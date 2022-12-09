Read full article on original website
SFGate
Eva Longoria Series Originally Planned for Streaming Will Debut on CNN
“Searching for Mexico,” the series that puts Eva Longoria at the center of an exploration of Mexican culture and cuisine and was originally planned to debut on CNN+, will instead launch on CNN’s flagship cable outlet. CNN+, a streaming-video outlet that aimed to court fans of the long-running cable network, was scuttled within weeks of its launch by corporate parent Warner Bros. Discovery.
‘The Fortune Handbook’ Director Kelvin Sng Presents Pan-Asian Film ‘Don’t Go Home Tonight’ at ATF
Singaporean filmmaker Kelvin Sng has wrapped his latest film “Don’t Go Home Tonight” and presented it at the Asia TV Forum and Market on Thursday. Sng is known locally as “Million Dollar Director” as his previous films “The Fortune Handbook” (2017) and “Taxi! Taxi!” (2013) both breached the million dollar mark at the Singapore and Malaysia box office. Both those films were comedies and “Don’t Go Home Tonight” is a departure for Sng. The story revolves around five different cafe tables over the course of one night. The tables are occupied respectively by Singaporeans, Koreans, Taiwanese, Chinese and Americans. When a...
ATF: Tomorrow Studios to Adapt ‘Connected: The Homebound Detective,’ Nippon TV Scripted Format for U.S. Market
Tomorrow Studios has optioned rights to make a U.S. version of Japanese crime format “Connected: The Homebound Detective.” The original series about a man who is confined to his childhood bedroom, was produced by Envision Entertainment and Japanese broadcast group Nippon TV, and it its envisaged that the pair will co-produce with Tomorrow. The format was created by creative director Mizuno Itaru for Nippon TV and CEO and Envision founder Michael Nakan. The series follows Ataru Aida, an agoraphobic young man who is fired from his job and takes his frustrations out on the internet. He connects with the online community...
SFGate
‘Normal People’ Producer Element Pictures to Adapt Nicola Dinan’s ‘Bellies’ for TV
Dinan will work with the Fremantle-owned company to adapt the novel into an eight-episode series. The book will be released in the U.K. and U.S. next summer. Euston Films Sets Nick Leather-Penned Suspense Thriller 'Nightsleeper' at BBC (EXCLUSIVE) South African Crime Drama 'Reyka' Renewed for Season 2 By Fremantle, M-Net...
hypebeast.com
HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery Combined Streaming Service Set To Be Named "Max"
Warner Bros. Discovery is on track to formally launch a new name and platform for its upcoming joint streaming service that combines the preexisting HBO Max with Discovery+. The news was first revealed back in August this year, claiming that HBO Max and Discovery+ is merging into one streaming giant.
Dystopian German Film ‘We Might as Well Be Dead’ Sets North American Release
Aspect Ratio and Hope Runs High have struck a deal to give North American theatrical and non-theatrical releases to dystopian German film “We Might as Well Be Dead,” from first-time filmmaker Natalia Sinelnikova. The 2023 theatrical distribution of the film in the U.S. and Canada will be a partnership between the two companies and be followed by a digital release later in the year. Jordan Mattos of Aspect Ratio will oversee the non-theatrical distribution. The rights deal was struck with the film’s Amsterdam- and Beijing-based sales agent Fortissimo Films. The film, which focuses on the residents of an apartment block situated on...
AdWeek
Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon
Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
SFGate
Jeff Zucker to Lead $1 Billion Venture to Acquire Media, Sports Properties
The veteran media executive, who has been CEO of NBCUniversal as well as president of the news outlet that is now part of Warner Bros. Discovery, will lead ReBird IMI, a joint-venture investment vehicle focused on acquiring and investing in large scale media, entertainment and sports content properties. RedBird IMI, which includes investments from RedBird Capital Partners and International Media Investments, launches with initial committed capital of $1 billion.
SFGate
BTS‘ Jin Officially Enlists in South Korean Military: ’It’s Curtain Call Time’
(Almost) new year, new Jin. As of Tuesday, Dec. 12., the BTS member born Kim Seok-jin has officially enlisted in the South Korean military to complete the country’s mandatory service requirement for men over the age of 18. The singer made the official-unofficial announcement on WeVerse on Sunday, sharing...
ITV Studios Sells 1,000 Hours of Content Across Asia-Pacific
ITV Studios has secured sales and pre-sales deals for more than 1,000 hours of content across its catalog of scripted and non-scripted content, ahead of the Asia TV Forum and Market. “Nolly,” the three-part drama from BAFTA-winning writer Russell T. Davies and produced by Nicola Shindler’s Quay Street Productions, has been acquired by Pumpkin Film in China, Now TV in Hong Kong and TVNZ in New Zealand. TVNZ has has also licensed relationship drama “You & Me,” teen drama “Tell Me Everything,” “The Walk-In,” “The Dry,” “Tom Jones,” season two of “The Tower” and season 4 of “The Bay.” In Japan,...
