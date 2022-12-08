Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The History of Handel's Messiah which will be presented at Parkway Church on December 13Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
New book honors the 81 year loegacy of The Roanoker RestaurantCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
30 years of memories goes up in flames as Givens Bookstore burns and is later demolishedCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Related
NRVNews
Goad, Garfield Kelly
Garfield “Kelly” Goad, age 58 of Fries, Va., died Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home in Fries. Kelly was born in Pulaski on October 23, 1964, and is the son of Mary Elizabeth Finn Goad and Garfield Goad. Kelly was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 1983. He was baptized in the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Galax, and became a member of the church.
NRVNews
Butler, James Frederick
James (Jim) Frederick Butler, 96, of Pearisburg peacefully passed away on Sunday morning, December 11, 2022, at the New River Medical Center in Christiansburg, Virginia. Mr. Butler was born on January 4, 1926, in Pearisburg, VA. He was the son of the late William Powell Butler and Carrie Kelley Butler. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Hazel Stafford, Ruth Richardson, and Ann Havens; and two brothers, Harold and William P. Butler.
NRVNews
Wilf, Horace Anthony
Horace Anthony “Tony” Wilf, 68, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home in Radford. He was a U. S. Navy veteran and a meteorologist. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Lee and Ruby Wilf. Survivors include his wife, Cynthia D. Wilf of Radford;...
NRVNews
Pollard, Hazel Wade
Former Mayor for the Town of Glen Lyn, Virginia passes in death December 11, 2022. Hazel Marie Wade Pollard was born December 1, 1930, to Kyle Wade and Flora Blankenship and was the first of eight siblings. She was of the Wade-Akers generation of 1848 from Floyd County, Virginia and...
NRVNews
Kessinger, James Ronnie
James Ronnie Kessinger “Runt”, of Goldbond, VA departed this life on December 12, 2022 in the care of Giles Community Hospital. Born May 29, 1937, in Giles County, Virginia, Runt was a son of the late Euel Kessinger and Virgie Stevers Kessinger. Runt loved his family and provided...
NRVNews
Mowry, Sara Rose
Sara Rose Mowry, 41, of Roanoke, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was a member of Blue Ridge Church and proudly served her country in the U. S. Air Force. She was preceded in death by her father, Timothy James Mowry. Survivors include her mother, Linda Lee Mowry; sister,...
NRVNews
Smith, Patricia Gathercole
Patricia Ann Gathercole Smith (Critter), age 49 of Montgomery County went to be with the Lord on December 9, 2022, after a long fight with cervical cancer. She was born on October 26, 1973 to Charles and Rose Mary Gathercole. Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Mary...
NRVNews
Albert, Sr., Kenneth Eugene
Kenneth Eugene Albert Sr. of Pulaski passed away on Friday, December 9th, 2022, at Lewis Gale Hospital in Salem VA. He was preceded in death by his siblings as well as his parents Vester Glenn Albert and Francis Lovenia Tickle Albert. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Margaret...
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
cardinalnews.org
Warm Spring Pools will reopen this week; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. West Virginia senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito lament that Senate hasn’t passed bill greenlighting Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would transport natural gas from northwestern West Virginia to Chatham, Virginia. — Bluefield Daily Telegraph. (See background story: ‘Manchin’s deal on Mountain Valley Pipeline in jeopardy.‘)
Richmond RB Jeremiah Coney flips to Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech has continued to recruit the footprint with another in-state verbal commitment for Hokies. The latest commitment comes from Richmond (VA) Hermitage three-star running back Jeremiah Coney. Coney originally committed to Appalachian State in the summer but has flipped his verbal commitment to Virginia Tech as the Early Signing...
WDBJ7.com
Ruben & Clay performing at the Jefferson Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ruben & Clay will be performing at the Jefferson Center in 2023. The event is scheduled for May 5th. Tickets go on sale to the public on December 14th.. Early access for Season Subscribers and $100+ donors starts Monday.
Vigil held for Kierra Jackson in Mercer County
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Broken hearts and souls on fire gathered outside the Mercer County Courthouse, equipped with signs and a cry for justice. Kierra Jackson died on Thursday, December 8, 2022 as rumors surrounding her death swirl across social media and throughout the county. Regardless of the cause, Jackson’s death brought major issues to […]
techlunchpail.com
Three-Star RB Jeremiah Coney Flips From Appalachian State to Virginia Tech
Three-star RB Jeremiah Coney announced today that he has flipped his commitment from Appalachian State to Virginia Tech following an official visit to Blacksburg. Coney is the 21st of 22 commits in the 2023 class for Virginia Tech and the 11th in-state commitment this cycle. He chose the Hokies over offers from Appalachian State, Boston College, Maryland, Virginia, JMU, and others plus Iowa had shown interest recently and even had an in-home visit with him.
Virginia Tech Snags Three Commitments in One Day, and More!
Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest developments in Virginia Tech recruiting, including names like William Watson III, Ayden Greene, and more!
beckersdental.com
Dental Care Alliance affiliates with 3-location practice in Virginia
Dental Care Alliance has added a three-location practice in Virginia to its network. The practice, Cross, Lavinder, Quinn & Park Family Dentistry, has locations in Roanoke, Daleville and Vinton, according to a Dec. 9 news release from the DSO. The affiliation brings Dental Care Alliance's Virginia footprint to 57 practices....
WDBJ7.com
Chipotle opens Radford location
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Chipotle’s new Radford location opened on Dec. 12. The store is located on Lee Highway right next to Cook Out. Chipotle says this location is still in need of new employees. The new location includes a “Chipotlane” mobile order pickup window.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia up one spot, to #2; Virginia Tech makes first appearance in poll this week
Purdue somehow jumped past Virginia to take the top spot in this week’s AP Top 25, which, fine, whatever. The Boilermakers (10-0) were third last week, Virginia (8-0) second. Houston (9-1), last week’s #1, dropped to fifth after losing 71-65 to Alabama (8-1), which jumped four spots to #4....
State championship MVP Tyler Mason offered by Virginia Tech after title game
Mount Airy, N.C. — Hours after winning the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A state championship and being named the most valuable player of the championship game, Mount Airy junior Tyler Mason received an offer from Virginia Tech. Mason announced the news on his Twitter page, noting that it...
wfirnews.com
Homicide in NW Roanoke late this afternoon
(from Roanoke PD) On December 12, 2022 at approximately 3:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim inside a residence in the area with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man deceased on scene. His identity will be shared as soon as next-of-kin is properly notified.
Comments / 0