ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtaw.com

Wide Receiver Price Latest Aggie to Enter Transfer Portal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M wide receiver Devin Price has become the latest Aggie to enter the transfer portal. Price, an A&M Consolidated grad and son of Aggie defensive ends coach Terry Price, played in all 12 games this season, hauling in four catches for 52 yards. The...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

Texas football visiting 5-Star Anthony Hill in-home before decision date

Big news arrived on the trail for the most important remaining target for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class ahead of the start of the Early Signing Period on Dec. 21. The elite five-star Denton Ryan linebacker and former Texas A&M Aggies commit Anthony Hill Jr. looks to now have a decision date in mind and a loose idea of how the visit schedule will play out before he announces.
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Thousands pack Dave’s Hot Chicken during opening weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A restaurant that’s gotten buzz from celebrities like Drake has made its way to the Brazos Valley. The highly-anticipated Dave’s Hot Chicken opened in College Station, and at least 6,000 people packed the restaurant during the opening weekend, according to the director of operations Rick Crady.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas A&M Forest Service offers suggestions on what to do with fallen leaves

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Leaves continue to fall across the Lone Star State here in late autumn, building up around our homes and yards. According to a press release from the Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS), fallen leaves have many benefits to our ecosystem when left alone. However, leaves can also become a wildfire hazard if they remain in the wrong places.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Two Bryan Residents Among Three Killed In A Crash In Centerville

A car that crashed into a tree in Centerville Saturday during the midnight hour killed three people and critically injured a fourth. DPS identifed those who died as the driver, 20 year old Andrew Resendez of Bryan, and two passengers, 20 year old Whitney Escobar of Bryan and 22 year old Jairus Johnson of Houston.
CENTERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Crash closes feeder road of I-45 in Madison County

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to expect detours Sunday night as crews work a “major crash” along the northbound feeder of Interstate 45 north of Madisonville. The wreck is on the feeder at Old Concord Lane between SH 21 and...
MADISON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Man arrested for groping woman on College Station walking trail

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was arrested after groping a woman walking on a trail in a central College Station neighborhood, according to the College Station Police Department. Court documents say 20-year-old Brandon Lange was charged with indecent assault and drug possession Thursday night. According to records,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Rudder High School Student Arrested For Criminal Trespassing Inside Bryan High School Was Let Inside By A BHS Student

A Bryan High School student received undisclosed consequences for letting an unauthorized person into the building last month. Bryan ISD’s communications director says student privacy laws do not allow identifying the student or the specific action that was taken. Clay Falls tells WTAW News that all students and staff are expected to follow BISD’s procedure to have visitors sign in at the front office.
BRYAN, TX
FanSided

FanSided

300K+
Followers
581K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy