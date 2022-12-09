Read full article on original website
Nine charged in Mr. Carmel High School Football hazing, burning incident
MT. CARMEL, PA – Nine members of the Mt. Carmel High School football team have been charged with hazing, resulting from multiple incidents where juveniles were burned with sparklers at the home of the team’s captain. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has filed charges against nine former Mount Carmel High School football players. According to the charges, Mount Carmel High School football team members were accused of hazing in 2020 following a referral from the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office. “In two separate incidents, football players were invited to football captain Reed Witowski’s house to watch game The post Nine charged in Mr. Carmel High School Football hazing, burning incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Troopers Promoted within Pennsylvania State Police
Last week, The Pennsylvania State Police promoted 38 members to the rank of sergeant and 121 members to the rank of corporal during a ceremony at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County on December 7, Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced. Within those announced promotions, 10 were residents from Schuylkill County or have...
Homicide defendant’s lawyer seeks suppression of statements to police
The attorney for a man scheduled to go on trial for homicide next month filed a motion to suppress statements made by his client in an intervi
wkok.com
Here. For Good, Mount Carmel Mom of Four Grateful for HFG
MOUNT CARMEL — A 36-year-old mother of four has been finding it difficult to make ends meet during these inflationary times. Stephanie Griffin also noted that her husband is out of work and has a debilitating ailment, which has been putting more pressure on the family. “I’m doing OK right now,” she said, but added that she will appreciate any help that can be provided by the Here. For Good. program. “Money is tough right now,” Griffin said.
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
Look Back: Proposal to sell Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery in the early 1920s
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. If Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Joseph G. Schuler had his way in the early to mid 1920s, there would be homes built along North River Street where the city cemetery is located. Schuler proposed the idea during a city councilman meeting on...
Multiple businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors in Pa.
Multiple businesses across counties in Pa. have been accused of selling alcohol to minors, according to reports. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) recently released information on compliance checks. THE LCE enforces liquor laws and other related provisions in Pa., PAHomepage.com reported. Sullivan, Northumberland, Northumberland, Columbia,...
AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley
Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
pahomepage.com
GOP sues over special elections in Pa. House majority battle
GOP sues over special elections in Pa. House majority …. GOP sues over special elections in Pa. House majority battle. Rise Up Village Bakery teaches former inmates to …. Rise Up Village Bakery teaches former inmates to bake. Early morning Fire Extinguished in Carbondale. Early morning Fire Extinguished in Carbondale.
Parents concerned about vehicles passing school buses
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District say they want something done about a problem they describe as a tragedy waiting to happen. They say people are driving their vehicles past school buses that are picking up or dropping off students on a busy street in the city. Coal street […]
Pennsylvania Doctor Convicted For Prescribing Drugs Such As Fentanyl, Resulting In Death
SCRANTON, PA – Dr. Martin Evers, 64, of Pike County, Pennsylvania, was found guilty on December 5, 2022, for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death, after a three-week trial before U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani, according to the Department of Justice. Evers
Is running over a fire hose illegal?
(WHTM) — Fires are sadly common this time of year. With people cooking holiday meals or leaving heaters on too close to combustible materials. So, when you come across a fire scene, where a fire hose is in the road, is it really a big deal if you slowly run over it? According to the […]
State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
3 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations
Three Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000...
Around Town: Oyster is a true pearl in downtown Wilkes-Barre
When was the last time you visited Oyster Seafood & Steakhouse inside Best Western Plus Genetti Hotel & Conference Center in Downtown Wilkes-B
Names released of Lehigh Valley firefighters killed battling house blaze
Authorities have identified two Lehigh Valley firefighters killed Wednesday while they helped battle a three-alarm house blaze in Schuylkill County. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both members of the New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 in Lehigh County, died in the blaze in West Penn Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
lebtown.com
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules
This article is shared with LebTown by content partner Spotlight PA. A widespread lack of property maintenance codes in rural Pennsylvania has worsened living conditions and stalled investment in those communities, according to a new state study. The Center for Rural Pennsylvania, which serves the General Assembly, found that 89%...
Pa.’s addiction treatment services suffocating from regulations at a critical time | Opinion
As Pennsylvania works through the heartbreak and wreckage left in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, our state’s ongoing, deadly drug and alcohol epidemic is churning back into public view. In 2021, over 5,400 Pennsylvanians died needlessly of drug overdoses. Similar or higher numbers are projected for 2022 while...
Holiday celebrations make Downtown Wilkes-Barre bright and set tone for the new year
Not only is it beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Downtown Wilkes-Barre, but our center city is shining bright in celebrating the holid
