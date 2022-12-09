Same-sex marriage bill clears Congress; Russia frees Brittney Griner; Harry, Meghan slam tabloids; Celine Dion cancels shows | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read full article on original website
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly 'Frantically Asking Netflix' Not To Release Show Before Christmas After The Queen's Death
Things are tense in the royal family right now, as they await the bombshells Prince Harry may or may not drop in his explosive memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10th, 2023. But before then, they will reportedly have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to deal with, as reports are hinting that the streaming platform is keen to drop it as early as next month!
How the Queen’s Christmas Speech was 'final straw' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of royal exit
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly upset with the Royal Family after the Queen's Christmas Speech
Harper's Bazaar
BBC
Harry and Meghan reveal Archie's favourite song in Netflix documentary
Archie Mountbatten-Windsor may be only three, but he has already decided upon a favourite song, his doting parents have revealed in their new Netflix documentary. Luckily for Harry and Meghan, the song happens to be one by their close friend Elton John, Bennie And The Jets. The little boy, sixth...
In Style
Prince William Reportedly "Will No Longer Sit Back" as Prince Harry Makes Claims Against the Royal Family
As the world waits for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries to premiere this week, sources close to Prince William say that he's ready to "push back any wild claims" that may or may not come to light as the episodes roll out. This comes as a stark contrast to the royals' usual M.O. of "never complain, never explain," according to the Daily Mail. Buckingham Palace staffers told the publication that William is primed to speak out against anything that could tarnish his family's sterling reputation.
Harry and Meghan rip media in new documentary
Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, ripped into British tabloids and the media for prying into their lives for financial gain and sensationalistic coverage in a new Netflix documentary. In the first three episodes of “Harry and Meghan,” which released Thursday on the streaming platform, the couple also…
How King Charles could punish Prince Harry & Meghan over ‘extraordinary’ claims about Royal Family
KING Charles has tools at his disposal to punish Harry and Meghan over their "extraordinary claims", a royal expert claims. Calls to strip the Sussexes of their titles have soared after the pair made a raft of scathing allegations in their new Netflix docuseries. Among accusations made in two explosive...
Prince Harry thinks Royal family were surprised ‘a ginger could land such a beautiful woman’
Prince Harry reckons the Royal family were surprised that “a ginger could land such a beautiful woman.”Speaking on the hotly anticipated Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, the price shared his family were “incredibly impressed” with her.“Some didn’t quite know what to do with themselves,” Harry recalled, suggesting they were taken aback by her beauty and intelligence.However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing, as he said her being an American actress “clouded their judgment more than anything else in the beginning.”Meghan shared that she felt they “typecast” her as a Hollywood star.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Palace Claims ‘Harry & Meghan’ Show Includes a Direct Lie
A senior official source at Buckingham Palace has directly refuted a statement made at the outset of the new Netflix show Harry & Meghan suggesting that the royal family was invited to comment on the show. Given that Harry and Meghan’s company Archewell is a co-producer of the show, with a prominent credit at the end, this will be perceived as a direct attack on the couple’s credibility. In the opening credits of the first episode of Harry & Meghan, which dropped Thursday, a statement appeared on screen saying: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, a senior source at the palace said that neither Buckingham Palace, nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were “approached for comment on the content of the series.” Asked to clarify that the statement published by Netflix at the outset of the show was misleading, the source said that was “correct,” reiterating that the palace was “not aware” of any request for comment.
Royal aide embroiled in race row reportedly advised Meghan Markle and said Harry marriage would ‘end in tears’
The late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, who has resigned and apologised for “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse, once reportedly advised Meghan Markle.Lady Susan Hussey, 83, who is a godmother to Prince William, served the late Queen for more than 60 years. During her time in the role, the palace aide was reportedly directed by Buckingham Palace to help the Duchess of Sussex settle into royal life prior to and after her wedding to Prince Harry, according to Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors.Bower claims...
