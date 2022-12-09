Rally set for noon Tuesday to support rail industry personnel

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming AFL-CIO announced Thursday that a rally in support of Wyoming’s rail workers will be held starting at noon Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the state Capitol.

The event is designed to raise public awareness about the rail industry’s personnel and scheduling policies and practices, and the impact they have on Wyoming’s rail workers and their families, according to a news release.

"Please join us at the Capitol to show your support for these essential workers as they continue their struggle for fair and safe working conditions," said the announcement from Executive Director Tammy Johnson.