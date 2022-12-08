Read full article on original website
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Brittney Griner freed in US-Russia prisoner swap
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, American officials said. The swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden, but carried a heavy price — and left behind an […]
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Watch Live: Biden speaks after Brittney Griner's release
Washington — President Biden is addressing the nation Thursday morning after Brittney Griner, the WNBA star held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout. "She's safe. She's on a plane," Mr. Biden said Friday...
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem calls for crackdown on Chinese farmland purchases
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is calling for a crackdown on Chinese purchases of U.S. farm land in her state, the latest in a series of anti-China actions.
Maxine Waters Fumes Over Sam Bankman-Fried Arrest: 'Disappointed'
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas just 24 hours before the former FTX CEO was due to testify before Congress.
Russia Complains of Ukraine Military's 'Aggressive Behavior'
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin blamed Kyiv for failed peace talks and lamented its "totally aggressive" military conduct.
Report: Iran Soccer Player Sentenced to Death After Protests
FIFPRO, the international soccer union, said it was ‘shocked and sickened’ by the reports.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lawmakers to hold FTX hearing despite former CEO arrest
NEW YORK (AP) — The House Financial Services Committee plans to hold a hearing into the collapse of crypto exchange FTX on Tuesday, but its star witness will be missing. Sam Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee, along with the company's current CEO, John Ray III. However Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas late Monday, and U.S. authorities said they plan to unseal charges against him on Tuesday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Officials to announce long-awaited fusion energy advance
WASHINGTON (AP) — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was set to announce a “major scientific breakthrough” Tuesday in the decades-long quest to harness fusion, the energy that powers the sun and stars. Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California for the first time produced more energy...
Saudi Crown Prince MBS helped negotiate Brittney Griner’s release
The landmark prison swap that freed WNBA star Brittney Griner from a Russian gulag Thursday was brokered by none other than the notorious Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, it was revealed Thursday. The role of the crown prince, widely known as MBS, in the sensitive negotiations was outlined in a joint statement released by the foreign ministries of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. “The success of the mediation efforts was a reflection of the mutual and solid friendship between their two countries and the United States of America and the Russian Federation,” the two countries wrote. The swap also “highlighted...
Citrus County Chronicle
China urges citizens to leave Afghanistan after Kabul attack
ISLAMABAD (AP) — China on Tuesday advised its citizens in Afghanistan to leave the country “as soon as possible," following a coordinated attack by Islamic State militants the previous day on a Chinese-owned hotel in the heart of Kabul. The Chinese advisory appeared to be a setback for...
Citrus County Chronicle
Biden to sign gay marriage bill at White House ceremony
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is inviting thousands to celebrate at the White House on Tuesday as he signs into law gay marriage legislation before a bipartisan crowd that reflects growing acceptance of same-sex unions. Lawmakers from both parties will be there, as will first lady Jill Biden...
White House denies Saudi Arabia involved in Brittney Griner’s release
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly dismissed claims at a press briefing that Saudi Arabia was involved with meditating Brittney Griner's release from Russia. “The only countries that negotiated this deal were the United States and Russia,” she said.Dec. 8, 2022.
Trump news – live: National Archives asked to investigate Trump storage unit for classified documents
As the January 6 select committee prepares to release its final report next week, Donald Trump is ramping up his efforts to delegitimise its findings, falsely claiming once again that Nancy Pelosi was responsible for the Capitol’s vulnerability on the day and even suggesting Democrats “wanted” the violent insurrection to happen.He made the remarks in an interview on far-right network OAN – one conducted by his own lawyer, Christina Bobb, who is a key figure in the saga of the documents Mr Trump hoarded at Mar-a-Lago.Mr Trump has failed in his latest effort to thwart the Department of Justice...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ukraine president again presses West for advanced weapons
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed Western leaders again on Monday to provide more advanced weapons to help his country in its war with Russia, and he repeated his calls for Russian forces to withdraw from occupied areas of Ukraine, suggesting Christmas as a date to retreat.
US announces fusion energy success ‘that could revolutionize the world’ – live
Breakthrough came after experiment with 192 high-energy lasers, say US energy officials – follow all the latest news
