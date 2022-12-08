Fantasy Football Week 14: Start and Sit

WEEK 13 RECAP

Bills 24, Patriots 10: The gap between James Cook and Devin Singletary has narrowed. In the last three games, the rookie has produced 209 total yards compared to Singletary's 228 on 13 fewer touches. Pro Football Focus also has Cook graded higher than the veteran in rushing, receiving and pass-blocking this season.

Steelers 19, Falcons 16: Diontae Johnson is the first wide receiver in over a decade to get over 100 targets without scoring a touchdown.

Packers 28, Bears 19: Justin Fields last seven starts: QB5, QB7, QB1, QB1, QB5, QB5, QB8.

Lions 40, Jaguars 14: DJ Chark was eased back into action in Week 11 after missing two months with an ankle injury. Chark is the overall WR20 in standard formats (WR23 in PPR) since Week 12. He has WR3/flex upside in any potential shootout or negative game script. Otherwise, he's a boom-or-bust option.

Vikings 27, Jets 22: Even in a loss to Minnesota, Mike White looked substantially better than Zach Wilson. New York's upcoming schedule is very quarterback friendly and White is the overall QB6 in his two starts.

Commanders 20, Giants 20 (OT): Darius Slayton is the overall WR20 in standard formats (WR26 in PPR) since Week 5. Slayton has at least 63 yards or a TD in seven of the last eight games.

Eagles 35, Titans 10: Despite averaging 2.77 yards per carry the last four games, Derrick Henry has been a borderline RB1 thanks to his usage in the passing game (nine receptions for 146 yards and a TD pass). Fear not though, Henry has matchups against the Chargers and Texans in the fantasy playoffs.

Ravens 10, Broncos 9: Tyler Huntley finished as the overall QB18, QB1, QB21 and QB33 in his four starts in 2021. He will deserve streaming consideration because of his rushing ability and familiarity with Baltimore's offense, depending on the matchup.

Browns 27, Texans 14: Nico Collins is the overall WR30 in standard formats (WR27 in PPR) since Week 10. He's had at least seven targets in four straight games, and produced double-digit targets twice over that span. Sub-par quarterback play is the only thing holding him back.

Seahawks 27, Rams 23: Cam Akers supplanted Kyren Williams as the featured back for L.A. and played his best game of the season. Who knows how it plays out going forward. Claiming Baker Mayfield is an indication the Rams are still trying to win ballgames and not just hold tryouts for their young players. So if Akers' usage holds, he'll have flex value with RB2 upside going forward, but if you're trying to decipher this team's backfield in order to improve your fantasy team at this point, then it probably isn't going too well.

49ers 33, Dolphins 17: Miami was essentially dominated and Tyreek Hill still produced nine receptions for 146 yards and a TD. Hill is in the midst of a historic season. He's on pace for 136 receptions (183 targets) for 1,954 yards and seven TDs. By comparison, Cooper Kupp had 145 receptions (191 targets) for 1,947 yards and 16 TDs last season.

Bengals 27, Chiefs 24: Isiah Pacheco only ran three fewer routes than Jerick McKinnon in a game script that heavily favored McKinnon's usage, so maybe there's hope for Pacheco developing value in PPR formats after all.

Raiders 27, Chargers 20: Davante Adams is on an absolute tear. Adams has 41 receptions (67 targets) for 664 yards and seven TDs in the last five games.

Cowboys 54, Colts 19: Michael Gallup has at least seven targets in three of the last four games and was targeted on 28 percent and 27 percent of his routes run the last two weeks. Dallas will play Tennessee in Week 17 — the Titans have allowed the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

Here's an in-depth look at the NFL matchups for Week 14 and how they'll affect your fantasy football lineup, with players you should start, sit and a sleeper for each game:

LAS VEGAS AT L.A. RAMS

Obvious starters: Davante Adams (LV), Josh Jacobs (LV).

Who to start: Derek Carr (LV) is the overall QB5 since Week 9 with 1,359 yards and 11 TDs against only three interceptions. Foster Moreau (LV) faces a defense that has allowed a TD to tight ends in five of the last six games. Mack Hollins (LV) is the overall WR32 in standard formats (WR27 in PPR) since Week 11 and faces a defense allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Tyler Higbee (LAR) faces a defense allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends. Cam Akers (LAR) deserves flex consideration against a defense allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs.

Who to sit: Kyren Williams (LAR) has only had double-digit touches in one of the four games he's played (and finished) this season. Van Jefferson (LAR) remains a boom-or-bust option having failed to surpass three receptions in a game this season.

Sleeper: The Raiders D/ST faces an offense allowing the second-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season.

N.Y. JETS AT BUFFALO

Obvious starters: Garrett Wilson (NYJ), Josh Allen (BUF), Stefon Diggs (BUF), Bills D/ST.

Who to start: Michael Carter (NYJ) finished as the overall RB9 in standard formats (RB10 in PPR) against the Bills in Week 9. The Jets D/ST didn't flinch last time it faced the Bills offense and was the third-best scoring defense in fantasy that week. Devin Singletary (BUF) is the overall RB16 in standard formats (RB20 in PPR) since Week 8.

