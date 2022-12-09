ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Rally set for noon Tuesday to support rail industry personnel

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06WqBp_0jcPuBk400

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming AFL-CIO announced Thursday that a rally in support of Wyoming’s rail workers will be held starting at noon Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the state Capitol.

The event is designed to raise public awareness about the rail industry’s personnel and scheduling policies and practices, and the impact they have on Wyoming’s rail workers and their families, according to a news release.

"Please join us at the Capitol to show your support for these essential workers as they continue their struggle for fair and safe working conditions," said the announcement from Executive Director Tammy Johnson.

Comments / 1

Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy