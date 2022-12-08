ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NRVNews

Mowry, Sara Rose

Sara Rose Mowry, 41, of Roanoke, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was a member of Blue Ridge Church and proudly served her country in the U. S. Air Force. She was preceded in death by her father, Timothy James Mowry. Survivors include her mother, Linda Lee Mowry; sister,...
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Butler, James Frederick

James (Jim) Frederick Butler, 96, of Pearisburg peacefully passed away on Sunday morning, December 11, 2022, at the New River Medical Center in Christiansburg, Virginia. Mr. Butler was born on January 4, 1926, in Pearisburg, VA. He was the son of the late William Powell Butler and Carrie Kelley Butler. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Hazel Stafford, Ruth Richardson, and Ann Havens; and two brothers, Harold and William P. Butler.
PEARISBURG, VA
NRVNews

Kessinger, James Ronnie

James Ronnie Kessinger “Runt”, of Goldbond, VA departed this life on December 12, 2022 in the care of Giles Community Hospital. Born May 29, 1937, in Giles County, Virginia, Runt was a son of the late Euel Kessinger and Virgie Stevers Kessinger. Runt loved his family and provided...
GOLDBOND, VA
NRVNews

Hancock, Sr., Larry Dale

Children – Larry Dale (Kim) Hancock, Jr. – Dublin, Nancy (Graham) Jarrells – Shiloh. Grandchildren – Joseph, Jonathan, Jason, Madison, Ashley, Carrie. Great Grandchildren – Izabella, Blaike, Blaine, Gavin. Brothers – Dallas “Mutt” Hancock – Draper, Gary Hancock – NC.
DRAPER, VA
NRVNews

Smith, Patricia Gathercole

Patricia Ann Gathercole Smith (Critter), age 49 of Montgomery County went to be with the Lord on December 9, 2022, after a long fight with cervical cancer. She was born on October 26, 1973 to Charles and Rose Mary Gathercole. Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Mary...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Wilf, Horace Anthony

Horace Anthony “Tony” Wilf, 68, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home in Radford. He was a U. S. Navy veteran and a meteorologist. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Lee and Ruby Wilf. Survivors include his wife, Cynthia D. Wilf of Radford;...
RADFORD, VA
NRVNews

Pollard, Hazel Wade

Former Mayor for the Town of Glen Lyn, Virginia passes in death December 11, 2022. Hazel Marie Wade Pollard was born December 1, 1930, to Kyle Wade and Flora Blankenship and was the first of eight siblings. She was of the Wade-Akers generation of 1848 from Floyd County, Virginia and...
GLEN LYN, VA
NRVNews

Albert, Sr., Kenneth Eugene

Kenneth Eugene Albert Sr. of Pulaski passed away on Friday, December 9th, 2022, at Lewis Gale Hospital in Salem VA. He was preceded in death by his siblings as well as his parents Vester Glenn Albert and Francis Lovenia Tickle Albert. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Margaret...
PULASKI, VA
NRVNews

The WORX on New Year’s Eve

2022 New Year’s Eve Party with The WORX Band at Sinkland Farms! Saturday, December 31, 7:00PM – 1:00AM The WORX plays 8:30PM – 12:30AM. $45 per person. Champagne and food will be offered. Beer and wine for purchase. Where: 3060 Riner Road, Christiansburg, VA. Click to Order...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Farmer, Michael Larry

Michael Larry Farmer, age 68 of Dublin, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center. He was born on June 22, 1954 in Columbus Ohio, and was the son of the late Frances Irene Sutphin Farmer and the late Walter Edward Farmer. Michael was a retired/disabled machinist. He...
DUBLIN, VA
NRVNews

RCPD Statement on Chris Caldwell Arrest

The Radford City Police Department was made aware of the Virginia State Police investigation of Chris Caldwell on September 4, 2022. On September 6, 2022, Chris Caldwell was informed of the pending investigation and notified that he would be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Within minutes of being placed on leave, Captain Caldwell submitted his resignation of employment from the Radford City Police Department.
RADFORD, VA
NRVNews

Artist Reception for New Community Art Show

Fifteen local artists have their work featured in the latest community art exhibit hosted by the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley. The exhibit, called No Place Like Home, features original, handmade art in a variety of two- and three-dimensional media in which the artists explore their own thoughts and ideas about home and place.
PULASKI, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy