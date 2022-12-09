Crew members needed for national Broadway tour of Hairspray

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — You can’t stop the beat!

The national tour of the Broadway musical Hairspray is coming to the Fine Arts Center.

Viterbo needs the community’s help.

They are seeking crew members ages 18 and up, even if you have no past theatre experience.

Training will be provided if you need it.

Wages range from $16 to $25 dollars per hour depending on position and level of experience.

Anyone who is interested should fill out an interest form .

