‘I don’t have to listen to you’: Sentencing begins for former Smith County Constable found guilty of theft
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The punishment phase has begun on Friday after former Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Taylor-Harris was found guilty of theft of property by a public servant. The district attorney’s office said they are looking for the maximum sentence of two years in state jail for this case. First to testify […]
The Oldest Working DQ is Right Here in East Texas. Guess Which City?
Did you know the oldest operational Dairy Queen location is right here at home in East Texas?. I had no idea, but I was delighted to hear it. Interestingly, the oldest continuously working Dairy Queen can be found in Henderson, Texas at 1215 US-79 N. But if you were to drive by and take a look you'd never be able to tell necessarily.
KLTV
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
Assault Suspect Found Hiding In Attic
Two men, a 24-year-old Sulphur Springs assault suspect was found hiding in the attic and a a 32-year-old Alba man, were each arrested on controlled substance charges Tuesday, according according to police reports. Kyle Street Arrest. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Lt. Mark Estes responded at 5:56 a.m....
Longview Mayor Andy Mack stable in hospital after health event
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Mayor Andy Mack is in the hospital after a health event, according to Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley. Mayor Mack is in stable condition at this time, according to Yeakley. Yeakley added that the Mack family would appreciate people’s thoughts and prayers. This story will be updated with further […]
Upshur County man receives life sentence for assault after 13 minute jury deliberation
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while on parole, was sentenced to life in prison after 13 minutes of jury deliberation. The jury first began hearing evidence on Wednesday about not only this case but the defendant, Robert Buchanan’s prior convictions as well. According to a […]
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office looking for man last seen at Longview Dollar Tree
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Charlie Robinson, 65, was last seen at the Dollar Tree on North Eastman Road in Longview, according to Gregg County Sheriff’s Office. Robinson has grey hair, is five foot seven and weighs 175 pounds, according to officials. Officials said that Robinson also has medicine that he needs but did not bring […]
KTRE
Mark in Texas History: Bullard Water Well enabled city’s historical development
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Bullard Water Well has been a cornerstone of the town’s growth since the 1880s and was awarded a state historical marker in 2009 by the Texas Historical Commission. Bullard sits in Smith and Cherokee Counties, and the town is named for John Bullard, a...
KLTV
Longview woman accused of striking, killing man with vehicle appears in court
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who is accused of causing the death of a man in Longview after striking him with a vehicle appeared in court Wednesday. Pauliszia Ynette Stewart is charged with criminally negligent homicide. The crash happened on April 15, 2021, in the 3900 block of West Loop 281 in Longview. When first responders arrived, George Stoker, 47, of Kilgore was found lying on the ground in front of a vehicle. He was taken to a Longview hospital where he later died of his injuries.
KLTV
Both drivers dead after two-vehicle head-on collision outside Canton
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided on a state highway outside Canton Tuesday afternoon. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dorothy Thornton, 91, of Edgewood, was driving a 2015 Ford Escape southbound on State Highway 19 about two miles north of Canton. The report states Thornton attempted to pass several vehicles in a no passing zone and in the process collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma driven by James Branton, 44, of Canton.
Athens man receives new indictment from grand jury for capital murder
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Robert Mason Eckert was arrested in Dec. 2021 on murder charges but has now been indicted for capital murder by a grand jury, according to the Anderson County District Attorney’s Office. In 2021, Eckert, 38, allegedly shot and killed a man by the name of Marco Matthew Gonzales and reportedly […]
Shreveport Rapper Found Guilty of I-49 Murder
The internet rapper known as Auto-Tray has been found guilty of murder in Caddo Parish. It took a jury just 45 minutes to find 22-year-old Traveion Fields guilty of murder. The jury also found Fields, who performed online under the name Auto-Tray, guilty of Aggravated Battery. Fields was found guilty...
WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX
Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
KTRE
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - While the last handful of days have been noticeably warm for December, a cold front arriving in the next 48 hours will bring cooler temperatures, as well as strong to severe storms, to East Texas. Tuesday will start off cloudy with temperatures during the morning in the low 60s. Between sunrise and the mid-morning hours, a line of thunderstorms will begin moving into the northwestern counties of East Texas, including the areas of Cooper, Greenville, and Terrell. Ahead of this line, light to moderate rainfall will be possible.
‘I’m sick to my stomach for the kids and the community’: Longview falls to Aledo in the State Semifinals Saturday
DALLAS, TEXAS (KETK)-The Longview Lobos were the in the State Semifinals looking to make it to the state championship for the first time since 2018. Longview jumped out to an early 14-3 lead at the half courtesy of Jalen Hale, but the Aledo Bearcats answered back with two quick touchdowns in the second half. The […]
KTRE
Carthage bulldogs are state-bound after close win against Glen Rose
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage bulldogs made it to the state championship game after they defeated Glen Rose this past Friday. Although Carthage has dominated all their games this season their match against Glen Rose was anything but convincing. After a hard fought battle between these two top teams the game was decided by an outstanding scoring play by Larandion Dowden in the final seconds.
Obituary – Maria Reina
A funeral service for Maria Reina, age 32, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Victor Hernandez officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Genaro Reina, Dariel Rodriguez, Freddy Ramos, Victor Rodriguez, Emanuel Rodriguez and Yanira Rodriguez serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Reina passed away on December 4, 2022.
