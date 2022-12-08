The Radford City Police Department was made aware of the Virginia State Police investigation of Chris Caldwell on September 4, 2022. On September 6, 2022, Chris Caldwell was informed of the pending investigation and notified that he would be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Within minutes of being placed on leave, Captain Caldwell submitted his resignation of employment from the Radford City Police Department.

RADFORD, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO