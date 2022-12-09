ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

‘I don’t have to listen to you’: Sentencing begins for former Smith County Constable found guilty of theft

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The punishment phase has begun on Friday after former Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Taylor-Harris was found guilty of theft of property by a public servant. The district attorney’s office said they are looking for the maximum sentence of two years in state jail for this case. First to testify […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Assault Suspect Found Hiding In Attic

Two men, a 24-year-old Sulphur Springs assault suspect was found hiding in the attic and a a 32-year-old Alba man, were each arrested on controlled substance charges Tuesday, according according to police reports. Kyle Street Arrest. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Lt. Mark Estes responded at 5:56 a.m....
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Mayor Andy Mack stable in hospital after health event

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Mayor Andy Mack is in the hospital after a health event, according to Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley. Mayor Mack is in stable condition at this time, according to Yeakley. Yeakley added that the Mack family would appreciate people’s thoughts and prayers. This story will be updated with further […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview woman accused of striking, killing man with vehicle appears in court

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who is accused of causing the death of a man in Longview after striking him with a vehicle appeared in court Wednesday. Pauliszia Ynette Stewart is charged with criminally negligent homicide. The crash happened on April 15, 2021, in the 3900 block of West Loop 281 in Longview. When first responders arrived, George Stoker, 47, of Kilgore was found lying on the ground in front of a vehicle. He was taken to a Longview hospital where he later died of his injuries.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Both drivers dead after two-vehicle head-on collision outside Canton

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided on a state highway outside Canton Tuesday afternoon. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dorothy Thornton, 91, of Edgewood, was driving a 2015 Ford Escape southbound on State Highway 19 about two miles north of Canton. The report states Thornton attempted to pass several vehicles in a no passing zone and in the process collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma driven by James Branton, 44, of Canton.
CANTON, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Rapper Found Guilty of I-49 Murder

The internet rapper known as Auto-Tray has been found guilty of murder in Caddo Parish. It took a jury just 45 minutes to find 22-year-old Traveion Fields guilty of murder. The jury also found Fields, who performed online under the name Auto-Tray, guilty of Aggravated Battery. Fields was found guilty...
SHREVEPORT, LA
101.5 KNUE

WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX

Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - While the last handful of days have been noticeably warm for December, a cold front arriving in the next 48 hours will bring cooler temperatures, as well as strong to severe storms, to East Texas. Tuesday will start off cloudy with temperatures during the morning in the low 60s. Between sunrise and the mid-morning hours, a line of thunderstorms will begin moving into the northwestern counties of East Texas, including the areas of Cooper, Greenville, and Terrell. Ahead of this line, light to moderate rainfall will be possible.
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Carthage bulldogs are state-bound after close win against Glen Rose

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage bulldogs made it to the state championship game after they defeated Glen Rose this past Friday. Although Carthage has dominated all their games this season their match against Glen Rose was anything but convincing. After a hard fought battle between these two top teams the game was decided by an outstanding scoring play by Larandion Dowden in the final seconds.
CARTHAGE, TX
KSST Radio

Obituary – Maria Reina

A funeral service for Maria Reina, age 32, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Victor Hernandez officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Genaro Reina, Dariel Rodriguez, Freddy Ramos, Victor Rodriguez, Emanuel Rodriguez and Yanira Rodriguez serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Reina passed away on December 4, 2022.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

