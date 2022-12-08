Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aspiring Bronx actor beat his wife with a hammer before death plunge: police
An aspiring actor was a real-life killer who beat his wife with a hammer before tossing her from a sixth-story Bronx window — and then jumping to his death, police sources said. Mother of two Ornela Shehi, 28, died from blunt force trauma in the brutal August homicide/suicide, where one of the kids was heard wailing “Mom! Mom!” by neighbors in the Morris Park building. Her husband, Florind ...
Former police officer accused of 'catfishing' teen before killing her family, police say
(CNN) -- A former Virginia police officer, believed to have murdered a teenager's family in Riverside, California, after "catfishing" her online, was killed in a shootout while trying to flee authorities, the city's police department said in a news release. The ex-cop was identified as Austin Lee Edwards, 28, of...
18-year-old accused of killing teenage girlfriend in Harlem surrenders to police
Zyaire Crumbley thought his girlfriend was cheating on him, sparking the dispute that ended with her death.
Former lawyer who threw a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD vehicle during a police brutality protest has been sentenced to 15 months in prison
A US District Judge has sentenced a former lawyer to 15 months in prison after she made a Molotov cocktail and threw it at an empty New York Police Department vehicle during a anti-Brooklyn police brutality protest in 2020.
‘I Was So Wrong’: Ex-NYPD Cop Sentenced to Prison After Leaving 8-Year-Old Son with Special Needs to Freeze to Death in Garage
Thomas Valva was just 8 years old when he froze to death after being hosed down and forced to sleep in the garage of his Long Island home in the middle of winter. Now the boy’s father, 43-year-old former NYPD police officer Michael Valva, may spend the remainder of his days behind bars after a judge in New York sentenced him to 25 years to life in prison .
Police Officer Found Dead After Investigating Fellow Officers
Lester Garnier(Walnut Creek PD) During the early morning hours of July 11, 1988, a groundskeeper made a startling discovery. He saw a 1984 Corvette parked in a shopping mall in an affluent suburban area of California. What mostly stuck out to the groundskeeper was the position of the man behind the driver’s seat. He was slouched over and appeared to be asleep. As the groundskeeper moved in closer, he realized just how wrong he was. The man was not asleep; he was dead. The victim was shot twice in the head. While there were fingerprints found at the scene, they weren’t a match for anyone in the system. Aside from that, there was little to no physical evidence at the scene.
Upstate New York Woman Gets Steep Prison Sentence for Throwing Molotov Cocktail at NYPD Van During Anti-Racism Protests
An upstate New York woman was just sentenced to several years in prison after trying to firebomb a van full of NYPD officers in 2020. Samantha Shader, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of using an improvised incendiary device in April of this year. She was previously charged with seven...
NYC woman Kathleen Casillo, who drove through BLM protest, says no to plea deal again
A Queens woman accused of driving her car through a Black Lives Matter protest rejected a plea deal for the second time — even though she could face up to seven years in the slammer if convicted at trial. Kathleen Casillo, 53, plowed her BMW into pedestrians in Midtown Manhattan in a caught-on-video incident in December 2020, but she has claimed she hit the pedal out of fear of an angry mob that was trying to pull her and her daughter from the car. Casillo’s lawyer told The Post she said no to a deal that would have had her plead guilty...
CBS News
35 years ago, Fred Harris and his son were found dead and bound in their Connecticut home. A man has just been convicted.
Thirty-five years after a man and his adult son were found with their throats slashed in their Connecticut home, a longtime suspect was convicted Tuesday in the killings, prosecutors said. Willie McFarland was found guilty of murder in the deaths of Fred and Greg Harris, New Haven prosecutors said. Messages...
Conn. parolee on the run after he stabbed, dismembered 11-month-old daughter: police
A Connecticut felon with a lengthy rap sheet fatally stabbed his 11-month-old daughter and dismembered her — then got into an argument with her mom and fled, police said. Police are on the hunt for Christopher Francisquini, 31, who is accused of murdering Camilla Francisquini on Friday morning at their Millville Avenue home in Naugatuck, the Hartford Courant reported. After allegedly committing what Police Chief Colin McAllister described Monday as a “horrific and gruesome” crime, Francisquini got into a fight with Camilla’s mom, who was unaware the girl was already dead. During the argument, Francisquini allegedly destroyed the mother’s cellphone, removed a GPS tracking device...
