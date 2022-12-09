ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Carmel, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Nine charged in Mr. Carmel High School Football hazing, burning incident

MT. CARMEL, PA – Nine members of the Mt. Carmel High School football team have been charged with hazing, resulting from multiple incidents where juveniles were burned with sparklers at the home of the team’s captain. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has filed charges against nine former Mount Carmel High School football players. According to the charges, Mount Carmel High School football team members were accused of hazing in 2020 following a referral from the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office. “In two separate incidents, football players were invited to football captain Reed Witowski’s house to watch game The post Nine charged in Mr. Carmel High School Football hazing, burning incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Troopers Promoted within Pennsylvania State Police

Last week, The Pennsylvania State Police promoted 38 members to the rank of sergeant and 121 members to the rank of corporal during a ceremony at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County on December 7, Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced. Within those announced promotions, 10 were residents from Schuylkill County or have...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Here. For Good, Mount Carmel Mom of Four Grateful for HFG

MOUNT CARMEL — A 36-year-old mother of four has been finding it difficult to make ends meet during these inflationary times. Stephanie Griffin also noted that her husband is out of work and has a debilitating ailment, which has been putting more pressure on the family. “I’m doing OK right now,” she said, but added that she will appreciate any help that can be provided by the Here. For Good. program. “Money is tough right now,” Griffin said.
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
PennLive.com

Multiple businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors in Pa.

Multiple businesses across counties in Pa. have been accused of selling alcohol to minors, according to reports. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) recently released information on compliance checks. THE LCE enforces liquor laws and other related provisions in Pa., PAHomepage.com reported. Sullivan, Northumberland, Northumberland, Columbia,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley

Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
ALLENTOWN, PA
pahomepage.com

GOP sues over special elections in Pa. House majority battle

GOP sues over special elections in Pa. House majority …. GOP sues over special elections in Pa. House majority battle. Rise Up Village Bakery teaches former inmates to …. Rise Up Village Bakery teaches former inmates to bake. Early morning Fire Extinguished in Carbondale. Early morning Fire Extinguished in Carbondale.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Parents concerned about vehicles passing school buses

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District say they want something done about a problem they describe as a tragedy waiting to happen. They say people are driving their vehicles past school buses that are picking up or dropping off students on a busy street in the city. Coal street […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Is running over a fire hose illegal?

(WHTM) — Fires are sadly common this time of year. With people cooking holiday meals or leaving heaters on too close to combustible materials. So, when you come across a fire scene, where a fire hose is in the road, is it really a big deal if you slowly run over it? According to the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania

A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy