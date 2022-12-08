Read full article on original website
Kids Incorporated closer to goal for Rockrose Sports Park after The Panhandle Gives
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids Incorporated is a little closer to its goal for the Rockrose Sports Park campaign. Over the past 10 months, Kids Inc. has raised over 55 percent of the money for the Rockrose Sports Park. This comes after Kids Inc raised $1.6 million during the Panhandle...
Coffee Memorial to host 12 days of Christmas Blood Drive
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center is set to host a 12 days of Christmas Blood Drive starting Dec. 13. The blood drive will start on Dec. 13 and go through Dec. 24. Those who donate will receive a 2022 red Christmas ornament and be entered for a...
VIDEO: City of Amarillo accepting water service payments
Amarillo city council approves to fund senior citizen services
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At the end of an extended meeting, Amarillo city council is considering how to fund senior citizen services. The staff proposal is to divide $600,000 in federal recovery grant money, the first three will be fully funded and the fourth will be partially funded. “Three full...
Cacique Foods hosting walk-in hiring event
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cacique Foods is hosting a hiring event to fill more than 100 positions on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The company will be doing walk-in interviews from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Texas Workforce Solutions. Those who attend will be provided the opportunity to meet one-on-one with...
BioIntelliSense’s BioButton proves successful at BSA Hospital in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA has announced it is having great success with a vital collection technology it implemented this fall. “The writing’s on the wall. This is going to absolutely lead to better patient outcomes. It’s better patient care, it’s better for the staff in terms of all the things that they need to manage, and this is one more assistant to help them through all of that,” says Michael Cruz, BSA CEO.
Smile Big raises nearly $12,000 for its at-risk youth center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Smile Big Texas has grown significantly in its first year, now serving over 100 individuals in the Panhandle. With its growth, they are raising funds for the Panhandles first at-risk youth center, raising nearly $12,000 alone from its Slay Gala. “When I started this last December,...
City of Amarillo and AT&T celebrate groundbreaking project
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo and AT&T are set to celebrate a new state-of-the-art fiber internet network. The $24 million dollar project will connect more than 22,000 households in the Amarillo area. They groundbreaking event will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m.
VIDEO: City officials discuss financial services for new nonprofit to provide night and day shelter facilities
Police asking for help locating missing Canyon man last seen Dec. 8
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Police need your helping locating a missing Canyon man last seen in Amarillo. Canyon Police Department said 60-year-old Steven Alan Young was last seen in the area of BSA last Thursday on Dec. 8. Young is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 220...
Potter and Armstrong County Indigent Defense is ready for business
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today at the Potter County Commissioners Court, a report was heard by the Potter and Armstrong County Indigent Defense. “Everyone deserves a good defense and there’s a lot of people that say ‘well, you shouldn’t be defending people that you know are guilty or things like that.’ We’re the sword and the shield for the defense in the Texas Panhandle,” says Vaavia Rudd, MAC Director.
Water main break at SW 7th and Harrison
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There is a water main break at SW 7th and Harrison Street. NewsChannel 10 has contacted City officials of when the main break will be repaired, but have not received a clear time frame when that will be. More information will be given once available.
Second person dies after house fire over the weekend in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a second person has died from injuries after a house fire over the weekend in Amarillo. On Saturday, Amarillo Fire Department were called to a house fire in the area of North Fairfield Street and Northeast 16th Avenue. Three people, two females and one...
VIDEO: Tickets on sale for Big Cheese macaroni and cheese cook off
DPS: Multiple arrested in Amarillo for solicitation of a minor
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS has arrested multiple suspects for online solicitation of a minor after investigators posing as a minor meet the suspects at a location. According to DPS, on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents led an operation targeting child predators in Amarillo.
WT bans TikTok on any university-owned devices
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University has banned TikTok on any university-owned devices. According to the release, as a result of Governor Greg Abbott’s issued order, WT will be blocking TikTok’s service on all West Texas A&M University-owned devices. This includes cellphones, laptops, tablets, desktops,...
Heal the City hires first on-staff doctor
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Heal the City Free Clinic has hired its first on-staff doctor. Dr. Trey Bowen, who will begin at Heal the City in the summer of 2023, is currently completing his internal medicine residency at the Yale-New Haven Hospital Primary Care Program in Connecticut, according to a press release.
Goat of the Week: Cooper Pillion
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies are rolling. A 15-1 record has the boys team ranked 14th in the state and off to their best start in over 15 years. However. something beyond just the record is making this season extra special for head coach Jason Pillion. The chance to coach his son in his final year of high school basketball.
WTAMU names Josh Lynn as new head football coach
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University has named Josh Lynn as the new head football coach. Lynn previously worked six seasons at the University of Nebraska-Kearney where he led he Lopers to an overall record of 32-25 including a run to the second round of the 2021 NCAA Division II Playoffs, according to WTAMU.
Stream high school basketball games Dec. 13 and 16
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host livestreams of several high school basketball games this week. On Tuesday, you can watch or listen to the Randall vs Palo Duro boys basketball game. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. To stream, click here. FRIDAY, DEC. 16. On Friday, you can...