Three women including a grandmother are found stabbed to death at New York City home: Cops hunt for 'family member' who fled at 5am
A mom, her daughter and disabled step-daughter were found fatally stabbed in the neck in a New York City home early on Friday morning as police search for a suspect, who is the relative of one of the women. Police are searching for a relative of in connection with the...
NJ Woman Engulfed in Flames After Insisting to Wait for Cops After Minor Fender-Bender
A New Jersey woman whose Range Rover collided with a vehicle on a highway was killed Tuesday after insisting to wait for police to respond to the fender bender – only for her to be rear-ended by another truck, which took her life. Shelly Vilsaint, 49, was on a...
Texas Attorney Tried to Shoot Bartender Ex-Girlfriend in Broad Daylight While She Was Working, Cops Say
A Texas attorney is accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend in broad daylight at her place of employment over the weekend. Gavin Edward Rush, 41, was identified as the man on surveillance footage pulling out a gun at an Austin bar. Two bystanders leapt on him, putting a stop to it all.
Leon Black accused of raping woman at Epstein's mansion in new lawsuit
Former financier and Jeffrey Epstein associate Leon Black has been accused of raping a woman at Epstein's mansion back in 2002, according to a lawsuit filed Monday.
NYPD officer fired 3 years after alleged beating of jailed homeless woman
The officer was found guilty in a department trial in the 2019 beating of a woman inside a holding cell in the Bronx’s 44th Precinct. [ more › ]
NBC Miami
Miami Journalist Kidnapped, Financially Exploited 88-Year-Old Mother: Prosecutors
A journalist is facing kidnapping and other charges after authorities said she dragged her 88-year-old mother from her Miami-Dade home and had her involuntarily placed in an assisted living facility then financially exploited the elderly woman out of more than $200,000. Catherine Areu Jones, 51, has been arrested on charges...
How DNA from a tree helped police close in on a young mother's killer
On March 25, 2021, the body of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji was found buried in a shallow grave in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park near Columbia, Missouri. Above Mengqi's burial site was a juniper tree that would eventually tell investigators who left her lifeless body buried there. "48 Hours'" correspondent Peter...
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in Uniform
NYPD officers caught on camera smoking weed on the job.Photo by(@WorldLatinStar/Instagram) Two female NYPD police officers have been caught on camera smoking marijuana while in uniform, on the job, and standing next to an NYPD squad car. Of course, mixed opinions have flooded the internet since marijuana has become recreationally legal in New York.
Ex-Cop Who Kneeled on George Floyd’s Back Gets 3.5 Years Behind Bars
Ex-Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng was handed a 3.5 year prison sentence on Friday after pleading guilty in October to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd’s killing. Kueng kneeled on Floyd’s back as ex-cop Derek Chauvin—who’s been convicted of murder—held his knee on the unarmed Black man’s neck for nearly 10 minutes during a May 2020 arrest that was caught on video and soon inspired a racial reckoning in the U.S. Kueng, who is already serving time for violating Floyd’s rights at a federal prison in Ohio, said that he held Floyd’s torso and knew their actions were risky and unreasonable, AP reported.“Mr. Kueng was not simply a bystander that day. He did less than what some of the bystanders attempted to do in helping Mr. Floyd,” Matthew Frank, a prosecutor with the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, said.Read it at Associated Press
Queens mom Orsolya Gaal’s grisly murder case reaches a quiet end as lover David Bonola heads to prison
In the end, seven months after the grisly murder was front-page news, only a Queens prosecutor was left to speak. Confessed killer David Bonola, in handcuffs and an orange prison jumpsuit, declined to say a word last Wednesday when sentenced to 25 years for stabbing his married girlfriend a staggering 58 times as she tried to end their illicit two-year romance. And the family of victim Orsolya ...