Who to sit: James Robinson (NYJ) and Zonovan Knight (NYJ) are touchdown-dependent options with Carter operating as the lead back. Tyler Conklin (NYJ) is a touchdown-dependent option against a defense that hasn't allowed a TD to tight ends this season. Elijah Moore (NYJ) and Corey Davis (NYJ) are both boom-or-bust options due to inconsistent usage. Gabe Davis (BUF) is a boom-or-bust option against a defense allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers. Dawson Knox (BUF) is a boom-or-bust option with only three targets the last two games. James Cook (BUF) is closing the gap between him and Singletary, but this is a difficult matchup to trust both.

Sleeper: Mike White (NYJ) faces a defense that has softened against the pass recently, allowing the ninth-most yards and fourth-worst TD percentage in the last three games.

CLEVELAND AT CINCINNATI

Obvious starters: Nick Chubb (CLE), Amari Cooper (CLE), David Njoku (CLE), Joe Mixon (CIN), Joe Burrow (CIN), Ja'Marr Chase (CIN), Tee Higgins (CIN).

Who to start: Tyler Boyd (CIN) has scored a TD in three of the last four games he's played against the Browns. The Bengals D/ST is a solid streaming option at home against a rusty quarterback.

Who to sit: I'm fading Deshaun Watson (CLE) until he shakes off the rust. Donovan Peoples-Jones (CLE) is a boom-or-bust option against a defense allowing the fourth-fewest points to wide receivers.

Sleeper: Even with Mixon back, Samaje Perine (CIN) deserves flex consideration against a defense allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs.

HOUSTON AT DALLAS

Obvious starters: Dameon Pierce (HOU), CeeDee Lamb (DAL), Tony Pollard (DAL), Ezekiel Elliott (DAL), Dak Prescott (DAL), Cowboys D/ST.

Who to start: Dalton Schultz (DAL) is a solid starting option with consistent usage (23 targets in the last four games).

Who to sit: I'm fading both Brandin Cooks (HOU) and Nico Collins (HOU) against an elite defense and potential wipeout.

Sleeper: Michael Gallup (DAL) is the overall WR35 in standard formats (WR33 in PPR) since Week 10.

MINNESOTA AT DETROIT

Obvious starters: Justin Jefferson (MIN), Dalvin Cook (MIN), TJ Hockenson (MIN), Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET), D'Andre Swift (DET), Jamaal Williams (DET).

Who to start: Kirk Cousins (MIN) faces a defense allowing the most fantasy points to quarterbacks. Adam Thielen (MIN) has received at least seven targets in nine of the last 11 games. DJ Chark (DET) deserves flex consideration against a defense that has allowed six TDs to wide receivers in the last six games and an average of 16 receptions to the position over that span.

Who to sit: I'm fading both the Vikings D/ST and Lions D/ST in a potential offensive bonanza. Josh Reynolds (DET) and Jameson Williams (DET) are both dart throws against a defense allowing the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers.

Sleeper: Jared Goff (DET) faces a defense allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks.

JACKSONVILLE AT TENNESSEE

Obvious starters: Travis Etienne Jr. (JAC), Christian Kirk (JAC), Derrick Henry (TEN).

Who to start: Trevor Lawrence (JAC) faces a defense allowing the second-most points to quarterbacks. Zay Jones (JAC) faces a defense allowing the most fantasy points to wide receivers and has 31 targets in the last three games. Both Austin Hooper (TEN) and Chigoziem Okonkwo (TEN) deserve streaming consideration against a defense that has allowed 20 receptions, 262 yards and three TDs to tight ends in the last three games.

Who to sit: Evan Engram (JAC) is touchdown-dependent against a defense that hasn't allowed a TD to tight ends since Week 4. Marvin Jones (JAC) has failed to surpass four targets in four of the last five games. Treylon Burks (TEN) has yet to exit the NFL's concussion protocol after suffering a vicious hit on Sunday. Robert Woods (TEN) has failed to surpass two receptions in five of the last six games.

Sleeper: Ryan Tannehill (TEN) faces a defense that has allowed nine TDs to quarterbacks in the last four games.

PHILADELPHIA AT N.Y. GIANTS

Obvious starters: Jalen Hurts (PHI), AJ Brown (PHI), Miles Sanders (PHI), Eagles D/ST, Saquon Barkley (NYG).

Who to start: DeVonta Smith (PHI) is the overall WR17 in standard formats (WR14 in PPR) since Week 10. Darius Slayton (NYG) deserves flex consideration despite the difficult matchup with at least six targets in five of the last six games.

Who to sit: Daniel Jones (NYG) faces a defense allowing the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks.

Sleeper: Daniel Bellinger (NYG) has at least five receptions or a TD in three of the last four games he's played.

BALTIMORE AT PITTSBURGH

Obvious starters: Mark Andrews (BAL), Ravens D/ST, Pat Freiermuth (PIT).

