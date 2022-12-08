A little more than two years after Colorado voters narrowly directed Colorado Parks and Wildlife to reintroduce wolves to the Western Slope, the agency has a plan. Colorado Parks and Wildlife dropped its 293-page draft plan for wolf reintroduction on Friday morning, launching a public process to adjust details before a final plan is proposed in February next year and approved in May. The plan calls for transferring 30 to 50 gray wolves from northern Rockies states over three to five years beginning in 2024.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO