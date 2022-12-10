ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mountain lion P-22 targeted for capture after suspected dog attacks

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05YC42_0jcPyZFk00

Southland's well-known mountain lion, P-22, to be captured after apparent attacks on two dogs 02:36

Wildlife officials announced plans Thursday to capture and evaluate the health of the Southland's most famous mountain lion, "P-22," after a series of close encounters with residents and apparent attacks on two dogs.

P-22, one of many Southland-area cats being tracked by National Park Service researchers, has gained fame locally for his persistence and durability, successfully managing to cross both the 405 and 101 freeways to reach his current roaming grounds in the Griffith Park area.

But the cat has made headlines in recent weeks, most notably being blamed for killing a leashed dog last month in the Hollywood Hills and allegedly attacking another in Silver Lake on Sunday.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the National Park Service announced Thursday they plan to capture P-22 to evaluate his health and "determine the best next steps for the animal while also prioritizing the safety of surrounding communities." What such steps might entail were not disclosed.

The agencies stated that the cat "may be exhibiting signs of distress."

"This is an unprecedented situation in which a mountain lion has continued to survive in such an urban setting," according to the DFW statement. "As P-22 has aged, however, the challenges associated with living on an island of habitat seem to be increasing and scientists are noting a recent change in his behavior. This underscores the consequences of a lack of habitat connectivity for mountain lions and all wildlife."

The agencies stressed that they "do not require assistance" in capturing the animal, and asked the public to refrain from any efforts to do so.

He is believed to be about 12 years old, making him the oldest cat in the NPS study of Southland lions.

"I was told 10 is considered to be old for mountain lions in the area and P-22 is 12," said Tim Daly of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Known as the "Hollywood Cat," P-22 has been the face of the NPS's lion-tracking effort. His exploits have been documented in various media accounts, particularly for some of his more notable exploits -- crossing a pair of freeways, hiding out under a Los Feliz home in a standoff that drew widespread media attention, and even being named a suspect in the killing of a koala at the Los Angeles Zoo.

Beth Pratt, California regional executive director of the National Wildlife Federation, said she has faith the state and federal wildlife authorities will make the right decision about the lion following a health evaluation.

"P-22 has given us so much," Pratt said in a statement. "He is a beloved wild mountain lion that survived against all odds, and his plight of being trapped in Griffith Park after making a perilous journey across two of the busiest freeways in the country showed the world how harmful our roadways can be to mountain lions and all wildlife. He captured the imagination of people around the globe, and his story inspired the building of the world's largest urban wildlife crossing outside of Los Angeles so that other area mountain lions don't suffer the same fate.

He was initially captured and outfitted with a tracking collar in 2012. At the time of his last capture, he weighed 123 pounds.

Comments / 11

C.L. P
3d ago

P22 4 life!! 💜 😺I live in silver lake and really enjoy knowing he's out there roaming around. I hope he doesn't end up attacking a human and get marked to be out down. how can we blame him for going after a couple juicy looking pooches... he's a mountain lion for goodness sake!

Reply
7
Thor
4d ago

Maybe because he’s hungry and it’s his nature to hunt for his food.

Reply(1)
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Famed mountain lion P-22 captured in Los Feliz backyard

After close encounters with residents and apparent attacks on two dogs, wildlife officials have captured the famed mountain lion, P-22.Authorities captured P-22 in a Los Feliz backyard, according to the homeowner. She said that Wildlife officials came to her doorstep at 10:45 a.m. and informed her that a lion was in her backyard. Officials told her that P-22 was in her backyard since Sunday night.She added that officials used what seemed to be a tranquilizing dart on the male feline. The homeowner said she watched the officials carry P-22 and reportedly took him to a zoo.According to the California Department...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 28 Spokane

Famed Hollywood mountain lion captured after killing dog

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wildlife officials say Southern California’s most famous mountain lion, P-22, has been captured in a Los Angeles neighborhood. The cougar will be given a health examination after he killed a dog that was being walked in the Hollywood Hills. The state Department of Fish and Game said previously that P-22′s behavior has changed and he “may be exhibiting signs of distress.” After being examined, authorities say they’ll determine what steps to take. P-22 is known by Southern Californians for strolling through neighborhoods near LA’s Griffith Park. He’s believed to be about 12 years old — very old for a cougar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Coyote that attacked two-year-old girl in Woodland Hills captured, euthanized

The coyote who attacked a two-year-old girl in Woodland Hills last week was captured and euthanized by wildlife officials. According to California Department of Fish and Wildlife, officers worked around the clock in attempts to capture the animal, which bit and dragged a two-year-old child on Dec. 2 in broad daylight. "On Dec. 9, our partners at the USDA Wildlife Services worked with wildlife officers and successfully trapped a coyote in the immediate vicinity off the street where the attack occurred," said Patrick Foy, the Public Information Officer with California Department of Fish and Wildlife.Foy said that a DNA sample was taken of the coyote and compared to a sample that officers had taken from the girls' pants, which came back as a perfect match."The coyote was euthanized," Foy said. The girl's mother, Shira Eliyaheo, spoke with CBS reporters last week, noting that the girl was recovering at home after receiving treatment and getting a rabies shot at a nearby hospital. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
959theriver.com

6-Year-Old Given Permission to Keep Unicorn In Her Backyard

A six-year-old girl wrote a letter to officials in Los Angeles County, asking if she could keep a unicorn in her backyard if she ever finds one… and they said YES!. They sent her a “unicorn license” certificate with her name on it, signed by the animal control director. They also sent a unicorn stuffed animal with a “permanent unicorn license” tag.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
New York Post

Aerial video captures Southern California cliff collapsing onto beach

A coastal cliff in Southern California collapsed Friday, sending dirt and rocks onto the beach below it. The landslide happened at Rat Beach near Palos Verdes Estates, nearly 30 miles southwest of Los Angeles. Aerial video from FOX 11 Los Angeles showed the debris from the slide crashed into a maintenance vehicle that was parked on the beach below. No injuries have been reported, and people are being urged to avoid the area. FOX 11 reported that a golf course sits atop the cliff. According to a study published in September, the Palos Verdes area is one of the top spots on the California coast for cliff collapses, with coastline retreats happening at a rate of about 16 feet per year. Previous 1 of 3 Next
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday

Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Orange County firefighters rescue man from Santa Ana River

A man was rescued by firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority and the Anaheim Fire Department after he got trapped in the swollen Santa Ana River Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to the river near Garden Grove Boulevard to rescue the man, who was trapped by heavy and fast moving water.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
195K+
Followers
27K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy