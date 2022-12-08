ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Study: Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. are Houston’s best financial values of 2022-23

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WTa4P_0jcPtn3L00
Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Second-year Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green and fourth-year point guard Kevin Porter Jr. are among Houston’s best value contracts this season, according to Hoops Hype’s global rating metric.

Global rating is the metric Hoops Hype uses to track the performance of basketball players all around the world. Created by Alberto De Roa, it combines players’ and teams’ statistics to rank players according to their productivity on the court. The amount of games a player has missed in a certain season or competition is also factored in. A more extensive explanation is available here.

In a recent post, Hoops Hype ranked the best performers this season relative to how much money they are making.

Among players making between $5 million and $10 million this season, Jalen Green ($9.4 million) ranked as the fourth-best value, trailing only Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton and Cleveland’s Evan Mobley and Darius Garland. Green came in slightly ahead of two fellow 2021 draftees, Toronto’s Scottie Barnes and Orlando’s Franz Wagner.

Meanwhile, Porter ($3.2 million) came in as the third-best value among players making under $5 million — though it should be noted that Porter will be getting a sizable raise in time for the 2023-24 NBA season, thanks to his recent contract extension.

Second-year center Alperen Sengun ($3.4 million) finished at No. 10 on that list of players making under $5 million.

The complete list of best contract values across the league is available here. Keep in mind that Hoops Hype’s global rating metric is updated regularly based on a number of factors, so the individual player rankings may shift slightly, depending on the time of viewing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers vs. Celtics: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. After losing three straight games last week, the Lakers ended a six-game East Coast road trip with a 124-117 win over the Detroit Pistons to end the trip with a decent 3-3 record. They will return home for three straight contests before heading back on the road for seven of their next eight.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This transfer portal QB was a surprise visitor over the weekend for Florida

Florida hosted a ton of official visitors over the weekend, but one of the surprise names in town was Wisconsin transfer quarterback Graham Mertz. A social media post revealed that Mertz was in town and Swamp247 is confirming that the former top-100 recruit was in Gainesville and will stay through Sunday. Mertz hit the transfer portal just a day before it opened on Dec. 4. Through four seasons (32 games starts in 34 games) with the Badgers, he completed 59.5% of his passes for 5,394 yards and 38 touchdowns. Mertz also threw 26 interceptions in Madison.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Comeback

12-year-old running back goes viral, does not look 12

Over the weekend, youth running back Jeremiah Johnson had a huge performance for his team, winning the 12U MVP honors at the Youth National Championships in Miami. The problem is, the Internet does not believe he’s actually 12 years old due to his appearance. As shown in a video shared by RHTV, the youth football Read more... The post 12-year-old running back goes viral, does not look 12 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Auburn's loss to Memphis affects their place in the latest ESPN BPI ranking

The No. 18 Auburn Tigers suffered its first loss of the season last Saturday, falling to Memphis, 82-73. The loss to Memphis was tough, but not a terrible one, as Memphis had beaten two SEC squads prior to Saturday’s game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Auburn just had an off day, shooting just 38% from the field, being out-rebounded by 11, and not taking advantage of turnovers.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mattress Mack’s latest bet is $2.5 to win $22 million on Houston claiming college basketball’s national championship

Mack wasn’t done hammering Houston to win the Final Four. Or should we say, of course Mack wasn’t done betting on the Cougars. Already in for $1.5 million this March, the furniture salesman made another huge wager on Houston—nearly doubling his stake in the process. Mack laid down another $1 million on Houston at +800, becoming the first person the place a bet at the new Caesar’s Sportsbook inside the Horseshoe Lake Charles Casino of Louisiana.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC is struggling in fight for viewers in LA, and their Cotton Bowl opponent doesn’t help

Besides New York, the busiest city in America is Los Angeles and that goes for the sports scene. There is a lot of competition in terms of getting attention in L.A. and to USC’s credit, it’s doing its best in order to get eyeballs on the program. But the Trojans still have some work to do. With the Dodgers (MLB) and the two NFL teams, the Chargers and Rams, there is a lot on the plate for an L.A. fan. The Lakers are swimming in mediocrity right now, so there’s some room on that plate for the Trojans. However, USC did itself a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy