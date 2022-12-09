MISSOULA — Cameron Rundles watched from the bench as Andrew Rohde dribbled the ball up the court last month at Dahlberg Arena during the Zootown Classic. Rundles was used to being on this court when he played for Montana in coach Wayne Tinkle’s early years. He was now sitting on the sideline as he was back in Missoula for the first time since then as an assistant coach for St. Thomas after a 10-year pro playing career overseas.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 15 HOURS AGO