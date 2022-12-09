ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong County, PA

Police: Missing Armstrong County teen found safe

By WPXI.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Cameron Kreider, the missing 13-year-old from Armstrong County, was found in West Kittanning this morning, according to police. They are safe.

_____

ORIGINAL STORY:

Manor Township police are searching for a teenager who is believed to be in immediate danger.

According to a Facebook post from police, 13-year-old Haley, also known as Cameron, was last seen in the area of Armstrong Junior Senior High School, walking toward Kibuks Motorcycles around 4 p.m.

Cameron was last seen wearing baggy black pants, a black long-sleeved T-shirt with a black T-shirt on top. Police said they have short brown hair and is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Police have released an updated photo taken before they turned off their phone and contact was lost.

No one has heard from them since 4 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Police said they are reported to be suicidal and believed to be in immediate physical danger.

Anyone who has information on their whereabouts should contact Manor Township police at 724-763-9677.

Based on new information, there will not be a search party for the teen, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Mark Yockey
4d ago

hopefully she'll be alright praying for her and the family and friends may God be with you......

Reply
4
