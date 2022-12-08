ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Comments / 3

Bob Sowell
4d ago

This is absolutely one of the biggest mistakes these brainless people could ever do. Look how well taking out the dams on the rogue river has helped the salmon lol. Ugh I can't take this anymore. How can you see this as a positive thing? It hurts the farmers, the firefighters, your electrical, and it will hurt the Salmon guaranteed!

Reply
4
Related
klcc.org

Tree poaching is on the rise in Oregon Forests

Forest officials across Oregon are trying to crack down on tree poachers. Harvesting trees without a permit is illegal. And those same permits are only good for dead trees that are standing or downed within designated areas. Jeremy Fields is a forest protection officer with the Deschutes National Forest. He’s...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

RECREATIONAL OCEAN AND BAY CRABBING REOPENS FROM CAPE BLANCO

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has reopened all recreational crabbing from Cape Blanco to the California border. A release said two consecutive tests show domoic acid levels are under the closure threshold. However, all recreational crabbing from Cap Blanco to eight miles...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon is considering a proposal to protect coyotes from "killing contests"

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is getting comments about a proposal to protect coyotes from coyote killing contests in the state. It could act on the proposal this week. The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is leading a group of Oregon wildlife protection organizations in a petition to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission. The petition insists an end to coyote killing contests in the state.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Next King Tides Close to 10 ft.: What's New for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

(Newport, Oregon) – Those astronomical (and one might say astronomically) high king tides are just around the corner for the Oregon coast and Washington coast, and this time there's something a little different. There's a photo contest you can enter for the Oregon Coast King Tides project, and along the Washington coast the dates are somewhat varied. (Photo Bob Loewen / Oregon King Tides: Gleneden Beach. The irony is big waves came and smacked around erosion control equipment)
NEWPORT, OR
KATU.com

Oregon judge set to hear arguments on extending Measure 114 pause

SALEM, Ore. — On Tuesday morning a Harney County judge will hear arguments for and against continuing a pause on Measure 114. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio ordered the voter-approved gun control measure paused through a temporary restraining order after a hearing on Dec 5. He heard the case...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR-ELECT KOTEK DELIVERS KEYNOTE ADDRESS, ANNOUNCES LISTENING TOUR

On Monday, Governor-elect Tina Kotek delivered the keynote address at the Oregon Business Council’s 20th annual Oregon Leadership Summit. A release said Kotek emphasized her commitment to focus on issues of shared concern across the state: housing and homelessness, access to mental health and addiction treatment, and successful schools.
OREGON STATE
freightwaves.com

Low-volume Northwest becomes nation’s tightest region

Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index – Northwest, West, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, Northeast, Mountain Prairie SONAR: OTRI.URNW, OTRI.URWT, OTRI.URMW, OTRI.URSE, OTRI.URSW, OTRI.URNE, OTRI.URMP. In less than a month, the low-volume Pacific Northwest has gone from being one of the easiest regions to source truckload capacity to the...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Modified arctic air heading to Oregon this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Scattered showers will end Monday morning after the weekend system pushed out of the area. Mostly cloudy skies are on the way across the metro area. Expect high temperatures to top out in the mid-40s once again. Clouds will linger in the Willamette Valley for...
OREGON STATE
theashlandchronicle.com

Uproot Meats: One More Charade

It has been six months since I last posted news about Uproot Meats which set up operations four years ago on a denuded slope south of Ashland, promising ethically raised and slaughtered pigs and chicken to consumers across the valley. The reality has been disastrous, with unethical practices and behaviors, shameful by any standards and a threat to the entire community.
ASHLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked

Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
CLACKAMAS, OR
The Oregonian

Satellite image shows Pacific storm blanketing NW, West Coast

A December storm is bringing rain to the Pacific Northwest and California, some minor flooding along the coast and heavy snow in Oregon’s Cascade Mountain passes. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the northern Oregon Cascades through midnight Saturday. An advisory also warned of snow and slippery driving conditions for Willamette, Santiam and McKenzie passes. Here is a look at the Pacific front.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy