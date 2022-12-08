Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The History of Handel's Messiah which will be presented at Parkway Church on December 13Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Nutcracker remains a beloved Christmas tradition in Roanoke and you can still catch two performancesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
NRVNews
Mowry, Sara Rose
Sara Rose Mowry, 41, of Roanoke, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was a member of Blue Ridge Church and proudly served her country in the U. S. Air Force. She was preceded in death by her father, Timothy James Mowry. Survivors include her mother, Linda Lee Mowry; sister,...
NRVNews
Butler, James Frederick
James (Jim) Frederick Butler, 96, of Pearisburg peacefully passed away on Sunday morning, December 11, 2022, at the New River Medical Center in Christiansburg, Virginia. Mr. Butler was born on January 4, 1926, in Pearisburg, VA. He was the son of the late William Powell Butler and Carrie Kelley Butler. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Hazel Stafford, Ruth Richardson, and Ann Havens; and two brothers, Harold and William P. Butler.
NRVNews
Kessinger, James Ronnie
James Ronnie Kessinger “Runt”, of Goldbond, VA departed this life on December 12, 2022 in the care of Giles Community Hospital. Born May 29, 1937, in Giles County, Virginia, Runt was a son of the late Euel Kessinger and Virgie Stevers Kessinger. Runt loved his family and provided...
NRVNews
Hancock, Sr., Larry Dale
Children – Larry Dale (Kim) Hancock, Jr. – Dublin, Nancy (Graham) Jarrells – Shiloh. Grandchildren – Joseph, Jonathan, Jason, Madison, Ashley, Carrie. Great Grandchildren – Izabella, Blaike, Blaine, Gavin. Brothers – Dallas “Mutt” Hancock – Draper, Gary Hancock – NC.
NRVNews
Smith, Patricia Gathercole
Patricia Ann Gathercole Smith (Critter), age 49 of Montgomery County went to be with the Lord on December 9, 2022, after a long fight with cervical cancer. She was born on October 26, 1973 to Charles and Rose Mary Gathercole. Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Mary...
NRVNews
Wilf, Horace Anthony
Horace Anthony “Tony” Wilf, 68, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home in Radford. He was a U. S. Navy veteran and a meteorologist. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Lee and Ruby Wilf. Survivors include his wife, Cynthia D. Wilf of Radford;...
NRVNews
Pollard, Hazel Wade
Former Mayor for the Town of Glen Lyn, Virginia passes in death December 11, 2022. Hazel Marie Wade Pollard was born December 1, 1930, to Kyle Wade and Flora Blankenship and was the first of eight siblings. She was of the Wade-Akers generation of 1848 from Floyd County, Virginia and...
NRVNews
Albert, Sr., Kenneth Eugene
Kenneth Eugene Albert Sr. of Pulaski passed away on Friday, December 9th, 2022, at Lewis Gale Hospital in Salem VA. He was preceded in death by his siblings as well as his parents Vester Glenn Albert and Francis Lovenia Tickle Albert. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Margaret...
NRVNews
The WORX on New Year’s Eve
2022 New Year’s Eve Party with The WORX Band at Sinkland Farms! Saturday, December 31, 7:00PM – 1:00AM The WORX plays 8:30PM – 12:30AM. $45 per person. Champagne and food will be offered. Beer and wine for purchase. Where: 3060 Riner Road, Christiansburg, VA. Click to Order...
NRVNews
Farmer, Michael Larry
Michael Larry Farmer, age 68 of Dublin, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center. He was born on June 22, 1954 in Columbus Ohio, and was the son of the late Frances Irene Sutphin Farmer and the late Walter Edward Farmer. Michael was a retired/disabled machinist. He...
NRVNews
RCPD Statement on Chris Caldwell Arrest
The Radford City Police Department was made aware of the Virginia State Police investigation of Chris Caldwell on September 4, 2022. On September 6, 2022, Chris Caldwell was informed of the pending investigation and notified that he would be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Within minutes of being placed on leave, Captain Caldwell submitted his resignation of employment from the Radford City Police Department.
NRVNews
Artist Reception for New Community Art Show
Fifteen local artists have their work featured in the latest community art exhibit hosted by the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley. The exhibit, called No Place Like Home, features original, handmade art in a variety of two- and three-dimensional media in which the artists explore their own thoughts and ideas about home and place.
Comments / 0