Auckland Film Studios Opens Two Additional Stages
New Zealand’s Auckland Film Studios has completed the opening of two new sound stages. They are both approximately 2,000 square metres (22,000 square feet). The expansion means that AFS, long a work-horse of the New Zealand production industry, now has five stages totalling more than 7,500 square metres (80,700 square feet). The year-long construction project was made possible by NZ$30 million of funding from the New Zealand federal government, with the remaining NZ$7.5 million from studio owner Auckland Council.Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown joined the federal Minister for Arts, Culture & Heritage, Carmel Sepuloni, in opening the two new stages at a ceremony...
‘Moonhaven’ Canceled At AMC+ After Prior Renewal
AMC+ has decided not to proceed with a second season of Moonhaven. The cancellation comes four months after the dystonic sci-fi series was renewed for a second season and just days after AMC Networks announced sweeping cost-cutting measures as CEO Christina Spade stepped down. The company is laying off 20%...
SFGate
Paolo Sorrentino and Mario Martone Talk Italy’s Oscar Contender ‘Nostalgia’ Which Reflects How in Naples ‘Everything Changes, and Nothing Changes’– Watch (EXCLUSIVE)
Directors Mario Martone and Paolo Sorrentino both hail from Naples, the bustling port city that Martone vividly depicts in his drama “Nostalgia,” which is Italy’s contender in the international Oscars race. The well-received pic, which has been praised by Variety critic Guy Lodge as the prolific Italian...
World Screen News
Disney Branded TV Extends Deal with Tim Federle
Disney Branded Television has extended its multiyear overall deal with producer Tim Federle and his Chorus Boy Productions banner. Chorus Boy currently has five Emmy Award nominations for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, created and executive produced by Federle, and eight for Better Nate Than Ever, a film that he wrote, directed and executive produced based on his own best-selling novel.
Euston Films Sets Nick Leather-Penned Suspense Thriller ‘Nightsleeper’ at BBC (EXCLUSIVE)
The BBC has commissioned “Nightsleeper,” a new suspense thriller from Fremantle’s Euston Films penned by “The Control Room” scribe Nick Leather. Leather, a BAFTA and RTS award-winning writer, is penning the series for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. “Nightsleeper” is set on board a sleeper train between Glasgow and London. As the train crosses the U.K., events rapidly escalate while a government agency tries desperately to intervene. “Can two people who’ve never met, one on the train and one not, work together to save the lives of its disparate group of passengers as the Heart of Britain service hurtles towards what might quite...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Warner Bros TV channel executives leave amid restructuring - memo
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Two of Warner Bros. Discovery executives leading TV channels left the company as part of ongoing restructuring at the media giant, according to an internal memo. Nancy Daniels, who led the Turner network and number of Discovery channels including Animal Planet, and Jane Latman of HGTV...
In A Time Of Layoffs And Restructures, AMC Just Canceled A Series It Had Already Renewed
AMC has reversed its renewal decision on a show amid network layoffs and restructures.
Warner Music Launches First Free FAST Channels, Exclusively on Roku Channel
Warner Music Group has punched its way into the free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) segment, with the launch of a trio of genre-based channels exclusively on the Roku Channel. The new channels from the music company — WMX Pop, WMX Rock and WMX Hip-Hop — are now available to stream for free on the Roku Channel through the service’s Live TV Guide. WMG is giving Roku a three-month exclusive window on the FAST channels for the U.S. before widening distribution to other platforms. The new FAST channels come from WMX, the division WMG formed a year ago that houses the company’s content,...
Shadow and Bone Lands Season 2 Release Date — See the First Photos
New episodes of Shadow and Bone are coming, and now we know when. Netflix announced Thursday that Season 2 will premiere on Thursday, March 16. Mark your calendars accordingly! The streamer also unveiled new photos from the sophomore season, which you can check out below. In a statement, co-showrunner Eric Heisserer teased what’s ahead, including new faces and some exciting new places to visit. “We expand the world, we go to new locations, we visit Novyi Zem and Shu Han, and those are all integral to the narrative,” he said. Added co-showrunner Daegan Fryklind, “We’ve also really dug into more of the mythology this...
Fremantle Names Ganesh Rajaram CEO In Asia And Latin America
Ganesh Rajaram and Haryaty Rahman are rising at American Idol and Got Talent producer Fremantle. Rajaram has been appointed CEO, Fremantle Asia and Latin America, effective January 1, 2023, while Rahman is being promoted to EVP Sales to replace him. The newly created role for Rajaram, who was previously General Manager/EVP, Asia, gives him oversight of all aspects of production businesses in Asia and Latin America, with the managing directors of India, Indonesia and Mexico reporting directly to him. He’ll continue to be based in Singapore and reports to Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin. Rajaram joined Fremantle in 2005 and has seen success finding new audiences for America’s Got Talent,...
