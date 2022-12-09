ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, GA

Albany Herald

Dougherty basketball beats defending state champion Spencer, Lady Trojans win too

ALBANY - The Dougherty Trojans (3-4) got huge performances from their talented backcourt Monday night and outran defending state champion Spencer by a 71-65 final at Dougherty High School. In the opening game, the Lady Trojans got a big night from senior post-player Jacqueline Buchanan to beat the Lady Owls 60-52. Spencer is currently ranked No. 2 in Class AA.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Fitzgerald falls to Thompson in 2A state championship

ATLANTA – The 2A state championship between Fitzgerald and Thomson saw two teams entering with a 14 game win streak, but it was the Bulldogs taking down the Purple Hurricanes 32-27 to win their first state title since 2002. Bulldogs running back, Jontavis Curry, rushed for three touchdowns and...
FITZGERALD, GA
The Albany Herald

Betriva Pickett earns Albany Tech GOAL honor

ALBANY — Betreva Pickett, who is working toward an associate of science in Nursing degree at Albany Technical College, was named the college’s Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner for 2022 during a ceremony at ATC’s Kirkland Conference Center. Nursing was a big hit at the...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

State DOT awards $152 million in October construction contracts

ATLANTA – During the October 2022 State Transportation Board meeting, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced it awarded 25 projects valued at approximately $152,464,122. The largest single investment, worth approximately $9 million, was awarded to The Scruggs Company. This resurfacing project consists of 10.33 miles of milling and plant...
GEORGIA STATE
vanishinggeorgia.com

Cypress Swamp, Irwin County

One of my favorite things about riding dirt roads is encountering little swamps and wetlands. In fall and winter, they are at their most colorful. ← Richard Woods and The Woods of Fannin County Shotgun Store, 1910s, Cusseta →. 6 thoughts on “Cypress Swamp, Irwin County”. The light and...
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Drowning death at Flint River raises safety concerns

The trails would go across the Broad Street bridge, loop under Oglethorpe bridge and then go on to Flint River to the back of Albany State. Toys For Tots has last push for toys at Pretoria Fields. Updated: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST. Toys For Tots has last...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Contributions to Feeding the Valley 'magnified' during holiday season

ALBANY — While equipment malfunction has temporarily thwarted Mike’s Country Store from making a Santa-like $10,000 delivery to the Feeding the Valley Food Bank, officials at the food bank say they’re just excited for the donation from businessmen Bob Brooks and Mike Rogers of food that will provide up to 8,300 meals for the food-deprived in southwest Georgia.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

‘The College Tour’ TV series will feature Tifton college students

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A new television series called " The College Tour” will be featuring several students from Tifton’s Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC). The students on the show will tell the history of the college through their eyes from campus life, academics, housing, sports and activities. These are some of what the college tour will dive into at ABAC.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

4-year-old boy dead after falling into Flint River

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 4-year-old boy is dead after he fell into the Flint River Sunday afternoon, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler identified the boy as Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham. He said Daniel fell into the Flint River near Veterans Park and...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

GBI investigation leads to meth arrest

PELHAM – The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested Lucius Williams, 39, for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Williams was taken to the Mitchell County...
PELHAM, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia drug ring dismantled

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was taken to the Mitchell County Jail. On October...
PELHAM, GA
wfxl.com

Worth County Jail closing temporarily for renovations

A Southwest Georgia jail is closing temporarily for renovations. Worth County Sheriff Don Whitaker confirms with FOX 31 News that the jail is closing for renovations that will help improve safety conditions for staff and prisoners. The jail has not seen renovations in over fifty years. "It didn't really meet...
WORTH COUNTY, GA

