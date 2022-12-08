ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

WOWK 13 News

I64W traffic changes cause delays for West Virginia drivers

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Traffic changes to I-64 West in Kanawha County will cause some major traffic congestion on the interstate tonight. According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, crews will close the two right westbound lanes of I-64 tonight, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 between mile markers 46.5 and 44.45 near the Nitro […]
WVNS

What is West Virginia House Bill 2365?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia House Bill (HB) 2365, which relates to people being accessories to crimes, did not complete the legislative process during the 2022 legislative season. The death of Mercer County teen Kierra Jackson has brought House Bill (HB) 2365 back into attention, but what exactly would it have done? To understand what HB 2365 […]
WOWK 13 News

Crash with entrapment in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash with entrapment happened on Green Valley Drive in the Jefferson-St. Albans area. According to dispatchers, the car crashed in the 1200 block of Green Valley Drive and went over a nearby hillside by 20 feet. Dispatchers confirmed there is at least one person trapped […]
Lootpress

Vacant District 9 Huntington City Council seat filled

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The vacant District 9 seat on the Huntington City Council has been filled as announced Saturday by the City of Huntington. The District 9 seat, which has remained vacant for roughly three weeks, will be filled by Ally Layman per Saturday’s announcement. Layman, Director...
wchsnetwork.com

Investigation underway following fatal fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man died in a fire Sunday morning in Charleston. The blaze occurred in a residence in the 1100 block of Madison Street. The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. The Charleston fire marshal is investigating. The man was pronounced dead at a Charleston hospital....
WVNS

Vigil held for Kierra Jackson in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Broken hearts and souls on fire gathered outside the Mercer County Courthouse, equipped with signs and a cry for justice. Kierra Jackson died on Thursday, December 8, 2022 as rumors surrounding her death swirl across social media and throughout the county. Regardless of the cause, Jackson’s death brought major issues to […]
lootpress.com

Fatal crash reported in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Sunday, December 11, 2022, at approximately 6:00 pm, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s office were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident that occurred on US Route 60 near Rainelle, WV. The subsequent investigation revealed the occurrence of a head-on collision between...
Metro News

One dead, 2 injured in Greenbrier County wreck

RAINELLE, W.Va. — A head-on collision from the weekend in Greenbrier County left one person dead and two others seriously injured. Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan said the crash on U.S. Route 60 near Rainelle Sunday evening claimed the life of Dencil Kincaid, 50, of Meadow Bridge. A passenger...
WSAZ

New I-64 traffic pattern goes into effect Tuesday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new traffic pattern goes into effect at the westbound Nitro exit of Interstate 64 on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Beginning the evening of Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, the right two westbound lanes of I-64 will be closed between mile markers 46.5 and 44.45 in the area of the Nitro exit.
wchsnetwork.com

Traffic pattern change at Nitro for I-64 westbound motorists

NITRO, W.Va. — There are now only two lanes of I-64 open westbound near the Nitro exit. State Division of Highways District 1 Construction Engineer Jason Hamilton says the far right lane coming down the hill between Cross Lanes and Nitro has been used exclusively for the Nitro westbound exit but contractors with the interstate widening now need the area to build the new Nitro exit ramp and bridge.
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston, Kanawha, and Pocahontas Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
