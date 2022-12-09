Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: New payment program worth millions by Kathy Hochul could benefit youMark StarNew York City, NY
New Jersey To Increase Police Presence After Violent Crime ActivitiesAbdul GhaniLinden, NJ
Newspaper Giant Announces Mass Layoffs as Major Media Outlets Continue Cuts
Newspaper giant Gannett is reportedly joining other media organizations in their mass layoffs, as they plan to cut six percent of their staffers as media outlets nationwide continue to suffer economic hardship, according to Mediaite, citing The New York Times.
New York Times staff to strike for first time in 40 years
Over a thousand workers at The New York Times will go on strike on Thursday over contract negotiations.In a tweet, The New York Times Guild, which represents the news outlet’s workers, said: “Today we were ready to work for as long as it took to reach a fair deal, but management walked away from the table with five hours to go. It’s official: @NYTimesGuild members are walking out for 24 hours on Thursday. We know what we’re worth.”This will be the first time that journalists from the outlet go on strike since 1981, when there was a strike of...
Why Is There a New York Times Union Strike? Contract Issues, Explained
Staff at The New York Times are staging a 24-hour strike on Dec. 8, 2022. Over 1,100 members of The NewsGuild of New York will walk off the job. The union members include reporters, editors, and other staff at the newspaper. Article continues below advertisement. This is the first strike...
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Amazon CEO explains thinking behind layoffs as unionized warehouse workers protest outside
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday said an "uncertain" economy pushed the e-commerce giant to move forward with rare and wide-ranging layoffs after having gone on a significant hiring spree for much of the pandemic.
Biden administration approves Washington state request to offer health insurance to undocumented immigrants
The Biden administration has approved an application by Washington state to expand health insurance access for all residents regardless of immigration status by allowing it to forgo requirements set by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Treasury Department approved Washington’s application for a State Innovation Waiver,…
Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
Janitors who clean Twitter's HQ are on strike after failed negotiations mean they face losing their jobs, union says
The janitors at Twitter's San Francisco HQ face uncertainty on Friday, when the contract with the janitorial firm is set to end, per unions.
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
An ex-Facebook manager says she got Meta's layoff email at 5.35 a.m. while on maternity leave
"This hit me hard as I'm currently out on maternity leave," said Anneka Patel, a manager at Facebook for over two years.
US News and World Report
NY Times Union Members Walk Out After Contract Talks Miss Deadline
(Reuters) -More than 1,100 union employees at the New York Times Co began a one-day work stoppage on Thursday, the union said, citing the company's "failure to bargain in good faith," after setting a deadline for a contract last week. The union, part of the NewsGuild of New York, had...
msn.com
A former Facebook exec says an employee at a 'large tech company' once complained to the CEO in an all-hands meeting about the quality of company toilet paper
An ex-Facebook exec said an employee griped to a CEO at an all-hands about the toilet-paper quality. He tweeted that the day Elon Musk told Twitter employees to quit if they wouldn't work long hours. The tweet reflects a growing belief among tech execs that employees have become too lazy.
New York Times employees launch 24-hour strike
The New York Times came to a virtual standstill after over 1,000 employees walked off in the paper’s first major strike in over 40 years. Times employees are pushing for higher wages, better health and retirement benefits, and a fairer return-to-work policy. NBC News’ Dasha Burns has the latest. Dec. 9, 2022.
Gizmodo
Amazon Offers 'Voluntary Severance' to Employees Who Resign Amid Ongoing Layoffs
Amazon sent a letter to some of its employees this week offering a buyout program if they voluntarily resigned. The proposal is a “voluntary severance” that would provide employees with three months’ pay if they selected to leave the company amidst mass layoffs at the company. The...
Tech firms sponsored 45,000 H-1B workers in the past 3 years, report says. Many are now laid-off and struggling to stay in the US.
At least 350 immigrants were affected by Meta and Twitter's most recent job cuts, Bloomberg reported.
Tech Layoffs in U.S. Send Foreign Workers Scrambling to Find New Jobs
Tahmina Watson, an immigration lawyer who has been receiving calls from laid off tech workers, in Mercer Island, Wash., Dec. 7, 2022. (Jovelle Tamayo/The New York Times) Since Microsoft brought him to the United States 14 years ago, Abhishikt Jain has excelled professionally, raised a family and settled into a four-bedroom house with a garage “full of unnecessary stuff,” he said.
US announces fusion energy success ‘that could revolutionize the world’ – live
Breakthrough came after experiment with 192 high-energy lasers, say US energy officials – follow all the latest news
U.S. inflation now at 7.1%, lowest rate in a year
A Labor Department report Tuesday finds U.S. inflation dropped sharply in November, driven mostly by decreases in costs for shelter and energy. Most economists believe the Federal Reserve will still assess a sizable increase to its benchmark rate later this week.
Biden to sign gay marriage bill at White House ceremony
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is inviting thousands to celebrate at the White House on Tuesday as he signs into law gay marriage legislation before a bipartisan crowd that reflects growing acceptance of same-sex unions. Lawmakers from both parties will be there, as will first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. The White House promised musical performances but was trying to maintain suspense about the headliners. ...
