before then.Flight-attendant-turned-cupcake-entrepreneur Ava Virginia Misseldine, 50, pleaded guilty last month to 15 counts of wire fraud and one count of passport fraud. Misseldine, who ran a string of popular organic bake shops around the Columbus area, had been masquerading since 2003 as Brie Bourgeois—an infant who died in 1979 at just 18 weeks old.Misseldine was...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Missouri

Missouri has some good sized lakes including the Truman Reservoir near Warsaw, Missouri, Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri and Bull Shoals Lake on the border with Arkansas. Down by Branson you will find the popular recreational lake Table Rock Lake. Rightfully named Stockton Lake is just south of the town of Stockton where you can enjoy some fine sailing. But which of these lakes is the deepest lake? Are the biggest lakes always the deepest? What surprises might we find at the bottom of the deepest lake? Is there really an underground lake in Missouri? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Missouri!
Kait 8

Federal judge convicts man accused of leading hikes without permits in Buffalo National River

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A federal judge convicted a Bentonville, Ark. man accused of leading hiking tours in a national park without a permit and taking money for it. On May 7, investigators say Jeff Johnson led a guided hike to an area known as the “Eye of the Needle” in the Indian Creek area of the Buffalo National River. Springfield hiker Brad Thomas fell 15 feet from the path and into the water below.
