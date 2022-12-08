NITRO, W.Va. — There are now only two lanes of I-64 open westbound near the Nitro exit. State Division of Highways District 1 Construction Engineer Jason Hamilton says the far right lane coming down the hill between Cross Lanes and Nitro has been used exclusively for the Nitro westbound exit but contractors with the interstate widening now need the area to build the new Nitro exit ramp and bridge.

