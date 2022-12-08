Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Program lands commitment from Syncere SafeeullahThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
20-year-old Nebraska inmate dies at Tecumseh State Prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 20-year-old died Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Johnson County. Isaac Serrano-Dominguez was serving a four-to-five-year sentence on charges out of Douglas County, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Friday. Officials have not determined Serrano-Dominguez’s cause of death yet. A...
Cyclist killed in northwest Denver crash
Police said a driver crashed into a bicyclist Friday night in Denver. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Overnight standoff ends peacefully in northeast Denver
An overnight police standoff in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood has ended.
1 dead in fiery 2-vehicle crash in Aurora
One person is dead, two people have been hospitalized and a fourth fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash that left an Aurora intersection closed for several hours Saturday night.
Arapahoe County coroner to identify triple homicide victims Tuesday
The Arapahoe County coroner's office expects to release the identities of three victims of an Aurora triple homicide on Tuesday, the office confirmed. Family members found two women and one man dead of apparent gunshot wounds Saturday evening inside a home on South Evanston. Police had gone to the home because of a request for a welfare check, but didn't force entry because they didn't see anything suspicious.
Police: 21-year-old man arrested in connection with triple homicide in Colorado
AURORA, Colo. — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of three people in Aurora, Colorado, police say. Aurora Police Department homicide detectives arrived at a house in Aurora after 7 p.m. Saturday, according KUSA. Detectives found two women and a man shot to death inside the house.
Police announce arrest of suspect in fatal west Denver shooting
Police on Friday announced the arrest of a 42-year-old man wanted in a first-degree murder case out of west Denver. Shaun Eric Solan was taken into custody this week.Solan was located by officers on Wednesday night, 17 days after the crime took place. It happened on the 100 block of North Osceola Street.Officers found an adult man that evening who had been shot. He was declared dead after being taken to the hospital.The name of the victim hasn't been released.
Deadly 3-vehicle crash temporarily shuts down I-25 in Broomfield
One person is dead and another has been hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash shut down the northbound lanes of a stretch of Interstate 25 early Saturday morning.
A Nebraska Mom Vanished Over a Week Ago. Authorities Just Charged Her Ex-Boyfriend with Kidnapping
Authorities continue the search for a Nebraska mom who disappeared earlier this month. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Cari Allen was last seen Nov. 19, near her home in Omaha, Neb. On Monday, authorities announced that 47-year-old Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., is wanted in connection to...
Boys arrested in Lakewood fatal arson won't be charged as adults
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The cases against 12- and 14-year-old boys who are charged in connection with a fire that killed a mother and daughter will remain in juvenile court, the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office said on Friday. The boys were taken into custody Nov. 6 on suspicion of...
2 children, man found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Police said two children and a man were found dead in a Fort Collins home in a "presumed" murder-suicide.
Reward now up to $20K for information on deadly drive-by shooting
The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is raising the reward for information on a 2021 drive-by shooting that killed one.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing his mother in Greeley
A man was arrested Thursday for first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed his mother, the Greeley Police Department said.
Truck driver in fatal I-25 crash faces felony charges
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Six months after a truck slammed into the back of a car on Interstate 25, killing a family driving back home to Wyoming, the driver has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Jesus Puebla, 26, was arrested Thursday night in connection to the June...
Shooting suspect arrested, facing attempted murder charges
Police in Denver arrested a man suspected in a shooting in downtown Denver last month. Officers rushed to the area of 22nd and Arapahoe Streets on a report of a shooting about noon on Nov. 25. When officers arrived, they found an adult male who was had serious injuries. Officers located the vehicle and driver detectives said was associated with the shooting. Donovan Atencio-Gallardo, 19, was taken into custody for investigation of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and illegal discharge of a firearm.
