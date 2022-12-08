Program helps CUNY students dealing with housing insecurity

Pilot program to provide housing to CUNY students 00:43

NEW YORK -- City University of New York students dealing with housing insecurity and homelessness are getting some help.

The Neighborhood Coalition for Shelter has launched a pilot program to provide year-round housing for CUNY students.

Thirteen students from Medgar Evers College are being housed at an apartment building in Long Island City to begin the pilot. It has the capacity to house as many as 36 students at the site.

"They're doing everything that we could ask of them, really, to get ahead. If we can help them succeed, then they're more likely to go on to a life where they will no longer need our help," Neighborhood Coalition for Shelter CEO Ann Shalof said.

Studies show that 14% of CUNY students have experienced homelessness and 55% have experienced housing insecurity.