capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/10/22–12/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
wyo4news.com
Charges Filed in Recent Torrington Hit-and-Run Crash
December 9, 2022 – On October 26, 2022, a hit-run crash occurred in the city limits of Torrington, Wyoming. At 9:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers were requested to assist the City of Torrington Police Department on the crash due to a conflict of interest with the suspect involved in the hit and run.
capcity.news
Laramie County, Cheyenne ask Area 3 employees to stay home on Tuesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the National Weather Service in Cheyenne predicting “blizzard-like conditions” in the coming days, Laramie County and Cheyenne have issued a Level 3 East and West Advisory and are advising certain government employees to stay home on Tuesday. Due to the possibility of unsafe...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell and Terrytown declare snow emergency
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -Due to the predicted weather conditions, which includes heavy snow and high winds, the cities of Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell and Terrytown are declaring a snow emergency beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday. Due to predicted high winds through Thursday, the snow emergency will remain in effect until...
Blind Dog Found Napping on Torrington Road Reunited With Owners
A blind dog named Buddy is back with his owners after dozing off in the middle of a busy Torrington highway, police say. According to a department Facebook post, Buddy was found napping on West Valley Road in front of Torrington Livestock Markets on Monday morning. Fortunately, police were able...
Area 3 Employees Advised to Stay Home Due to Forecasted Blizzard
Due to the possibility of unsafe road conditions and/or extreme weather conditions from the forecasted blizzard conditions, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners and Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins have implemented a level 3 closure for Tuesday. "All City of Cheyenne and Laramie County non-essential employees living in the 3 east...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Transwest becomes new Ford Dealership in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -Transwest from Torrington has changed its operating location from Torrington to Scottsbluff. In early December, Transwest out of Torrington, Wyo. began moving its operations from Torrington to Scottsbluff after the company bought the Scottsbluff location of Fremont Motors. “Ford approached us and said hey look we have...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (12/9/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Jason Edward Degen, 45 –...
News Channel Nebraska
Update: Latest on incoming winter storm
SIDNEY, Neb.- The national weather service out of Cheyenne, WY and North Platte have update weather models for the panhandle as the winter weather draws closer. Chadron will likely get the most snow out of the system with 12-24 inches. Scottsbluff, Alliance and Bridgeport will see 8-12 inches and Kimball and Sidney should see 6-8 inches. Kimball has already closed schools.
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (12/5/22–12/11/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
55 MPH Winds, Near Blizzard Conditions Expected In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of southeast Wyoming over the next few days. As of Sunday morning, neither Cheyenne nor Laramie was included in the watch area, but the agency also said that the watch area might be expanded as the storm moves into the region.
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado in bulls-eye of projected winter storm
SIDNEY - Confidence in a winter storm that could dump anywhere between 8-12 inches of snow, with the potential of 12-16 inches, across the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado early next week remained high Saturday morning, according to WeatherEye Meteorologist Nick Carlyle. "I haven't seen winter storm watches issued this...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Elks Lodge Christmas basket program set to take place
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Elks Lodge in Scottsbluff is hosting their annual Christmas basket program to give back to our community. On December 10th Elks Lodge with the help of volunteers will give out over 200 Christmas baskets to those in need this Holiday season. ROTC students helped assemble the...
cheyennecity.org
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – December 9th
CHEYENNE – It has been a great week, but some events have me feeling my age. It is not often that I feel old, but I’m starting to think that, working with younger people and their buzzing energy keeps me feeling younger than I deserve. Judy and I...
PineBluffs, December 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