Who to start: Tyler Huntley (BAL) deserves streaming consideration against a defense that has allowed 23 TDs to quarterbacks in 12 games this season. Both Diontae Johnson (PIT) and George Pickens (PIT) deserve flex consideration against a defense allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. The Steelers D/ST has played much better since All-World edge rusher TJ Watt returned from a pectoral injury (shocker, I know).

Who to sit: Both Devin Duvernay (BAL) and Demarcus Robinson (BAL) are dart throws despite a juicy matchup with a defense allowing the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers. The usage simply hasn't been consistent enough to trust Kenyan Drake (BAL) at this point. Najee Harris (PIT) faces a defense allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points to running backs.

Sleeper: It wouldn't surprise me to see the Ravens lean on Gus Edwards (BAL) more with Lamar Jackson likely out.

KANSAS CITY AT DENVER

Obvious starters: Travis Kelce (KC), Patrick Mahomes (KC).

Who to start: Isiah Pacheco (KC) has at least 82 yards or TD in four straight games. With Courtland Sutton likely sidelined, Jerry Jeudy (DEN) has WR3/flex upside against a defense allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Latavius Murray (DEN) has been a top-30 option at running back since Week 7. Greg Dulcich (DEN) deserves streaming consideration with the Broncos' pass game streamlined with Sutton likely out.

Who to sit: I'm fading JuJu Smith-Schuster (KC) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (KC) against a defense allowing the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers. Jerick McKinnon (KC) only has flex value in the deepest PPR formats this week. There's simply no evidence Russell Wilson (DEN) will be able to take advantage of a matchup against a defense allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. I'm fading a good Broncos D/ST against Mahomes despite being at home.

Sleeper: The Chiefs D/ST faces an offense allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season.

TAMPA BAY AT SAN FRANCISCO

Obvious starters: Mike Evans (TB), Chris Godwin (TB), Buccaneers D/ST, Christian McCaffrey (SF), Deebo Samuel (SF), George Kittle (SF), 49ers D/ST.

Who to start: Brandon Aiyuk (SF) has at least five receptions or a TD in seven straight games.

Who to sit: I'm also fading Leonard Fournette (TB) and Rachaad White (TB) against a defense allowing the fewest fantasy points to running backs. Julio Jones (TB) remains touchdown-dependent — Jones hasn't surpassed three receptions in a single game this season. Cade Otton (TB) is a touchdown-dependent option — Atlanta's Kyle Pitts and MyCole Pruitt are the only tight ends to score on the 49ers this season.

Sleeper: Tom Brady (TB) has multiple TDs in three straight games and will have to throw a lot to compete with San Francisco.

CAROLINA AT SEATTLE

Obvious starters: DJ Moore (CAR), D'Onta Foreman (CAR), DK Metcalf (SEA), Tyler Lockett (SEA), Geno Smith (SEA).

Who to start: The Panthers D/ST and Seahawks D/ST deserve streaming consideration this week — both have been top-10 options this season.

Who to sit: Kenneth Walker (SEA) still hasn't practiced this week due to ankle injury and I wouldn't bother with Travis Homer (SEA) or DeeJay Dallas (SEA) unless you're desperate. Noah Fant (SEA) remains touchdown-dependent against a defense that hasn't allowed more than 35 yards to tight ends in three of the last four games.

Sleeper: Chuba Hubbard (CAR) deserves flex consideration against a defense allowing the third-most fantasy points to running backs.

MIAMI AT L.A. CHARGERS

Obvious starters: Tyreek Hill (MIA), Jaylen Waddle (MIA), Tua Tagovailoa (MIA), Austin Ekeler (LAC), Justin Herbert (LAC), Keenan Allen (LAC), Gerald Everett (LAC).

Who to start: Both Jeff Wilson (MIA) and Raheem Mostert (MIA) have RB2 upside against a defense allowing the third-most fantasy points to running backs. There's risk, but I'm firing up Mike Williams (LAC) — especially if you don't have any better options — after he's practiced fully all week.

Who to sit: I'm fading the Dolphins D/ST on the road against Herbert. If Williams is a full-go, it's hard to trust Joshua Palmer (LAC) or DeAndre Carter (LAC) .

Sleeper: Mike Gesicki (MIA) could have a big game against a team that got torched by Travis Kelce in Week 11 (especially if Waddle is out or limited with a leg injury).

NEW ENGLAND AT ARIZONA

Obvious starters: Rhamondre Stevenson (NE), Patriots D/ST, DeAndre Hopkins (ARI), Kyler Murray (ARI).

Who to start: Jakobi Meyers (NE) faces a defense that has allowed nine TDs to wide receivers in the last six games. Marquise Brown (ARI) deserves flex consideration despite the difficult matchup with at least eight targets in the last six games he's played. The Cardinals D/ST deserve streaming consideration against an offense allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing defenses.

Who to sit: Damien Harris (NE) is touchdown-dependent after failing to get double-digit carries in four of the last five games he's played. It's hard to trust Mac Jones (NE) despite the great matchup — Jones only has one game with multiple TDs this season. James Conner (ARI) faces a defense allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to running backs.

Sleeper: Hunter Henry (NE) faces a defense allowing the most fantasy points to tight ends.

