COVID rates remain low in Vermont; uptake of booster shots lagging
Amid surge in sickness, N.Y. mandates masks for visitors to healthcare facilities
How UVM research on climate migration helps inform Vermont policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Which weather would you rather-- wildfires or hurricanes? People move for very personal reasons, but as our climate changes, the weather could be a driving factor we are only beginning to understand. A UVM researcher is taking stock of human migration and how it can inform...
Crash kills 1 man in New Hampshire; icy roads hamper first responders
Santa trades sleigh for helicopter to visit kids at Vermont hospital
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Santa swapped his reindeer for a ride in a helicopter on Monday. Jolly old Saint Nick paid a visit to the UVM Medical Center Monday morning. He stopped in to see kids in the pediatric wing and to bring them a little extra Christmas cheer. The...
Police investigating death of Vermont inmate
Vermont Almanac wraps up the year from experiences to weather; includes Gary Sadowsky
Made in Vermont: Wolfpeach
Hiker falls to death from cliff atop New Hampshire mountain
Vermont school district reviewing student restraint and seclusion practices
NH lawsuit targets voucher-like program used by 3K students
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The leader of one of New Hampshire’s teachers unions is suing to stop public dollars from being spent to fund private schools through the Education Freedom Account program. The lawsuit in Merrimack County Superior Court seeks an injunction to stop the voucher-like program established last...
Vermonters asked to weigh in on how communities help fight food insecurity
Help available for Vermonters who need help fixing failed wells, septic systems
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - If your home has a failing or failed well or septic system, the state of Vermont wants to help you get it repaired. Applications are being taken to access American Rescue Plan Act dollars in support of low- and moderate-income Vermonters repairing or replacing their failed or inadequate wastewater systems.
Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash in Walden
WALDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a crash in Walden that left one woman dead and shut the road down for hours. Police say it happened just after 2 p.m. Monday on Route 15 near the intersection of Brookside Drive. Investigators say a car headed east hit...
2-car crash leaves Mt. Holly woman in serious condition
MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman is in serious condition at the hospital after a 2-car crash on Belmont Road in Mount Holly, Monday. Police say just before 4:00 p.m. 44-year-old Angela Kautz of Mount Holly -- crossed the center line into oncoming traffic -- and hit a pickup truck -- head-on.
Tasting Vermont wines and working on solutions
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Middlebury wine shop held its first annual Vermont Wine Fair in Bristol Sunday. The fair was open to the public and offered attendees a chance to try wines from Vermont producers. In addition to the tastings, the fair also held panel discussions on the climate crisis and inter-industry collaboration.
Running a 5k with an ugly sweater
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow will overspread the region this afternoon as a clipper moves through. A general 1 to 2 inches of snow is likely, but there may be local amounts of 2 to 4 inches near the Massachusetts border. Roads will be slippery, so be careful if you’re traveling. The snow will quickly end around 9 PM this evening. Monday will be a quiet day, with mostly sunny skies and cold temperatures.
