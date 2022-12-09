Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Dougherty basketball beats defending state champion Spencer, Lady Trojans win too
ALBANY - The Dougherty Trojans (3-4) got huge performances from their talented backcourt Monday night and outran defending state champion Spencer by a 71-65 final at Dougherty High School. In the opening game, the Lady Trojans got a big night from senior post-player Jacqueline Buchanan to beat the Lady Owls 60-52. Spencer is currently ranked No. 2 in Class AA.
southgatv.com
Fitzgerald falls to Thompson in 2A state championship
ATLANTA – The 2A state championship between Fitzgerald and Thomson saw two teams entering with a 14 game win streak, but it was the Bulldogs taking down the Purple Hurricanes 32-27 to win their first state title since 2002. Bulldogs running back, Jontavis Curry, rushed for three touchdowns and...
Albany, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Albany. The Spencer High School basketball team will have a game with Dougherty Comprehensive High School on December 12, 2022, 13:30:00. The Spencer High School basketball team will have a game with Dougherty Comprehensive High School on December 12, 2022, 15:00:00.
Betriva Pickett earns Albany Tech GOAL honor
ALBANY — Betreva Pickett, who is working toward an associate of science in Nursing degree at Albany Technical College, was named the college’s Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner for 2022 during a ceremony at ATC’s Kirkland Conference Center. Nursing was a big hit at the...
4-year-old boy drowns in South Georgia river during family fishing trip
A 4-year-old boy has died after falling into a river over the weekend during a family fishing trip in South Georgia.
State DOT awards $152 million in October construction contracts
ATLANTA – During the October 2022 State Transportation Board meeting, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced it awarded 25 projects valued at approximately $152,464,122. The largest single investment, worth approximately $9 million, was awarded to The Scruggs Company. This resurfacing project consists of 10.33 miles of milling and plant...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Cypress Swamp, Irwin County
One of my favorite things about riding dirt roads is encountering little swamps and wetlands. In fall and winter, they are at their most colorful. ← Richard Woods and The Woods of Fannin County Shotgun Store, 1910s, Cusseta →. 6 thoughts on “Cypress Swamp, Irwin County”. The light and...
WALB 10
Drowning death at Flint River raises safety concerns
The trails would go across the Broad Street bridge, loop under Oglethorpe bridge and then go on to Flint River to the back of Albany State. Toys For Tots has last push for toys at Pretoria Fields. Updated: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST. Toys For Tots has last...
'I finally get to physically walk across the stage': Fort Valley State University student shares story of resilience
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One Fort Valley State University student is getting ready to walk across the stage. But the road to get there came with some unique challenges. It's just about time for winter break at Kaye Road Elementary School in Peach County. As the students get ready...
Contributions to Feeding the Valley 'magnified' during holiday season
ALBANY — While equipment malfunction has temporarily thwarted Mike’s Country Store from making a Santa-like $10,000 delivery to the Feeding the Valley Food Bank, officials at the food bank say they’re just excited for the donation from businessmen Bob Brooks and Mike Rogers of food that will provide up to 8,300 meals for the food-deprived in southwest Georgia.
Dougherty County manager's reappointment proves contentious at Monday commission meeting
ALBANY — Moments after extolling fellow Dougherty County Commission members for coming together following four horrendous natural disasters and a pandemic during his eight years in office, what could be Chairman Chris Cohilas’ final vote on the board was a 4-3 split. The issue was the annual renewal...
WCTV
Family looks for answers nearly two months after violent laundromat attack in Pelham
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Thomasville man said he is lucky to be alive after surviving an attempted robbery and assault outside a laundromat in Pelham. It’s nearing two months since the late October incident, and Pelham police say there’s no one in custody. Wayne Davis doesn’t remember...
WALB 10
‘The College Tour’ TV series will feature Tifton college students
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A new television series called " The College Tour” will be featuring several students from Tifton’s Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC). The students on the show will tell the history of the college through their eyes from campus life, academics, housing, sports and activities. These are some of what the college tour will dive into at ABAC.
WALB 10
4-year-old boy dead after falling into Flint River
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 4-year-old boy is dead after he fell into the Flint River Sunday afternoon, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler identified the boy as Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham. He said Daniel fell into the Flint River near Veterans Park and...
Albany Herald
GBI investigation leads to meth arrest
PELHAM – The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested Lucius Williams, 39, for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Williams was taken to the Mitchell County...
WALB 10
‘I just started embodying beauty’: Tifton woman using pageant title, platform to promote self-love
Georgia drug ring dismantled
The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was taken to the Mitchell County Jail. On October...
wfxl.com
Worth County Jail closing temporarily for renovations
A Southwest Georgia jail is closing temporarily for renovations. Worth County Sheriff Don Whitaker confirms with FOX 31 News that the jail is closing for renovations that will help improve safety conditions for staff and prisoners. The jail has not seen renovations in over fifty years. "It didn't really meet...
207 Pine group looking to hand off Hotel Gordon project in downtown Albany
ALBANY — The fate of the downtown rejuvenation project at the site of the former Hotel Gordon building is up in the air for now, as the original developer is looking for a new company to come in and take it over. Due to an illness to 207 Pine...
Firefighters Wanted: Albany Fire Department seeks applicants for career in firefighting
ALBANY — The Albany Fire Department is looking for a few good men and women to embark on a 16-week training course and earn the uniform for what could be a career in community service. The department, which offers fire protection and emergency medical services throughout the city and...
