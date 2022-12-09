ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Can’t Have Trans Representation Unless We Protect Trans People

By Ian Kumamoto
As we as marginalized people continue to fight for representation at every level of office, it’s getting more apparent that having a seat at the table isn’t enough to create change or protect our rights. When we get that seat, we need to be supported — or at least not attacked.

Peyton O’Conner, the first openly trans woman in a North Carolina school board, resigned this week after experiencing what’s been described as rampant transphobia ever since she joined the board in March 2021. During her time serving on Asheville’s school board, O’Conner said that she was constantly misgendered and was repeatedly harassed at school board meetings by Ronald Gates, a member of an Arizona-based organization called the Alliance Defending Freedom, and his team. The ADF claims it aims to protect religious freedom, but due to their often violent anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, the Southern Poverty Law Center has deemed them to be a hate group, according to the Citizen Times .

“On the surface, it appears [the ADF] is attacking me, but I am merely an easy vessel and a target to allow him to wedge a political divide that will ultimately whittle away at the thin layers of protections we have for our queer students, staff, and family,” O’Conner wrote in her letter of resignation to the Board, which she also posted on Facebook . “I can’t in good conscience give him the foothold and I believe that stepping away may give him less of an opportunity to sow divisiveness.”

According to O’Conner’s Facebook post, the ADF’s strategy was to harass her so much that the board would have no choice but to censor or limit Gates’ ability to speak at meetings. This would ultimately give the ADF ammunition to file a lawsuit and claim that Gates was being censored and that his free speech was being attacked.

It’s concerning to think that as more trans and queer people earn positions in office — a record number of LGBTQ candidates won their midterm races last month in what was deemed a “rainbow wave” — hate groups are also getting more sophisticated in the ways they try to blot them out.

Their playbook is tired, sure, but it is also a cautionary tale of what could come. When queer and trans people’s existence feels like a threat to anti-LGBTQ cohorts, they will continue to manipulate the tools of democracy to fight our progress. In most instances, they’ll use terms like “religious freedom” and “free speech,” whether it’s related to their refusal to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple or banning trans people from sports , as a way to justify the erasure of LGBTQ people.

As hate against our communities becomes an increasing part of the right’s agenda, it’s essential to remember that just because we see more representation doesn’t mean we can let our guards down. If anything, now is the time to ensure that the people representing our communities feel supported enough to stay there and make meaningful change. Clearly, there are many who are counting on their downfall.

John V
4d ago

you have the same rights as normal people and just because you think your something else does not entitle you to special rights.

Brian Brockwell
4d ago

remove that flag I'm offered I don't want to see it I demand you remove iit like everyone else removes there flags Dems are offered by 😂

Related
WLOS.com

'Hatred is getting louder' Former Asheville school board member opens up about resignation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is now an empty seat on the Asheville City Board of Education after Peyton O'Conner announced her resignation on Monday, Dec. 5. Her resignation came two weeks after a tense exchange at the Nov. 16 school board meeting, when Pastor Ronald Gates of Greater Works Church 1 in Asheville misgendered her during public comment. O'Conner is a transwoman, whose pronouns are she/her.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina school district announces teacher's death

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A teacher in South Carolina has died after her fight with cancer. Spartanburg County School District Six announced the death of Melissa Parris on Facebook. The district said Melissa Parris, who taught first grade at Woodland Heights Elementary School for 25 years, died from cancer. "She...
SPARTANBURG, SC
asheville.com

Henderson County Attracts $55 Million Investment by Multinational Beverage Producer

Lassonde Industries Inc., a producer of fruit juices and drinks, has confirmed the expansion of its Mountain Home Industrial Park location. The $55 million project includes the construction of a new facility as well as the addition of a new production line. The company currently employs 135 individuals and expects to add 30 new permanent employees with average wages exceeding the county’s average wage.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
