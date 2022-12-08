ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

vermilioncountyfirst.com

Women’s Care Clinic Marks 30 Years in Danville

(Above) Women’s Care Clinic Lead Client Advocate Aleta Randle and Advocate and Advisor Annie Dykstra. Late Friday afternoon, the Women’s Care Clinic in Danville marked 30 years of service to the community with an open house at their 1509 North Bowman location. As advisor and advocate Annie Dykstra explained to Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program; the Women’s Care Clinic actually began in a garage, moved to a location on Williams, and now they have their location on North Bowman, at the other end of the new Goodwill building.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Charleston High School’s Maximum Forte on CI Stage

Charleston High School’s Maximum Forte has two formal upcoming concerts for their choir program. The first is the Winter Choir Concert on Friday, December 16th at 7:00pm featuring the CHS Concert Choir, Advanced Chorus, and a cappella group, Maximum Forte. The performance is free and open to the public.
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

2023 Ebertfest passes on sale now in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Passes for the 2023 Ebertfest in Champaign went on sale on Monday. Chaz Ebert and the U of I College of Media present the annual Roger Ebert Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre in honor of Chaz’s late husband: Pulitzer Prize-winning film critic Roger Ebert. The film festival celebrates films, genres, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
agupdate.com

Report backs up nitrogen, tillage changes with data

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Earlier this year, the Precision Conservation Management program — a program led by the Illinois Corn Growers Association and Illinois Soybean Association — released its data summary report for 2015-21. The report provides anonymized results for over 12,000 agricultural fields in Illinois demonstrating the financial and environmental differences resulting from various tillage, nutrient management and cover crop practices.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Home Alone star reflects on movie, life in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) – The 1990’s blockbuster Home Alone is a movie everyone can enjoy. But did you know one of the stars of the movie lives here in Champaign?. Shannon Morber was 10 years old when she got her big break in the holiday classic. She played the role of a girl singing in the children’s choir.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: Drone footage shows damage from Urbana storage fire

Update 2:15 p.m. URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Newly-captured drone footage of Own Your Own Storage shows that one of the buildings on the property was completely destroyed by the fire that broke out Monday morning. Firefighters were still on the scene as of 1:30 p.m. pouring water on the burned ruins. The walls of the […]
URBANA, IL
foxillinois.com

Police: Man gets food stolen then battered by four men

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a robbery from October 30. We're told at 2:10 a.m. a male victim was walking in the 300 block of East Green Street, Champaign when an offender came up behind him and grabbed food out of the victim’s hand.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Bradley Ave. to temporarily close lanes in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign said two lanes of Bradley Ave. will be closed temporarily beginning Tuesday at 7 a.m. The closure, between Hedge Rd. and Garden Hills Dr., is needed to perform storm sewer repairs. The city said travel through the work zone will be merged into single eastbound and westbound lanes.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wjol.com

Family, Friends Mourn Passing Of Scott Bennett

FILE - Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. He was 45. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File) Family, friends and colleagues are mourning after the death of State Senator Scott Bennett. The Champaign Democrat passed away Friday from complications of a large brain tumor. He was 45. Governor Pritzker called Bennett a dedicated public servant and devoted father who always operated with the best interest of his constituents in mind. The governor has ordered flags across the state to be lowered to honor Senator Bennett.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Decatur man arrested for Springfield shooting: victim remains in hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield Police arrested a 33-year-old Decatur man for a shooting incident in Springfield that sent an individual to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The Criminal Investigations Division arrested Carlos R. Leyva, Saturday morning. Leyva is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail on...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
capitolwolf.com

State Sen. Scott Bennett rushed to the hospital

State Sen. Scott Bennett, a Democrat from Champaign was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning. Paramedics were called to Bennett’s home just before 3 a.m. Bennett was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital and is receiving medical attention for an undisclosed problem. Bennett is a lawyer in Champaign and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Travis Tritt coming to Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Grammy award-winning country music star Travis Trill is coming to Decatur. Tritt will take the stage at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater on Friday, June 2, with the War Hippies. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10:00 a.m. You can buy your tickets here.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Danville fire crews say house a ‘total loss’ after fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Danville fire crews say a house is being considered a total loss after a fire. It happened near Douglas and Elizabeth Streets around 1:30 in the morning on Saturday.   When firefighters arrived, officials say they found the home fully engulfed in flames and worked for hours to put it out. Ameren […]
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

