Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wjol.com
Family, Friends Mourn Passing Of Scott Bennett
FILE - Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. He was 45. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File) Family, friends and colleagues are mourning after the death of State Senator Scott Bennett. The Champaign Democrat passed away Friday from complications of a large brain tumor. He was 45. Governor Pritzker called Bennett a dedicated public servant and devoted father who always operated with the best interest of his constituents in mind. The governor has ordered flags across the state to be lowered to honor Senator Bennett.
Decatur mayoral candidates disqualified
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people who were planning to run for Mayor of Decatur have been disqualified. The Illinois State Board of Elections decided on Monday that candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are not qualified to run after determining they failed to acquire at least 85 signatures on their petitions. As a result, […]
Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett dies suddenly at age 45, family says
State Senator Scott Bennett, a Democrat who represented the Champaign area, died Friday at age 45 from complications of a large brain tumor, his wife said.
Coroner: Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett dies of natural causes at 45
(The Centyer Square) – Scott M. Bennett, the Democratic state senator who recently ushered in changes to the end of cash bail in Illinois, has died. The 45-year-old’s passing was confirmed by the Champaign County coroner. "Senator Scott Bennett died at 1:15PM today at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL," Duane Northrup, Champaign County coroner said in an email to The Center Square. “He died from natural causes under a...
People From Popular Illinois College Town Shot With Paintballs
An Illinois man thought it was a good idea to use neighbors as randomly moving targets for paintball. Illinois Man Had Nobody To Play Paintball Wars With. I have played paintball a couple of times. I will admit that I had a good time. It does hurt to be hit with one. Unfortunately, it is not something you could do by yourself. He does not have any friends who like to participate. Maybe, he just decided to start the game by himself and just shoot random people. That's not a very smart move.
Catalytic converter thefts continue in Springfield, Champaign
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police Department is seeking information regarding the thefts of 11 catalytic converters, while the University of Illinois Police Department reports another stolen converter. The Springfield Police Department reported that in recent weeks seven catalytic converters were stolen at the 600 block of N. Sixth St., and three catalytic converters were […]
25newsnow.com
State Rep. Keith Sommer officially submits resignation, creating opening for remainder of 102nd General Assembly
(25 News Now) - 88th District State Rep. Keith Sommer submitted his resignation December 1 from the Illinois House of Representatives. Tazewell County Republican Party Chairman Jim Rule says this creates an opening for the remainder of the 102nd General Assembly in Illinois - including the lame duck session that runs from around January 4-10.
nowdecatur.com
DPS Board of Education to Vote on Intergovernmental Agreement to Buy Back Woodrow Wilson School
December 9, 2022 – The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education will vote Tuesday, December 13, on an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Decatur which will result in DPS owning the soon-to-be vacant property of Woodrow Wilson School. Originally built in the 1930s, Woodrow Wilson was closed as...
Candlestick Lane in Urbana celebrates 59 years
The tradition has been going on for nearly 60 years. It gives families the chance to walk around the neighborhood and drive-thru to look at holiday decorations.
Danville AMC CLASSIC to close on Monday
The general manager says everyone who works there was given the opportunity to transfer to another theater.
WCIA
Bradley Ave. temporarily lane closures begin today in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign said two lanes of Bradley Ave. will be closed temporarily beginning Tuesday at 7 a.m. The closure, between Hedge Rd. and Garden Hills Dr., is needed to perform storm sewer repairs. The city said travel through the work zone will be merged into single eastbound and westbound lanes.
newschannel20.com
Police: Man arrested in connection to Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in the 200 block of south 5th street. The Springfield Police Department says Carlos R. Leyva, 33, of Decatur, was arrested on Saturday. When police arrived on the scene one victim was located on the...
Central Illinois Proud
Unit 5 now hiring multiple positions for next semester
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Unit 5 schools in Normal are still searching for various positions as the first semester winds down. Thursday, the district held another walk-in job fair at its main office at 1811 W Hovey Avenue in Normal. Unit 5 held the job fair for those interested in substitute teaching, teaching assistant, custodial and food service positions at all schools.
WAND TV
Decatur man arrested for Springfield shooting: victim remains in hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield Police arrested a 33-year-old Decatur man for a shooting incident in Springfield that sent an individual to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The Criminal Investigations Division arrested Carlos R. Leyva, Saturday morning. Leyva is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail on...
foxillinois.com
Police: Woman facing charges of domestic battery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A woman was arrested on Monday and is facing charges of domestic battery, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon, according to police. The Champaign Police Department was dispatched at 2:33 a.m. for a call of an armed subject. Officers...
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
newschannel20.com
Police: Man gets food stolen then battered by four men
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a robbery from October 30. We're told at 2:10 a.m. a male victim was walking in the 300 block of East Green Street, Champaign when an offender came up behind him and grabbed food out of the victim’s hand.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Another Pontiac Correctional Center Correctional Officer attacked
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A day after a union picket over safety at the Pontiac Correctional Center, we’re told another Correctional Officer was injured at the facility. The AFSCME Union President tells 25 News, again, it was an officer, and inmate incident just before 10 AM Thursday. That...
2023 Ebertfest passes on sale now in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Passes for the 2023 Ebertfest in Champaign went on sale on Monday. Chaz Ebert and the U of I College of Media present the annual Roger Ebert Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre in honor of Chaz’s late husband: Pulitzer Prize-winning film critic Roger Ebert. The film festival celebrates films, genres, […]
Comments / 1