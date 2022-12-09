EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - While the last handful of days have been noticeably warm for December, a cold front arriving in the next 48 hours will bring cooler temperatures, as well as strong to severe storms, to East Texas. Tuesday will start off cloudy with temperatures during the morning in the low 60s. Between sunrise and the mid-morning hours, a line of thunderstorms will begin moving into the northwestern counties of East Texas, including the areas of Cooper, Greenville, and Terrell. Ahead of this line, light to moderate rainfall will be possible.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO