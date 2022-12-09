PIAA state football championships scoreboard: Dec. 8-10

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: December 7, 2022 (Pt. 1) 04:03

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The high school football season ends this week with six PIAA state championship games.

The championships begin Thursday at Champman Field at Cumberland Valley High School and continue into the weekend. Five teams from western Pennsylvania will compete for a blue trophy.

After each champion is crowned, you can find the latest scores right here!

Dec. 8

Class 1A Final

Steelton-Highspire 22, Union 8

Class 4A Final

Bishop McDevitt 41, Aliquippa 18

Dec. 9

Class 2A Final

Southern Columbia vs. Westinghouse (1:10 p.m.)

Class 5A Final

Imhotep Charter vs. Pine-Richland (7:10 p.m.)

Dec. 10

Class 3A Final

Neumann Goretti vs. Belle Vernon (1:10 p.m.)

Class 6A Final

St. Joseph's Prep vs. Harrisburg (7:10 p.m.)