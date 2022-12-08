Read full article on original website
Related
Tawna Lynn Stouffer obituary 1958~2022
Tawna Lynn Stouffer, 64, of Metal Twp, Pennsylvania passed away November 26, 2022, at home. She was born on October 4, 1958, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania to Wilbur and Henrietta George. Tawna is survived by a son, John Thomas Stouffer, her sister Sherry Leach, a brother, Jerry Blain, and a nephew,...
Obituary: Earnest Elles “Earnie” Wyant, 72
WYANT Earnest Elles “Earnie” Wyant, 72, of Organ Cave, WV, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident. Earnie was born July 13, 1950, in Eakley, OK, and raised in Pueblo, CO. He was the son of the late Isaac Elles Wyant and Clara Willingham Wyant McBride. He was a […] The post Obituary: Earnest Elles “Earnie” Wyant, 72 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
