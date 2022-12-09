ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

COVID rates remain low in Vermont; uptake of booster shots lagging

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

How UVM research on climate migration helps inform Vermont policy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Which weather would you rather-- wildfires or hurricanes? People move for very personal reasons, but as our climate changes, the weather could be a driving factor we are only beginning to understand. A UVM researcher is taking stock of human migration and how it can inform...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Police investigating death of Vermont inmate

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Made in Vermont: Wolfpeach

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Hiker falls to death from cliff atop New Hampshire mountain

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

NH lawsuit targets voucher-like program used by 3K students

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The leader of one of New Hampshire’s teachers unions is suing to stop public dollars from being spent to fund private schools through the Education Freedom Account program. The lawsuit in Merrimack County Superior Court seeks an injunction to stop the voucher-like program established last...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Vermonters asked to weigh in on how communities help fight food insecurity

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash in Walden

WALDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a crash in Walden that left one woman dead and shut the road down for hours. Police say it happened just after 2 p.m. Monday on Route 15 near the intersection of Brookside Drive. Investigators say a car headed east hit...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

2-car crash leaves Mt. Holly woman in serious condition

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman is in serious condition at the hospital after a 2-car crash on Belmont Road in Mount Holly, Monday. Police say just before 4:00 p.m. 44-year-old Angela Kautz of Mount Holly -- crossed the center line into oncoming traffic -- and hit a pickup truck -- head-on.
MOUNT HOLLY, VT
WCAX

Tasting Vermont wines and working on solutions

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Middlebury wine shop held its first annual Vermont Wine Fair in Bristol Sunday. The fair was open to the public and offered attendees a chance to try wines from Vermont producers. In addition to the tastings, the fair also held panel discussions on the climate crisis and inter-industry collaboration.
BRISTOL, VT
WCAX

Running a 5k with an ugly sweater

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow will overspread the region this afternoon as a clipper moves through. A general 1 to 2 inches of snow is likely, but there may be local amounts of 2 to 4 inches near the Massachusetts border. Roads will be slippery, so be careful if you’re traveling. The snow will quickly end around 9 PM this evening. Monday will be a quiet day, with mostly sunny skies and cold temperatures.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

