wchsnetwork.com
SC mayor tells property broker they just agree to disagree on thoughts about Park Place development
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As construction continues on the Park Place shopping center in South Charleston, one local real estate broker isn’t satisfied the city made the best series of decisions on the plan. The new development is happening on the former FMC fly ash pond just off...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sewer project raises a stink between West Virginia, Jackson County officials
CHARLESTON — In a press release Thursday West Virginia Commerce Secretary Mitch Carmichael said the Jackson County Commission “declined to commit even a small 5% contribution toward necessary upgrades for water and sewer systems in areas of Jackson County.”. The funding for a water-sewer project is needed for...
I64W traffic changes cause delays for West Virginia drivers
What is West Virginia House Bill 2365?
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia House Bill (HB) 2365, which relates to people being accessories to crimes, did not complete the legislative process during the 2022 legislative season. The death of Mercer County teen Kierra Jackson has brought House Bill (HB) 2365 back into attention, but what exactly would it have done? To understand what HB 2365 […]
First brick street in the world was laid in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The first brick street in the world was laid in Charleston, West Virginia. The brick road was laid on Summers Street, but there isn’t much brick left to see nowadays. Before brick roads, most streets were made out of dirt and gravel. In 1870,...
Crash with entrapment in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash with entrapment happened on Green Valley Drive in the Jefferson-St. Albans area. According to dispatchers, the car crashed in the 1200 block of Green Valley Drive and went over a nearby hillside by 20 feet. Dispatchers confirmed there is at least one person trapped […]
Pursuit ends with man running into river in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been arrested after a chase in Huntington that ended with the suspect running into the Guyandotte River. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the incident began around 3:07 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle near Route 60 and Roby Road […]
Vacant District 9 Huntington City Council seat filled
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The vacant District 9 seat on the Huntington City Council has been filled as announced Saturday by the City of Huntington. The District 9 seat, which has remained vacant for roughly three weeks, will be filled by Ally Layman per Saturday’s announcement. Layman, Director...
wchsnetwork.com
Vigil held for Kierra Jackson in Mercer County
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Broken hearts and souls on fire gathered outside the Mercer County Courthouse, equipped with signs and a cry for justice. Kierra Jackson died on Thursday, December 8, 2022 as rumors surrounding her death swirl across social media and throughout the county. Regardless of the cause, Jackson’s death brought major issues to […]
Name released of man who died after fire in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 12, 2022, at 2:35 p.m.): Officials released the name of the man who died after a home fire on Madison Street in Charleston Sunday. The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) says they removed Brandon Lee Morehead, 29, of Charleston, from the burned residence and took him to Charleston Area Medical Center. He later died […]
lootpress.com
Fatal crash reported in Greenbrier County
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Sunday, December 11, 2022, at approximately 6:00 pm, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s office were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident that occurred on US Route 60 near Rainelle, WV. The subsequent investigation revealed the occurrence of a head-on collision between...
Metro News
One dead, 2 injured in Greenbrier County wreck
RAINELLE, W.Va. — A head-on collision from the weekend in Greenbrier County left one person dead and two others seriously injured. Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan said the crash on U.S. Route 60 near Rainelle Sunday evening claimed the life of Dencil Kincaid, 50, of Meadow Bridge. A passenger...
The Forest Service is hiring in West Virginia
If you've ever wanted to work in the Monongahela National Forest, this might be your chance. The U.S. Forest Service is hiring.
WSAZ
wchsnetwork.com
Traffic pattern change at Nitro for I-64 westbound motorists
NITRO, W.Va. — There are now only two lanes of I-64 open westbound near the Nitro exit. State Division of Highways District 1 Construction Engineer Jason Hamilton says the far right lane coming down the hill between Cross Lanes and Nitro has been used exclusively for the Nitro westbound exit but contractors with the interstate widening now need the area to build the new Nitro exit ramp and bridge.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeking man seen in Kenna, West Virginia, area
KENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia is looking for the man pictured below. JCSO says they want to question the man about a theft and destruction incident that occurred in the area of Kenna, West Virginia. JCSO asks anyone with information to call their office at (304) 373-2290 or […]
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston, Kanawha, and Pocahontas Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Goodwill grand opening coming up for residents in Madison, West Virginia
MADISON, WV (WOWK) — Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley (KV) says the “New Goodwill Experience” is coming soon to a town in Boone County, West Virginia. The grand opening for the new Goodwill in Madison is coming up on Thursday, Dec. 15. The new location at 700 Main St., Suite B, will open at 9 […]
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