Harry and Meghan: What to expect in the second volume of the Netflix series
After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released the first part of their six-episode documentary series on Netflix, the streaming giant has given viewers a short preview of the second volume,The first three episodes of the highly anticipated series, Harry and Meghan, launched on Thursday morning (8 December), with the second volume containing the last three episodes set to drop on 15 December.A 30-second teaser available at the end of the third episode suggests they will focus on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, as well as their decision to quit the monarchy and ultimately move to the US.A...
Prince Harry vows not to repeat ‘same mistakes’ father King Charles made
The Duke of Sussex has vowed he will not repeat the “same mistakes” his father, King Charles III, made.Speaking in the first episode of his Netflix documentary, released on Thursday, Prince Harry reflected on how being the “product of divorced parents” led to him and Meghan having a lot in common.“What’s most important, for the two of us, is to make sure we don’t repeat the same mistakes that perhaps our parents made,” he said.Meghan added that the couple brought a lot of their childhood into the present.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal baby babbles at photo of Princess Diana in Meghan and Harry Netflix documentarySweet moment Archie distracted by his feet while Harry and Meghan birdwatchMeghan ‘had beautiful life’ before Prince Harry relationship, former assistant says
Harry & Meghan film is high stakes for former royals – and for Netflix
The biggest surprise of this week’s release of a trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s forthcoming Netflix documentary is that it appeared at all. Amid speculation that the programme – entitled Harry & Meghan – was still being edited or had been delayed until next year, here, finally, was a commitment that the tell-all would soon make it to the air.
British royal reporters condemn Meghan and Harry docuseries before it’s aired
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated Netflix docuseries has been condemned by British royal reporters even before its release.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s six-part series, titled Harry & Meghan, will be released in two instalments. The first three episodes are set to air on 8 December and the following three episodes will be released a week later, on 15 December.In the lead up to the docuseries’ release, Netflix released a trailer for the project in which the couple promised to share the “full truth” about their time as senior royals and the reasons behind their decision to...
tatler.com
Why Harry and Meghan’s dog Guy is the breakout star of the Netflix series - and the important role he played in their engagement
Harry and Meghan’s dog, Guy, is the unlikely breakout star of the couple’s new Netflix series, threatening to outshine his famous owners. As one would expect, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the centre of attention in Harry & Meghan, which premiered on the streaming platform on Thursday, but it is their beloved rescue beagle who has captured the hearts of viewers.
Meghan says royal family were ‘destroying us’ as Sussexes’ Netflix show airs
The Duchess of Sussex has said that the royal family were “destroying” her and the Duke of Sussex as the couple’s Netflix documentary series releases the first three episodes.Harry & Meghan – a six-part docuseries – dropped on the streaming giant at 8am on Thursday in the UK, with the Windsors steeling themselves for bombshells in the first three episodes.You can follow The Independent’s live blog here.In the opening scenes, Harry is shown at Heathrow airport in footage he filmed himself in March 2020 at the culmination of the Megxit crisis and as he prepared to leave the UK...
BBC
Harry and Meghan on Netflix: Royals 'didn't understand need to protect Meghan'
Some royals questioned why Meghan should be protected from press harassment, Prince Harry has claimed in the couple's new Netflix documentary. Harry said some members of the family felt negative treatment in the media was "a rite of passage" - but he added: "The difference is the race element." The...
Royal family to unite at carol concert on day of Harry & Meghan series finale
Senior members of the royal family will come together for the Princess of Wales’s carol concert on the day that Netflix airs the final episode of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s forthcoming docuseries, Harry and Meghan.King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton, and other family members are expected to put on a united front to support her Together At Christmas celebration at Westminster Abbey on 15 December.Kensington Palace said in a statement that the event will be dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II, at a time of continued turmoil for the royals.The statement...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary series is coming to Netflix — here's how the couple makes and spends their millions
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their roles as senior royals to become "financially independent" and have since built a media empire.
