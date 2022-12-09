Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rylan Kennedy, 2023 edge defender out of Texas, announces SEC commitment
Rylan Kennedy is staying close to home to play his college ball. Kennedy announced via his Twitter that he has committed to Texas A&M for the 2023 season. A native of Mansfield, Kennedy visited College Station over the weekend before making his decision official. Kennedy, a 6-foot-4 edge rusher, was...
Aggies Land Commitment from 2023 EDGE Rylan Kennedy
The Aggies bolstered their 2023 defensive line class on Monday, landing a commitment from talented in-state edge Rylan Kennedy
KBTX.com
Watson & Sill graduating early from A&M Consolidated to start college careers early
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated High School announced Monday afternoon that Wesley Watson and Daniel Sill would be graduating early to jumpstart their college football careers. Daniel is headed to Texas Tech. He was a 2 1/2 year letter winner as an offensive tackle for the Tigers. He plans...
wtaw.com
Wide Receiver Price Latest Aggie to Enter Transfer Portal
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M wide receiver Devin Price has become the latest Aggie to enter the transfer portal. Price, an A&M Consolidated grad and son of Aggie defensive ends coach Terry Price, played in all 12 games this season, hauling in four catches for 52 yards. The...
KBTX.com
Martinez-Brown has taken the torch from Collins and hit the ground running
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team is headed back to the state championship game for the second straight season. With a lot of new faces on this year’s squad, one of the keys to the Cougars’ success offensively is sophomore running back Aydan Martinez-Brown.
Texas football visiting 5-Star Anthony Hill in-home before decision date
Big news arrived on the trail for the most important remaining target for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class ahead of the start of the Early Signing Period on Dec. 21. The elite five-star Denton Ryan linebacker and former Texas A&M Aggies commit Anthony Hill Jr. looks to now have a decision date in mind and a loose idea of how the visit schedule will play out before he announces.
wtaw.com
College Station High Football Advances to State Title Game for Second Year in a Row
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – College Station High Football is headed to the state championship game for the second straight year. The Cougars defeated Veterans Memorial Saturday, 33-7 in the 5A Division I State Semifinals at the Alamodome in San Antonio. They advance to take on Aledo, who they defeated...
KBTX.com
Thousands pack Dave’s Hot Chicken during opening weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A restaurant that’s gotten buzz from celebrities like Drake has made its way to the Brazos Valley. The highly-anticipated Dave’s Hot Chicken opened in College Station, and at least 6,000 people packed the restaurant during the opening weekend, according to the director of operations Rick Crady.
KBTX.com
Road closures at Wellborn Road, Holleman Drive expected to end in the new year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The closure of Wellborn Road at Holleman Drive in College Station started as a six-week project over this past summer. Seven months later, a section of Holleman Road remains closed. A newly projected timeline shows the roadway will be reopened before students return back to school...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas A&M Forest Service offers suggestions on what to do with fallen leaves
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Leaves continue to fall across the Lone Star State here in late autumn, building up around our homes and yards. According to a press release from the Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS), fallen leaves have many benefits to our ecosystem when left alone. However, leaves can also become a wildfire hazard if they remain in the wrong places.
Porch Piracy Prevented: College Station, Texas Resident Stops Theft
The holiday season not only brings happiness, but the giving of gifts to everyone. With the growth of technology, some people order though various online services to get gifts for friends or loved ones. However, there is one glaring issue with ordering items online. Packages are sometimes left outside people's...
wtaw.com
Two Bryan Residents Among Three Killed In A Crash In Centerville
A car that crashed into a tree in Centerville Saturday during the midnight hour killed three people and critically injured a fourth. DPS identifed those who died as the driver, 20 year old Andrew Resendez of Bryan, and two passengers, 20 year old Whitney Escobar of Bryan and 22 year old Jairus Johnson of Houston.
KBTX.com
DPS: Bryan residents among the victims of a triple fatality crash in Centerville
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety has released the names of those injured and killed in a one-vehicle crash this weekend in Leon County. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on South Cass Street in Centerville. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2022 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound...
KBTX.com
Crash closes feeder road of I-45 in Madison County
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to expect detours Sunday night as crews work a “major crash” along the northbound feeder of Interstate 45 north of Madisonville. The wreck is on the feeder at Old Concord Lane between SH 21 and...
KBTX.com
Man arrested for groping woman on College Station walking trail
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was arrested after groping a woman walking on a trail in a central College Station neighborhood, according to the College Station Police Department. Court documents say 20-year-old Brandon Lange was charged with indecent assault and drug possession Thursday night. According to records,...
KBTX.com
College Station police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Dec. 3. Abigail Anderson was last seen near her home in the 1400 block of Gramma Court around 11 p.m., Saturday. Police say she was wearing a gray Nike hoodie and gray...
wtaw.com
Rudder High School Student Arrested For Criminal Trespassing Inside Bryan High School Was Let Inside By A BHS Student
A Bryan High School student received undisclosed consequences for letting an unauthorized person into the building last month. Bryan ISD’s communications director says student privacy laws do not allow identifying the student or the specific action that was taken. Clay Falls tells WTAW News that all students and staff are expected to follow BISD’s procedure to have visitors sign in at the front office.
wtaw.com
Citizens Report To Bryan Police Of Four Vehicles Driving Recklessly Leads To One Driver Being Arrested For DWI
The 22nd trip to the Brazos County jail for a Bryan man in 22 years was the result of Bryan police responding to the report of four vehicles driving recklessly Tuesday night on Texas Avenue near Villa Maria. According to the BPD arrest report, an officer saw one of the...
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Approves Land Sale For Another Commercial Development North Of The Costco Store
Land that the city of College Station owns north of Costco has been sold by the city council. A Houston developer is buying more than 28 acres for more than $9.3 million dollars. City officials say there could be up to six restaurants, up to five retail stores, a hotel,...
wtaw.com
46th Time In The Brazos County Jail Will End With A Bryan Man Going To Prison
After a Brazos County district court jury trial was scheduled four times in the last eight months, a plea agreement was reached on a charge of family violence assault with a prior conviction. A news release from the district attorney’s office states that 52 year old Thomas Navarro II of...
FanSided
300K+
Followers
581K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0