Fox17
Know the Law: Commercial Vehicle Liability
With all of those deliveries for online orders of holiday presents, there are a lot of commercial vehicles on the roads this time of year. But what happens if heaven forbid, you or a loved one are involved in a crash with one of those commercial vehicles? Who might be liable? Michigan truck accident attorney Tom Sinas has more in this week’s Know the Law.
Fox17
Head to The Boxed Bowtique for all your holiday outfit and decor needs
From finding gifts to decking the halls, there's plenty to keep people busy this time of year. For anyone still looking for that last-minute gift, an outfit to wear to a holiday party, or getting something to add as the final touch to holiday decor, The Boxed Bowtique in Jenison has it all.
Fox17
Deputies: 2 teens arrested after chase with 4 stolen cars in Gaines Twp.
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two teens are in custody after deputies pursued four stolen vehicles through Gaines Township early Monday morning. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says deputies spotted three cars pulling into Crossings Apartments at 3:15 a.m. while on patrol. We’re told all three vehicles matched descriptions of cars that had been stolen recently.
