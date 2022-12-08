ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspiring Bronx actor beat his wife with a hammer before death plunge: police

An aspiring actor was a real-life killer who beat his wife with a hammer before tossing her from a sixth-story Bronx window — and then jumping to his death, police sources said. Mother of two Ornela Shehi, 28, died from blunt force trauma in the brutal August homicide/suicide, where one of the kids was heard wailing “Mom! Mom!” by neighbors in the Morris Park building. Her husband, Florind ...
Law & Crime

‘I Was So Wrong’: Ex-NYPD Cop Sentenced to Prison After Leaving 8-Year-Old Son with Special Needs to Freeze to Death in Garage

Thomas Valva was just 8 years old when he froze to death after being hosed down and forced to sleep in the garage of his Long Island home in the middle of winter. Now the boy’s father, 43-year-old former NYPD police officer Michael Valva, may spend the remainder of his days behind bars after a judge in New York sentenced him to 25 years to life in prison .
Still Unsolved

Police Officer Found Dead After Investigating Fellow Officers

Lester Garnier(Walnut Creek PD) During the early morning hours of July 11, 1988, a groundskeeper made a startling discovery. He saw a 1984 Corvette parked in a shopping mall in an affluent suburban area of California. What mostly stuck out to the groundskeeper was the position of the man behind the driver’s seat. He was slouched over and appeared to be asleep. As the groundskeeper moved in closer, he realized just how wrong he was. The man was not asleep; he was dead. The victim was shot twice in the head. While there were fingerprints found at the scene, they weren’t a match for anyone in the system. Aside from that, there was little to no physical evidence at the scene.
New York Post

NYC woman Kathleen Casillo, who drove through BLM protest, says no to plea deal again

A Queens woman accused of driving her car through a Black Lives Matter protest rejected a plea deal for the second time — even though she could face up to seven years in the slammer if convicted at trial. Kathleen Casillo, 53, plowed her BMW into pedestrians in Midtown Manhattan in a caught-on-video incident in December 2020, but she has claimed she hit the pedal out of fear of an angry mob that was trying to pull her and her daughter from the car. Casillo’s lawyer told The Post she said no to a deal that would have had her plead guilty...
New York Post

Conn. parolee on the run after he stabbed, dismembered 11-month-old daughter: police

A Connecticut felon with a lengthy rap sheet fatally stabbed his 11-month-old daughter and dismembered her — then got into an argument with her mom and fled, police said. Police are on the hunt for Christopher Francisquini, 31, who is accused of murdering Camilla Francisquini on Friday morning at their Millville Avenue home in Naugatuck, the Hartford Courant reported. After allegedly committing what Police Chief Colin McAllister described Monday as a “horrific and gruesome” crime, Francisquini got into a fight with Camilla’s mom, who was unaware the girl was already dead. During the argument, Francisquini allegedly destroyed the mother’s cellphone, removed a GPS tracking device...
Bridget Mulroy

NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in Uniform

NYPD officers caught on camera smoking weed on the job.Photo by(@WorldLatinStar/Instagram) Two female NYPD police officers have been caught on camera smoking marijuana while in uniform, on the job, and standing next to an NYPD squad car. Of course, mixed opinions have flooded the internet since marijuana has become recreationally legal in New York.
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Cop Who Kneeled on George Floyd’s Back Gets 3.5 Years Behind Bars

Ex-Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng was handed a 3.5 year prison sentence on Friday after pleading guilty in October to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd’s killing. Kueng kneeled on Floyd’s back as ex-cop Derek Chauvin—who’s been convicted of murder—held his knee on the unarmed Black man’s neck for nearly 10 minutes during a May 2020 arrest that was caught on video and soon inspired a racial reckoning in the U.S. Kueng, who is already serving time for violating Floyd’s rights at a federal prison in Ohio, said that he held Floyd’s torso and knew their actions were risky and unreasonable, AP reported.“Mr. Kueng was not simply a bystander that day. He did less than what some of the bystanders attempted to do in helping Mr. Floyd,” Matthew Frank, a prosecutor with the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, said.Read it at Associated Press
Daily News

Queens mom Orsolya Gaal’s grisly murder case reaches a quiet end as lover David Bonola heads to prison

In the end, seven months after the grisly murder was front-page news, only a Queens prosecutor was left to speak. Confessed killer David Bonola, in handcuffs and an orange prison jumpsuit, declined to say a word last Wednesday when sentenced to 25 years for stabbing his married girlfriend a staggering 58 times as she tried to end their illicit two-year romance. And the family of victim Orsolya ...
